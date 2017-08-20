LB Long Bonds - Worth Watching

Despite weakening trends, LB has a strong balance sheet, a history of pulling divestiture levers, and has started to pull back from shareholder-friendly practices.

Weakness in the overall sector and company-specific headwinds have resulted in widening of LB bond yields and lower stock price.

Thesis

L Brands' (LB) 2035 and 2036 notes have started to look like an enticing fixed income opportunity. I see the potential for the company to become more credit-friendly in the next 12-18 months as the core Victoria Secret business remains in flux and leverage creeps higher.

Company Overview

L Brands is a mall-based, specialty retailer with category leadership in women’s intimate apparel, personal care, beauty, and home fragrance via its two mega-brands: 1) Victoria’s Secret and 2) Bath and Body Works. LB operates ~3,000 combined VS and BBW stores in North America, with ~72% located in shopping malls. The company is one of the few retailers that willingly exited a profitable line of business, Victoria Secret’s $500mm swimwear business.

Investment Pros

Victoria Secret maintains a dominant market share in lingerie and intimate wear, with shoppers favoring in-store purchases over online. Meanwhile, Bath and Body Works has a significant market share in US personal care and beauty market. LB has mild-to-moderate leverage on the balance sheet (<4x rent adjusted leverage). Lastly, international business remains a "white space" expansion opportunity

Investment Cons

LB has heavy mall exposure. Victoria Secret has experienced declining average tickets as bralettes and sports bras gain market share vs. traditional bras. Additionally, VS is experiencing increased competition from broadlines, department stores, and specialty apparel companies (e.g. American Eagle (NYSE:AEO) and The Gap (NYSE:GPS))

Capital Structure

(Source: Company financials)

On the credit side, key items to note are that all the bonds are bullets. The LB 2033s and 2037s don’t have guarantees, subordinating them vs. the rest of the structure (also would be cheapest to deliver for the 5-year credit default swap). LB likes to show investors its track record of keeping Lease Adjusted Leverage (Debt including Capitalized Leases/ EBITDAR) below 4x.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

On the equity side, the company is currently paying a $0.60/share quarterly dividend (~$690mm per year). LB has typically paid special dividends (from $1-3/share per year), but has chosen to not declare one this year based on internal earnings projections for 2017

In regards to liquidity, LB maintains a healthy cash balance and the revolver maintains undrawn.

M&A History

LB’s history of divestitures is a differentiator vs. other retailers. The history is relevant when considering the leadership and equity holder at the top, Lex Wexner, has been a constant throughout these years and to today.

Notable examples are the sales of Express (NYSE:EXPR), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), and Lane Bryant (NASDAQ:ASNA).

Express: LB sold 75% of its stake in Express to Golden Gate for $602mm in July 2007.

Abercrombie & Fitch: LB bought A&F in 1988 for $48mm and began to phase out of it via an IPO in 1996 valuing the equity at $800mm.

Lane Bryant: LB bought Lane Bryant for $100mm in 1982 and sold it to Charming Shoppes for $335mm in 2001

I’m not suggesting they are going to pursue any brand sales soon, but their history shows that it’s not out of the question in the medium to long term.

A final interesting point is that Body Shop, a comp for Bath and Body Works, just sold for $1.1bn in Jun 2017

Financials

I won’t spend much time on the drivers behind LB’s numbers in VS and BBW as they have been widely discussed. VS has come under pressure from new entrants in the space selling unstructured bras and bralettes as well as startup niche brands in the lower-price and higher-price ends of the spectrum. Bath and Body Works continues to dominate its space and continues to grow square footage and comps in the near-term.

(Source: Company financials)

It is worth noting that the company is approaching $2.2bn of EBITDA, a level where they are roughly cash flow break even after paying the dividend. In fact the most recent guidance calls for FCF of $650mm-$700mm this year, which is just enough to fund the dividend.

(Source: 2Q'17 Earnings Presentation)

More importantly though, EBITDA is declining to a rate where the lease adjusted will be >4x.

(Sources: Company financials, proprietary research)

Why the Bonds?

The stock will continue to trade with changes in sentiment on LB/Victoria Secret and the potential for a turnaround in that business. Additionally, the continued weakness in other specialty retailers and department stores may contribute to lower valuation multiples across the space.

The company is also approaching a point where if numbers do not improve, they cannot continue paying the dividend without burning cash. If business stabilizes/improves, they can continue to pay it and the stock/bonds both likely appreciate. If the business continues to decline, there is a chance (albeit small) they reduce the dividend and/or more likely focus on debt reduction.

Why do I think it’s likely they would take a creditor friendly approach in a downturn?

LB had peak leverage in Jan 2009 when Lease Adjusted Leverage got to 4.4x. The company suspended share repurchases, renegotiated credit facility covenants, and importantly made open market repurchases and tenders for their bonds during 2009-2010. (Source: Company financials, Earnings Transcripts.)

LB historically has not viewed IG ratings as important because they have a high-quality balance sheet and doesn’t impact its cost of financing (Source: 2016 Investor Day, 2015 DB Conference, 2014 Investor Day). If access to capital becomes more difficult as a result of weakening credit metrics or overall investor aversion to the retail sector, the company may be forced to proactively strengthen its balance sheet.

Relative Value

Comping vs. retail names

(Sources: Company financials, Bloomberg, proprietary research)

Please note EV/EBITDAR includes the leases capitalized at 8x into the Enterprise Value .

I think Net Lease Adjusted LTV is the more relevant metric to focus on as I’m attempting to account for difference in companies that lease/own stores and brand/department store models (brands typically trade at higher EBITDA multiples). As my analysis shows, the Net Lease Adjusted LTV for LB is comparable to the department stores and GPS (except for Nordstrom (JWN) which is trading with some M&A premium at the moment). However, due to the rating differential the LB long bonds trade 100-150bps wide of Kohl's (KSS) and Macy's (M). That type of spread differential is worth ~12pts on the LB 2035s (i.e. if LB 35s traded flat to KSS long bonds then it would be at 106 vs. 94 today).

Comping vs. other high yield long bonds with ratings ranging from B+ to BB+

(Source: Bloomberg)

As might be expected, there are not many long bonds in the HY space due to the inherent risk profile of a HY issuer. Most often these bonds are issued by fallen angels (had been investment grade at some point in their history).

Why Almost Now?

Timing for this trade is somewhat fluid. I’ve remained on the sidelines for now because I see the overall weakness in retail as continuing to pressure LB’s bonds and stock on relative value. There also remains risk around what the company is going to report in 2H’2017. Management has pointed to Q4’17 as when they plan to have new product in VS and will be lapping the full exit in swimwear from the prior year, eliminating a non-recurring comp decline. For many equity investors and, to a lesser extent, credit investors, Q4’17 is the do-or-die quarter.

For me, I see a good entry point at ~500bp spread above treasuries (roughly 92cents on price for the 2035s).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.