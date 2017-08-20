Mattel - The Reign Of Margo Georgiados

Ms. Georgiadis took over as the CEO of Mattel middle of January this year.

She recently outlined her vision as to where Mattel should be going. She talked about the global pivot in the toy industry to mobile and digital. She noted 85% of children between the ages of three and five have access to a tablet. According to her, Mattel's strategy goals this year include building the company’s major brands into "360 connected" systems of play and experiences, accelerating growth in emerging markets and transforming the innovation pipeline.

Now, seven months after her appointment, it might be useful to take stock of how Mattel has performed since then.

Firstly, the company’s sales have flattened out after years of decline. However, given the fact that the toy market has grown at a rate of about 4% to 5% worldwide in the first six months of this year, this is not a particularly great performance. In contrast, Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) has continued to increase its market share and is beginning to get close to challenging Mattel for the second sales position in the industry after Lego. This is how Mattel’s worldwide sales revenue developed on an annualized basis compared to Hasbro:

Source: SEC Filings

However, these are shipments, not sell-through numbers, and there is some evidence that Mattel’s sales improvement in the first six months of this year is not totally genuine.

There is always the temptation to load the trade if things get tough and Mattel is no exception. Until end of last year, the company managed to do so without major concessions to the trade with the possible exception of promotional allowances. However, what has apparently changed since Ms. Georgiadis' appointment is that key customers are now being offered major credit term concessions as an incentive to take in more inventory than is needed. Not only is confirmed by many of my buyer contacts amongst 28 leading retailers in 16 major country markets, but there is also some evidence in Mattel’s own financial data to support this assertion. The company’s receivables ratio to sales jumped sharply during the first six months of this year after having remained pretty consistent since 2014. In comparison, Hasbro’s ratios remained consistent throughout:

Source: SEC Filings

There are two problems with this strategy. One is that unlike one time promotional incentives, credit terms once granted to large retailers are difficult to take away at a later stage. The second is that your financial people will want to keep their cash flow on an even keel by lengthening payment terms in compensation. In the case of Mattel, the tendency to drag out payments has been ongoing since 2014 but has jumped further during Ms. Georgiadis’ tenure. In the case of Hasbro, ratios have stayed very stable between 2014 and 2016 but also have shown a sharp increase this year.

Source: SEC Filings

While this strategy looks good on a balance sheet and makes investors happy, the drawback is that your suppliers resent this. They may stay with you because of it suits them or because they have no choice but the loss in goodwill is palpable. I regularly speak with Chinese manufacturers who produce toys on a subcontracting basis and they think of these clients as deadbeats and cheats. Whilst, as I said above, they may not immediately do something about this, they most certainly do not forget and they will not be forgiving once the shoe is on the other foot. Again, in this instance, Hasbro’s performance has clearly been better and very consistent except for the last six months.

Another area of concern is Mattel’s bloated administrative cost structure. It had been widely expected that Chris Sinclair would crack down on bureaucracy, internal competition, and excessive spending and there are signs that he succeeded to a degree in all three during his tenure between early 2015 and the end of 2016 All feedback from service providers to Mattel suggests that this effort was gaining momentum at the tail end of his tenure.

This is how the spending numbers look in comparison to those of Hasbro:

Source: SEC Filings

Two observations. One is that while Mattel’s SG+A ratio on sales showed a clearly declining trend between 2015 and 2016, there has been an abrupt reversal during Ms. Georgiadis’ tenure. The second is that Hasbro’s ratios appear to demonstrate greater discipline and control over this expense group.

However, not all news is bad.

On the Fashion Doll front, not only is Barbie the undisputed market leader and #1 in 21 of the 28 leading retailers surveyed worldwide, but the brand is also continuing to gain market share, particularly in Asia. DC Super Hero Girls is doing extremely well particularly in Europe. Wonder Woman has of late marginally declined in the U.S. but has begun to do very well in China and elsewhere in Asia. Also, Mattel’s new doll line, the Enchantimals, has already been released in Europe and shows outstanding sales performance in Germany and Spain. Also, the line is already at U.S. Toys "R" Us and has begun to move. In spite of continuing and sharp declines in Monsters, Mattel has maintained its market share in fashion dolls in North America and Europe and clearly strengthened in Asia.

As for Vehicles – whilst Hot Wheels have clearly slowed down because of the CARS 3 movie launch, the combination of the two continues to do well. Again here, Mattel continues to be the clear and undisputed market leader and is marginally gaining in market share worldwide.

The remainder of the boys-girls range – Games and Entertainment other than CARS 2 – is slowing due to the declining resonance of the two 2016 movie drivers – Batman/Superman and Max Steel.

In the case of Fisher Price, the increased focus on Learning Products is definitely gaining traction. While the company is still a distant #3 after Leapfrog and VTech worldwide, they are clearly already #2 in Europe and Asia and continue to gain ground. In addition, Mattel’s deal with Fosun and Baby Tree in China is designed to give the company a major stake in China’s educational toy market estimated at $30 billion. Also, Fisher Price has pretty much cornered the below 2 year olds market and this not only buttresses the brand today but also promises continued popularity as this consumer group climbs up the age ladder.

Finally, both Mega and American Girl continue to struggle and there is really no easy solution in sight.

In summary, the overall outlook in terms of sell-through and market shares is continued marginal growth in the former and continued decline in the latter. Barring a major surprise [and buyers tell me that there is apparently one in the works] the 2017 outlook is at best for marginal growth in sales but below overall market growth.

Assessing Ms. Georgiadis’ performance against this background is difficult except to say that the financial steps taken during the last six months and described above could not have happened without her consent and likely did happen under her instructions. All positive and negative trends affecting Mattel in the worldwide market place were in train well before she came on board. There were no new initiatives during her tenure except two – Kevin Farr, the longtime CFO and stabilizing factor in the company, is leaving, and the dividend has been cut sharply. There has been no indication that the strategy of a “global pivot in the toy industry to mobile and digital” is in fact being implemented and this is perhaps just as well.

With the exception of the ascent of Toys To Life, there has been no major change in the toy landscape during the past few years in spite of the rapid penetration of mobile devices into the lives of children. Yes, Georgiadis was right in pointing out that kids are besotted with tablets. What she forgot to mention is that the toy market has been growing at an accelerated pace since tablets and smartphones have become part of our lives. This growth took place not in high-tech toy devices but rather in traditional things like action figures, building blocks, dolls etc.

This is how the U.S. market for the three categories – toys, smartphones and tablets – has developed since 2010:

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

Note: U.S. toy market percentages include the game and hobby channel and Toys to Life

In 2016, all three categories have grown in the mid to high single digits and the outlook is more of the same this year. Equally important, of the three categories, the U.S. toy market is the only one to have shown rising growth rates since 2010.

Whilst one may wish that there may be silver bullets for Mattel – such as an acquisition – this is in fact somewhat unlikely. The national buyers I have spoken to on this believe that Mattel’s problem is not that the company is lacking in "360 connected systems of play” as proposed by Ms. Georgiadis. If this were in fact the case, Lego, Hasbro, Spin Master and MGA Entertainment would be in the same pickle. No, the problem that needs addressing – according to these same buyers – is both more straightforward and more complicated. It means that the company must do a better job both in innovation and execution. The company has good movie licenses and is the "to go to place" for studios other than Disney (NYSE:DIS). Mattel also has incredibly strong non-movie IPs and its worldwide distribution muscle is unparalleled. All the basic building blocks are in place for an incredibly successful and growing business. What seems to be missing is the insistence on continuous innovation, fanatical attention to detail, and the single minded pursuit of competitive advantage that is the hallmark of its competitors, particularly MGA.

It could well be that Ms. Georgiadis is in fact referring to these drivers when she speaks of "accelerating growth in emerging markets and transforming the innovation pipeline". I most certainly hope so because a failing Mattel would make our toy world a much poorer place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.