Weekly Fund Spotlight: What's In Your Utilities CEF?

This week, I have decided to look not at a specific fund but at a small of CEFs, namely utilities CEFs. This analysis was prompted by a Cambridge Income Laboratory member in the chat who asked for a peer group comparison for one particular utilities CEF. Therefore, I will not be going in depth into any specific fund, but rather I will aim to perform a comparative analysis for this class of funds.



As I've written about before (Primer On CEF Classes), CEFConnect categories can sometimes be confusing. For example, CEFConnect lists 9 funds in the "Utilities" sector, which is in turn classed under the broad "U.S. equity" category. However, a quick look at some of the funds indicates that a sizable proportion of these has a significant non-U.S. component, and/or non-equity component. Therefore, I decided to take a look at this sector and classify them as best as I can so that readers will be able to decide for themselves what type of exposure they desire should they decide to choose a fund from this category. The funds considered in this week's Spotlight are:



BlackRock Utility and Infrastructure Trust (BUI)

DNP Select Income Fund (DNP)*

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund (DPG)

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU)

Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT)

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)

*Note that DNP is classed under CEFConnect's "US Hybrid (Growth & Income)" category rather than utilities, but it is actually a utilities fund in disguise.



Basic details about the funds are shown in the table below.

Fund BUI DNP DPG ERH GLU GUT MFD MGU UTF UTG Inception Nov. 2011 Jan. 1987 Jul. 2011 Apr. 2004 May 2004

Jul. 1999 Mar. 2004 Aug. 2005 Mar. 2004 Feb. 2004 AUM $348m $2774m $692m $120m $88m $232m $117m $343m $2128m $1160m Avg. volume 41k 296k 109k 17k 13k 68k 35k 37k 175k 73k Yield 7.08% 7.02% 8.43% 6.81% 5.89% 8.65% 9.20% 6.09% 6.99% 5.41% Leverage-adjusted yield 7.07% 5.57% 6.63% 5.88% 4.25% 6.65% 7.18% 4.69% 5.33% 4.46% Leverage 0.14% 25.98% 27.06% 15.87% 38.72% 29.99% 28.19% 29.75% 31.17% 21.40% Premium/discount -0.29% 14.39% -9.04% 2.01% -5.20% 29.96% -5.02% -11.66% -7.82% 5.00% Baseline expense 1.15% 1.07% 1.61% 0.95% 1.42% 1.67% 1.70% 1.82% 1.36% 1.20% Active expense ratio 1.01% 0.71% 1.13% 0.68% 0.88% 1.14% 1.19% 1.26% 0.90% 0.85% %Equity 99.68% 86.08% 97.29% 56.28% 86.22% 81.21% 63.95% 95.91% 79.80% 98.78% %Non-U.S. 30.3% 0.0% 42.0% 56.4% 37.1% 0.0% 46.4% 63.9% 45.0% 0.0% Morningstar rating *** ***** * ** *** *** ** n/a n/a *****

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar, CEFConnect)

We can see that the funds range from the very old (DNP was incepted in 1987) to the relatively new (BUI was incepted in Nov. 2011). The liquidity of the funds are adequate, from 13k average daily shares for GLU to 296k for DNP.



In terms of fund size, the AUM of these utilities CEFs range from small ($88m for GLU) to very large ($2774m for DNP).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Additionally, all of the funds except BUI employ leverage. GLU has the highest leverage of 39%, whereas ERH has the lowest leverage (excluding BUI) of 16%.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Expense ratio

The chart below shows the expense ratios for the ten utilities CEFs. One metric that I have devised to account for both the leverage of a CEF as well as the expense that one would have had to pay for a similar passive strategy is the "active expense" metric. This metric normalizes the baseline expense (which excludes interest cost) to 0% leverage, then subtracts from that the expense ratio for the passive ETF. The active expense ratio is therefore the additional fee that one is paying for active management versus a passive approach. I chose the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) as the passive benchmark. XLU charges 0.14% in expense ratio. [I am aware that XLU is not the best benchmark for all the funds given that some contain international holdings, while others have a significant non-equity component. However I did not think it would have made a fair comparison if I had used a different passive expense ratio for the different funds, either.]



We can see that the 10 utilities fund charge between 0.95% and 1.82% in baseline expense, whereas the active expense ratio calculates to be between 0.68% and 1.26%. ERH charges the lowest baseline expense of 0.95% and active expense of 0.68%, whereas MGU charges the highest baseline expense of 1.82% and active expense of 1.26%.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Note also that the "baseline expense" figures do not include leverage cost. For example, MGU charges 0.74% to maintain its 30% leverage, so its total expense ratio is actually 2.55%. However, the reason that I do not include the interest expense in comparing the funds is because the leverage should theoretically work to the investor's advantage - and said leverage is much cheaper to obtain at the fund level than from a retail brokerage for most investors.

Portfolio

Let's first look at the proportion of each utilities fund that is invested in equity. Even though all the funds are classed under "U.S. equity", we can see that not all are fully invested in equity. For example, ERH only has 56% in equity, with the remainder being divided among corporate debt (28%), short term debt (8%) and preferreds (6%). For MFD, the fund owns 64% equity but also 25% in loans and 11% in "cash alternatives". At the other end of the spectrum, MGU, DPG, UTG and BUI own are nearly 100% invested in equities. As equities and fixed income have very different risk-reward profiles, it is important to consider the equity component when selecting a utilities fund.



(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Also important to consider is the proportion of non-U.S. holdings held by each fund, as shown in the chart below. Note that only the equity component of the fund is considered.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The data above shows that UTG, DNP and GUT are purely domestic funds, while the others all have significant international components. MGU has the highest non-U.S. equity component of 64%, with the top three foreign countries being Canada (10.3%), Australia (9.5%) and Spain (8.6%).



To more easily identify the appropriate peer group for comparison, I have divided the utilities funds based on whether they are purely equity, mostly equity or hybrid, and whether they are purely domestic, mostly domestic or mostly.



Purely domestic (100% U.S.)

Mostly domestic (>50% U.S.)

Mostly global (<50% U.S.) Purely equity (>95% equity)

UTG

BUI, DPG

MGU Mostly equity (80-95% equity)

DNP, GUT

GLU, UTF

Hybrid equity/fixed income (<80% equity)



MFD ERH

(Source: Stanford Chemist)

If one wanted to broaden the peer group, one could combine the "mostly equity" with "hybrid equity/fixed income" and "mostly domestic" with "mostly global". This would put BUI, DPG and MGU in the same peer group, i.e. purely equity funds with some international exposure, and combine GLU, UTF, MFD and ERH in another peer group as well, i.e. hybrid funds with some international exposure.

Yield

For this week's Spotlight, I decided to add a bit more data to the yield section. Besides showing yield on price ("Yield Px" in the chart below), I also show yield on NAV ("Yield NAV"). This is because the distribution yield on price is affected by the premium/discount of a CEF, whereas the yield on NAV is not. Therefore looking at the yield of NAV would be more appropriate in terms of assessing the distribution sustainability of the fund.



(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

We can see from the data above that MFD has the highest yield on price of 9.20%, while UTG's is the lowest at 5.41%. In terms of yield on NAV, GUT has the highest on NAV of 11.24% (!), while the lowest is MGU at 5.38%.

I did not look up the coverage ratios for the various funds, however I wasn't confident enough in the numbers that CEFConnect reported nor did I wish to look through the annual reports of every single fund for this week's Snapshot. The coverage ratios ranged from 0 for GUT to 1.03 for ERH, with most ratios falling between the range of 0.3 to 0.4. This should be expected, as most equity CEFs do not earn enough from the dividends received from their portfolio to cover their yield and hence must supplement their distribution with return of capital or realized gains.



Performance

The following charts consider the historical NAV performance of the funds. NAV performance rather than price performance is considered because the latter is highly dependent upon changes in the premium/discount values of the fund, and as such do not accurately reflect the investing acumen of the fund managers. Due to the different leverage ratios of the fund, I estimated the leverage-adjusted returns to enable a fairer comparison between the funds (denoted with *).



(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

On 1-year basis, MGU is the best performing fund in terms of leverage-adjusted NAV returns at +10.77%, while DPG lags with -1.13%.



(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

On a 3-year NAV basis, DNP has the best leverage-adjusted annualized NAV return of +6.18%, while DPG again trails with -1.79%.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Over 5 -years, UTF is the leader at +10.16% leverage-adjusted annualized NAV return, followed closely by MGU at +9.92%. Trailing in last place is again DPG at +4.92%.

Valuation

On a premium/discount basis, MGU looks most attractive with a -11.66% discount. At the other extreme, GUT trades with a massive +29.96% premium. In general, funds that are trading at lower premium/discount values are more desirable than funds trading at high premium/discount values.



(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

In terms of 1-year z-score, GLU has the highest z-score of +2.9 while MGU has the lowest of +0.8. The higher the z-score, the more expensive the premium/discount of a fund is relative to its own historical average. It is noteworthy that all 10 utilities fund are trading at positive 1-year z-scores, indicating that their premium/discount values are all higher than their respective 1-year averages.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Brief verdict



When choosing a "utilities" CEF, is it important for consider both the equity component and non-domestic component of the portfolio, not to mention valuation. In the Cambridge Income Laboratory, my overall recommendation of the best domestic utilities CEF and global utilities CEF are provided based on quantitative analysis of the data.

