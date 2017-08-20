Capital One Growth Ventures Invests In ThoughtSpot

Capital One Growth has been an active corporate investor in larger rounds of later stage tech companies.

ThoughtSpot is a later stage startup that develops AI-driven analytics for the enterprise.

Capital One’s venture arm Capital One Growth Ventures has invested in ThoughtSpot's $60 million Series C financing round extension.

Corporate venture capital group Capital One Growth Ventures (COF) has participated in a $60 million Series C financing round extension for AI-driven analytics startup ThoughtSpot.

ThoughtSpot has developed search engine technology that is designed to make it much easier for business users to analyze data.

Capital One Growth has been an active corporate investor in later stage tech companies, and its investment in and partnership with ThoughtSpot will help the startup commercialize its artificial intelligence-powered tool SpotIQ.

Palo Alto-based ThoughtSpot was founded in 2012 to provide AI- and search-driven analytics for the enterprise.

Management is headed by Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Ajeet Singh and Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer Amit Prakash. Singh is also co-founder and Advisor of Nutanix and was previously Sr. Director of Product Management of Aster Data Systems. Prior to founding ThoughtSpot, Prakash worked for Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) as a tech lead and Microsoft (MSFT) as a software engineer.

ThoughtSpot is developing an AI-Driven Analytics Platform that lets business professionals search and analyze company data with a single entry into a Google-like search box.

The solution of ThoughtSpot is designed to serve companies in financial services, retail, manufacturing, communication, healthcare and life science industries. Companies that are currently using ThoughtSpot include Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), and A24.

ThoughtSpot is planning to launch its new artificial intelligence-powered tool, SpotIQ; the new funding will be devoted to this new launch scheduled by the end of September. SpotIQ is designed to suggest content to users based on their past activities.

Along with Capital One Growth Ventures, other investors in the current round included Lightspeed Ventures, General Catalyst Partners, Geodesic Capital and Khosla Ventures.

ThoughtSpot has raised a total of $120 million in this new C round funding. Since 2012, it has raised more than $160 million in 5 funding rounds.

Capital One Growth Venture’s recent strategic investment history has been mostly focused on later stage technology companies, including Kin Insurance at 2017, SnapLogic, Vera and Transactis at 2016.

Capital One’s approach to venture investing has been centered on developing partnerships with investee companies beyond just providing capital.

It seeks to work primarily with FinTech startups to refine their offering and provide company-wide testing capabilities to determine product fit and goal alignment.

Interestingly, ThoughtSpot is not primarily a FinTech company; rather, its technology may be used across a range of industry verticals, of which finance is certainly one.

