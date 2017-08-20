Ford May Be In Trouble

If the decline in used car values continue, and Tesla ramps up Model 3 production as planned, Ford's balance sheet may also deteriorate due to higher leased car return volumes.

Ford's immediate problem is on its income statement, which shows razor-thin and declining profit margins as the company cannot pass on higher steel prices and operating expenses to its customers.

Ford's balance sheet looks scary, but adjusted for Ford Credit debt and receivables, it seems okay for now.

Although I truly enjoyed driving the Ford Explorer we rented this week for a beautiful hiking trip, Ford the company (F) is showing some signs of trouble. Investors should look deeper than the company's dividend yield when reevaluating their investment thesis and even avoid owning the stock.

Ford's balance sheet is scary, but this is misleading

This one seems obvious, but it isn't. Let me explain.

F Debt to Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

On the face of it, Ford's debt to asset ratio resembles the kid that refuses to play with others. Even the company that some think will eventually file for bankruptcy, Tesla (TSLA), has half of Ford's debt to asset ratio.

This is misleading, however, because as of June 30, Ford's total debt of $146 billion included $130 billion in Ford Credit (the financial services arm of the company), which was backed by $101 billion of receivables from leasing customers. Furthermore, as of the same date, Ford had a total of $39 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

In short, Ford's balance sheet isn't as scary as thought.

Or is it? More on this later.

Ford's immediate problem is on the income statement

The following graph illustrates that the company's operating profit margin is near its lowest level since the Great Recession, even though the economy has since grown considerably, and Ford's razor-thin margin leaves no room for error.

F Operating Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

In the last earnings release, the company blamed higher commodity costs for its lower adjusted pretax profit, among other reasons, but why didn't the company pass on the commodity cost increase to its customers? It tried, as the company also noted that its YoY average transaction prices rose nearly five times the industry average in the quarter and incentives declined as a percent of vehicle price, while the industry increased; but seemingly, this was not enough to fully stem the decline in profits. As a result, the company expects its North America operating margin and profit to be lower than 2016.

Ford generates most of its profits in North America

I should note before we move on that, in 2Q17, the vast majority of Ford's $2.5 billion pretax operating profit came from the North America segment. The remaining operating profit was primarily contributed by Ford Credit, and profits and losses from the company's international segments approximately offset each other.

North American market is first to be disrupted

Although this has been apparent for some time, Tesla's disruption of the automotive market beyond the luxury segments is now becoming mainstream as Model 3 is brought to market. This will become more apparent as Tesla ramps up the Model 3 production in the coming months and quarters. Even more importantly, however, Tesla is prioritizing North America for 2018 as it plans to sell all Model 3's produced in the next 12 to 18 months primarily in the United States.

The following table illustrates how Model S disrupted the U.S. luxury sedan market as it reached volume production.

If Model 3 can accomplish even one-half of what Model S and Model X achieved in their first 12 to 18 months, Ford and other traditional auto manufacturers will see the impact on their financials sooner than some expect.

One more thing: back to the balance sheet

Ford included the following graphs in its 2Q17 earnings presentation slides:

Readers should note the YoY increase in lease return volume as used car values declined from the year-ago period. If the YoY deterioration in used car values continue, which many believe it will as the all-electric disruption spreads to mass market, Ford's currently okay balance sheet may also deteriorate as lessees choose to return their leased cars at even higher rates instead of assuming the residual value risk beyond the lease term, the company realizes lower values for the returned cars in the used car market, which ultimately may lead to lower pretax profit contribution from Ford Credit.

Bottom Line

Although Ford's balance sheet is not as scary as it looks at first, its profit margins are razor-thin even though the economy has grown considerably since the Great Recession. Ford is one of the first in line to feel the impact from Model 3 production ramp since the vast majority of its profits are generated in North America, which is the market Tesla will be targeting for the first 12 to 18 months. Investors should watch the volume production ramp of the Model 3 in the coming months, used car value trends in the coming quarters, and Ford's plans to address these trends as management alluded for later this year.

