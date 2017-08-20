The Market Needs To Upgrade To Kinder Morgan 2.0

Kinder Morgan can take advantage of growing Permian production as well as other areas if the management makes the decision to reinvest enough earnings.

Kinder Morgan Canada has some great growth projects that can increase its cash flow a lot more if the market allows management to go that route.

Dividends will definitely be a part of the total return, but not to the extent that they were in the past.

The old income model needs a burial and then a far more flexible growth and income model needs to take its place.

How is the common stock of Kinder Morgan (KMI) going to appreciate?



Based upon the latest comments, one would think that the dividend increases would provide the impetus needed for substantial long-term capital gains. But income models trade significantly differently in relation to dividends, than do companies like Kinder Morgan. In fact, the future price of Kinder Morgan may only nominally relate to its dividend. Growth prospects may turn out to be far more important. For many former limited partnerships and the surviving companies, the old "pay out more than the earnings" model is permanently broken. That model will have to be modified going forward. So investors can probably forget the days of 8% or even 10% yields unless they want some significant risk. Since Kinder Morgan is an investment grade stock, a new way of thinking needs to be used for valuing the future prospects of the stock.

Dividend increases are still going to be something to note. More cash is always better than less cash. But the lenders have changed how the game is played. So going forward, management will have to choose between reinvesting earnings for growth, keeping some earnings for a cushion, and paying dividends to shareholders who yearn for the income days of the past.



Probably the most visible of all the future projects has to be the Trans Mountain Expansion Project. While the company is so much more than this project, the market is just enamored of the possibilities. In fact, the market attitude seems to be Trans Mountain Expansion or bust! In the old days, once the profits began flowing, the company would basically distribute that cash flow to the investors. Investors are already salivating at the prospect.

But as shown on the first slide, there is already 10% more profits reinvested in capital projects to produce more cash flow. Successful re-investments of profits should produce far more cash flow to distribute in the long run than a policy of paying out the profits. Plus there is a cushion for those unexpected events like the commodity price downdraft of a few years back that really hurt the industry. The oft stated goal of oil self-sufficiency could create a lot of unforeseen profit opportunities. Therefore, management needs dry powder. It seems very wise to allow for more reinvestment of profits in the future than was done in the past. The power of compounding earnings is not to be underestimated.



Kinder Morgan Canada has a lot more potentially profitable projects than the current big one. As shown above, in about 3 years, the potential cash flow from the project could be huge. Investors sure could reap a sizable dividend increase from that cash flow.

However, the other projects could expand that cash flow quite a bit more. The market forgets how many joint venture interests were sold to accommodate the changing credit conditions of the market. As the industry conditions become more favorable, the leverage will probably be allowed to increase. Even so, probably a lot of cash flow reinvested would be wise in preparation for the next inevitable downturn. There is still room for a generous dividend, but that generosity may end around 5% in the future. However, that generosity could also be growing 10% in the future as the projects unfold. Income investors could actually reap far more distributions this way than the old way. It could just take a few years to exceed the old distribution percentage.



Kinder Morgan itself has exposure to some of the fastest growing industry segments. In particular, the company has a large exposure to Texas and the offshore industry. The Permian may turn out to be the largest deposit of oil in the United States. Kinder Morgan has the ability to transport that oil only if there is enough cash to reinvest in new capacity as production rises.

Management has done their best to properly position the company. Shown above is just a few of the many potential profitable growth areas for the company. Maximizing the stock price to lower future capital costs will probably involve a fair amount of cash flow reinvestment in the future. Stock dilutions may be a thing of the past.

So as quickly as the market forgets the costs of high payouts and demands the lion's share of future cash flow. Wise investors probably need to realize that the occasional damage done from a surprise market adjustment both in the industry and in the credit markets is just not worth the high payouts. Standing with management to lower the payout ratio in the future probably will provide far more cash distributions in the long run than the old strategy.

The market often screams for short-term decisions. But stock prices in the long run do better with a management that sees the long-term picture, the long-term risks, and the proper strategy that weighs both. There is no guarantee that management will always be correct. But clearly the best strategy is a long-term one that ignores the pressure for short-term handouts.

The stock still looks good to double over the five-year horizon as the market adjusts to the new realities. Management kept the basic business intact. Growth from businesses like the Permian may overshadow the big Canadian project. The individual projects are not that large, but intrastate projects tend to move very fast compared to large projects like the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion. It does not take too many small projects to aggregate a lot more than one large visible one. This is a very large company that will probably achieve more than its fair share of growth in the future. Some of that growth is not yet foreseen.

