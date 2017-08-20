On the bright side, there are all kinds of ways to measure market breadth so you have a license to argue.

There's a vociferous debate going on about market breadth and the visuals I've rounded up for you suggest the camp that's worried may have a point.

One of the more contentious market debates going on right now centers around "breadth" or, perhaps more appropriately, a lack thereof.

This is another one of those conversations that at the end of the day can be traced back to conflicting views about the relative health and/or sustainability of the equity rally.

During the first half of the year, there was no shortage of digital ink spilled on the extent to which a handful of tech names were responsible for a disproportionate share of benchmark performance.

I'm aiming at conciseness here, so I'm not going to rehash that argument, but for those interested, my most recent post on this platform detailing the issue can be found here.

In that linked piece, you can find my response to a popular Twitter personality who I contend might be looking at things the wrong way, and also commentary from Howard Marks that supports my contention.

But here I want to leave aside that point and just focus on a few rather poignant visuals.

The first is particularly telling. So this is the number of stocks on the NYSE making new 52-week lows minus the number of stocks making new 52-highs in the top pane with daily returns on the S&P (SPY) in the bottom pane:

What that shows is that the last three times the S&P has risen, the number of stocks making new lows exceeded the number of stocks making new highs. Obviously, that doesn't say anything good about market breadth.

Next up is the equal-weighted Nasdaq divided by the regular index (QQQ):

That's an all-time low.

That picture looks particularly bad if you look at the daily underperformance/outperformance:

The equal-weighted has underperformed the regular index in 11 of the last 14 sessions.

Ok, so that's the Nasdaq, let's look at the S&P:

Same story. The equal-weighted S&P is underperforming the worst since the deflationary doldrums of early 2016.

Meanwhile, don't even look at the Russell (IWM). Or actually, maybe you should. Because small caps are the quintessential example of the election-bump being unwound.

First of all, small caps are negative for the year. But perhaps more alarming than that, the Russell as erased the entirety of its post-election outperformance versus the S&P:

Of course, the bright side here is that there are any number of ways to measure market breadth, so this needn't be (in fact it "can't be") treated as some kind of definitive indictment of the rally's relative health.

That said, it's pretty clear that there's an argument to be made that this market has a case of "bad breadth" and could thus use some Listerine.

Anyway, I'll leave you with one last chart which shows that Thursday and Friday mark the first time the S&P has fallen more than 1% and then declined the following day since Brexit (basically, although I think there may be a "near miss" in there somewhere):

