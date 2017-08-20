It was a rough stretch to close out the week. It started on Thursday with a -1.54% drop on the S&P 500 Index, which was its worst day in three months and the second largest daily decline in over a year. The downside continued on Friday, albeit modestly, as the customary inclination for investors to “buy the dip” was all but absent. What now for the major market indices?

Latest Developments

First, it is worthwhile to detail the latest developments in the U.S. stock market. Overall, the S&P 500 Index (SPY) had its worst two day stretch since May to close out the week. In the process, the headline benchmark (IVV) made its biggest technical break below its 50-day moving average since early November 2016. It also cut below an upward sloping trendline dating back to late last year. And the market is now down by more than -2.8% from its recent all-time highs earlier this month on August 8.

This latest decline marks the continuation of a trend that began on July 25 when the small cap (IWM) and mid-cap (MDY) segments of the U.S. stock market started breaking to the downside.

Not only did small and mid caps extend their recent moves lower to as much as -7% from recent highs, but it appears that large caps may now be starting to follow suit.

What Now?

So what does this all mean for U.S. stock investors? For some investors, the market developments at the end of last week might have been a bit unsettling. After all, a market that seemingly never goes down for any more than a few hours at a time any more can lull its participants to the point where even a -1% move to the downside on the S&P 500 Index (VOO) that last more than a day seems like something noteworthy.

This leads to the following key points.

First, the bull market is still running strong despite the recent weakness. While the market pullback to close out the week has provided a topic for the pundits to explore in more detail, the reality remains that the recent stock correction in large caps and increased volatility (VXX) since August 8 is nothing more than a blip on the radar screen. Historically, the U.S. stock market (DIA) experiences a short-term correction in the range of -5% to -12% and lasting over the course of several weeks at least once in any typical year. But since last November, the U.S. stock market has been uncustomarily placid.

So while the recent volatility over the last few days may have seemed like a deal to some, it really has not been anything of note to date. For even with the recent blip to the downside in large caps, the overall uptrend in U.S. stocks dating back more than eight years remains very much intact including a still historically wide gap between the 50-day/200-day and 200-day/400-day moving averages. Moreover, the drop to close out the week did nothing more than to bring stocks back to levels that would have represented new all-time highs just three months ago. Put simply, this has been nothing so far and may end up reversing back higher as soon as the start of next week to be quickly forgotten.

Second, while the recent declines in mid-caps and small caps have been greater in magnitude at more than -5%, this is also par for the course in a normal market environment (today’s market environment is anything but normal). Small caps are inherently more volatile, so a short-term drop well in excess of -10% should never be ruled out at any given point in time. The bigger question at this point is not whether to fear the recent drop in small caps, but what if anything you might wish to do about it to capitalize on the recent decline once it has run its course. With this in mind, it should be noted that the Russell 2000 Index has already reached oversold levels and is now entering a range that has provided repeated technical support for a bounce in 2017.





Third, it is important to keep in mind that today’s stock market and its accompanying news flow move at warp speed. Recall that it was just a week ago that the threat of conflict with North Korea was dominating the market headlines. Just five days later, it seemingly is like a distant memory from a market perspective. As a result, what rattled the cage of investors this past week may be replaced in the financial headlines several times over by the end of August.

Lastly, even if the U.S. stock market as measured by the S&P 500 Index continues to move to the downside in the coming weeks, it is important to remember that stocks almost never drop in a straight line. Even if the large cap benchmark starts to accelerate to the downside to catch up with their small and mid cap brethren and the declines start to extend into the -5% to -10% range or more over the coming weeks, remember that these declines are coming from an all-time market peak. Sure, the economy is still sluggish and stocks are still vastly overvalued from a historical perspective with the potential for much further downside over the longer term horizon. But too many investors have been left behind by the stock market for far too long that should provide ample firepower for at least a few major bounces back to the upside even in the worst case scenario for the markets going forward.

Key Events For The Markets In The Coming Weeks

With all of this in mind, it is also worthwhile to consider the key events that have the potential to drive the markets in the coming weeks.

To begin with, institutional investors will be returning from vacation and market volume and activity will be starting to pick up in the coming weeks. And since September and October are seasonally the two most challenging months of the year, they could lead to price volatility that may continue to be more than what saw in the first seven months of the year leading up to the recent market peaks.

Also, a few notable policy events promise to dominate the headlines in the coming weeks.

The U.S. Federal Reserve holds their next open market committee meeting on September 19-20. At this meeting, they are expected to begin the process of tapering the balance sheet that they had previously quintupled during the post financial crisis period in what ultimately proved to be a futile attempt in generating sustained economic growth for the U.S. economy. The increased chatter about this rollout has the potential to result in some increased volatility for stocks (QQQ), bonds (AGG) and precious metals (GLD) in the coming weeks, although it is likely that the Fed will try to fly below the radar with this move and make it as little of a deal as possible so that they can get off the ground with it without much incident. So as long as the financial headlines remain distracted with other things, all the better from the Fed’s perspective. Conversely, if the market starts to wobble in the coming weeks ahead of the next FOMC meeting, it may be enough to cause the Fed to delay in implementing quantitative tightening (QT) in September, which like it has so many times before could subsequently induce stocks to rally higher. It should be interesting to see.

A particular topic that has the potential to transfix investors in the coming weeks is the looming debt ceiling debate. Congress is not scheduled to return to session until after Labor Day in September, and they will have only a few short weeks into mid-October to do their part in making the latest increase to the debt ceiling. And given some of the recently contentious legislative debate both within Congress and across Washington, this is a situation that has the potential to put investors on edge as we move into the fall. Moreover, legislators getting bogged down in the debt ceiling debate has the potential to reduce the probability in investor minds of any market boosting tax cut legislation before the year is out.

In addition, political uncertainty continues to remain elevated for capital markets in general. While the above items are those that are known risk items in the coming weeks, the potential is also likely for a new development to suddenly surface that transfixes investors and sparks volatility for a number of days along the way.

Capitalizing With Diversification

Of course, one of the best remedies for any investors that may have concerns about market risks in the coming weeks has and always will be portfolio diversification.

The benefits of portfolio diversification have already been highlighted in recent weeks since the recent spell to the downside got started on July 25. For while the S&P 500 Index has been down by as much as -3% from its recent peaks and mid and small caps have been down more than -5%, categories such as utilities stocks (XLU), gold (GLD), and long-term U.S. Treasuries (TLT) have all been higher anywhere between +2% to +4%.

Even within the core U.S. stock market, while FAANG stocks like Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG), Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) have taken it squarely on the chin since July 25, more defensive food stocks like General Mills (GIS) have awoken from their recent slumber and performed well with gains in excess of +4% in recent weeks.

So even in the event of the broader U.S. stock market continuing to the downside in the short-term, a number of segments both across capital markets and within the U.S. stock market itself continue to have the potential to perform well for investors. And holding a cash reserve as a percentage of a diversified portfolio strategy is another way to provide added downside risk protection at any given point in time.

The Bottom Line

The U.S. stock market closed out the week with a notable rough patch. And while such downside volatility may seem unsettling, it is important to keep things in context. Any decline across large, mid, and small caps in recent weeks have been fairly minimal so far from a historical context, as such declines should be expected over the course of at least several weeks in any given year. And even if the downside were to continue into the -5% to -12% range in the coming weeks, which would imply the S&P 500 Index falling as low as 2200, this should be considered as nothing unusual from a historical market context. Moreover, it is important to remember that markets almost never fall in a straight line, so any such short-term correction is likely to be followed by a solid bounce. In short, if the markets do continue to fall in the coming weeks, stay calm and remain disciplined.

Of course, markets may not be without their share of uncertainties given the outlook on the fiscal and monetary policy agenda. And for those that may be concerned about protecting against downside risk in U.S. stocks in the coming weeks, it is important to remember that diversification both within a stock portfolio as well as across capital markets provides a good solution in staying invested while working to navigate such potential uncertainties in the days and weeks ahead.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS,TLT,PHYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.