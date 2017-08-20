India: Goldmine For Jet Makers

In July, Boeing (BA) provided its current market outlook for the Indian aircraft market during a briefing in India. The Indian aircraft market is a high growth market and thus important for jet makers. One thing that should be observed, however, is that this new current market outlook for the Indian market has already been part of Boeing’s 2017 current market outlook for the coming 20 years. In this article, I want to have a look at how much of the upcoming demand will be coming from India and what is driving that growth.

Growth propels demand

Worldwide, the air fleet will grow from 23,480 aircraft to 46,950 aircraft. Roughly 6,000 aircraft from the current active fleet will still be in revenue service in 2036. 17,500 aircraft will be used to replace the current fleet, while 23,500 aircraft will be used to support growing demand for air traffic. So, growth for demand and underlying economic growth will be of utmost importance to demand for commercial aircraft. For the world, Boeing projects a 2.8% annual growth rate of the GDP, which should result in traffic (measured by revenue-passenger-kilometer) to grow by 4.7% annually. Out of these 41,030 jets there are 920 freighter jets, which puts the demand for passenger aircraft on 40,110 aircraft.

What we see is that India accounts for roughly 5.2% of the deliveries in the coming 20 years, while it accounts for 5% of the dollar value.

With it is a relatively big domestic market: single aisle deliveries to India will account for 6% of all single aisle deliveries and 85% of all deliveries to India.

Supporting growth in India

There are a few factors that support this growth, which I will discuss below.

Supporting demand for air travel and subsequently commercial aircraft is the huge population and population growth. India currently has 1.3 billion inhabitants and is the sixth biggest country by area. This makes India a country with a huge domestic market, which partly explains the need for many single aisle aircraft.

India’s GDP has grown from roughly $500B in 2002 to $2,250B in 2015, which is quite impressive with an 11.3% compounded annual growth rate. At the same time, the GDP per capita has been growing as well with a compounded growth rate of 6.2% since 2002.

India’s middle class grew from 300 million people in 2004 to 600 million people in 2012. Not all people in India’s middle class can afford to fly yet, but more and more people are climbing out of poverty and we are seeing household savings increase, with expectations for another 20% increase by 2020 from current levels. So, in the coming years, more people will be able to spend more money.

India is a big country in terms of area as well as population, meaning there is a huge domestic market and opportunity for airlines and jet makers coupled with a growing population that has more money to spend. The economic growth and increased disposable income will make air travel accessible to more and more people in India. Additionally, the economic growth in the country should attract even more businesses to India, thereby increasing demand driven by business travel.

What also supports demand for aircraft is the easing of Indian civil aviation regulation. Until 2016, Indian carriers were required to fly at least 5 years and have a domestic fleet of 20 aircraft, before they could fly international routes. For some airlines, the 5-year part of the 5/20-rule, in particular, made it extremely difficult to compete with established airlines. It also made for a shallower growth profile in new airlines. This rule has been eased to a 0/20-rule, meaning that there no longer is a requirement on the number of years the airline needs to be active before it is allowed to fly international routes. This makes international routes from India accessible to new airlines, and it could boost wide body orders.

Conclusion

The Indian market could be valued at $290B in the coming 20 years, where demand for commercial aircraft from India accounts for 5% of the total demand. 85% of the aircraft that will be delivered to Indian airlines in the coming 20 years are expected to be single aisle aircraft to support the huge domestic market. Demand for commercial aircraft is supported by a growing population, which has more money to spend. It is also supported by civil aviation regulations that make it more attractive for new airlines to be established and grow to a fleet of 20 aircraft, allowing those airlines to commence international operations.

One thing that should be noted is that, while the current market outlook is bullish, Boeing will have to put in significant effort to win orders, as its single aisle aircraft is based on an old concept and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) can offer newer concepts.

