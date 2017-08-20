Got Gas? - ArchRock Partners Q2 2017 Earnings Review

APLP's fall in price is therefore an opportunity which the Search For Value (SFV) portfolio took advantage of. SFV added more shares taking the position up to 2x normal.

Mr. Market is likely wrong. This share issuance is probably a reaction to an expectation of significantly increased demand, meant to foster long-term growth.

ArchRock Partners Q2 earnings and conference call revealed both some positives and negatives. Overall, the market saw it as positive with the price rising 4%.

“In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.” - Benjamin Graham

For a more complete overview of ArchRock Partners (APLP) see my previous article, “Got Gas? - Archrock Partners Has A 15% FCF Yield And May Be About To Increase Its Distribution”. This update assumes you are already familiar with the company, focusing instead on earnings and the future.

ArchRock Partners Q2 Earnings:

Overall ArchRock Partners Q2 earnings were strong with reported DCF equaling roughly 2.04x the distribution, or a 16% DCF yield run rate (vs. 15% forecast). Even were one to subtract an extra $10 million for what I call sustainability maintenance you still arrive at a very respectable 13% DCF yield run rate. Revenues and margins came in below what I had expected, but expenses also came in lower, such that overall earnings were somewhat above expectations and DCF was as expected. Debt / EBITDA was above expectation at 5.1x vs. 4.9x the quarter before, but considering the covenant is at 5.95x through 2017, and APLP just issued more shares, this is not a concern.

Management hinted that distribution increases would be put off until Q1 2018 with excess cash flows going to reducing leverage and increasing capex to support growth instead. This was disappointing in the near term as I had held out a small hope that they would instead restore the full dividend, later issuing higher price shares to pay for growth. However, the market was unfazed with the stock price rising about 4% around earnings. Maybe the apparent strength in the quarter, planned use of excess funds to lower risk (i.e., to reduce debt / EBITDA), and to increase growth (via capex spending), more than offset any near-term dividend disappointment. More likely, Mr. Market never realized a big dividend increase was possible in the first place.

The big news as far as Mr. Market was concerned came out not with earnings but a few days later when APLP announced a 4 million shares issuance at $13.75 (4.6 million share including underwriters option). Apparently, this was a surprise to the market as the stock promptly dropped over 13% on the news. Although this issuance was more than the 2.5 million I had predicted, part of the difference was my hope of the issuance happening at a significantly higher price. Regardless, the dilution was about 7%, in line with what they had done in previous years. I think the market overreacted, and used the opportunity to purchase more shares for the Search For Value portfolio (as well as in my personal taxable account).

Source: YahooFinance and Etrade

(Note: middle purchase is actually in my personal taxable account, not the Search for Value portfolio ‘SFV’, but I thought I would disclose it anyway. SFV now has a 2x normal allocation to APLP.)

Put simply, ArchRock has a large opportunity for growth here. With this larger than predicted share issuance, and a delay in raising the dividend, management is setting itself up to take advantage of that probable growth. This growth will probably come mainly via additional Q4 drop-downs (as in previous years) as well as some high horsepower new build orders. However, I note with interest that, between the larger revolver, the looser debt covenant, the lack of dividend reinstatement, and now the share issuance, there is actually enough capacity that M&A might enter the picture. Regardless of how they ultimately satisfy growth in demand, it is apparent from a number of sources that growth in US natural gas volumes, and therefore gas compression demand, is very likely to continue.

Sector specific indications of growth:

In earnings calls ArchRock, Natural Gas Services (NGS), and CSI Compressco (CCLP) all commented that demand was strengthening significantly, with increases in utilization and the beginnings of some pricing power, particularly in the higher horsepower units. These higher horsepower units however mostly use engines supplied by Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), and there’s up to a 1-year backlog, so they are also commenting about being capacity constrained at the higher horsepower end. ArchRock is having to order now for expected high horsepower demand up to a year in the future.

Unfortunately, this is likely to delay my DCF per share ramp. The increase in shares just happened, and was larger than expected, but the resulting compressor unit placements and thus subsequent revenues will be later. Some customers with immediate need may eventually “settle” for 2 smaller units rather than 1 large unit; however, overall this is still a significant delay. It is unfortunate, but as problems go, having more demand than capacity is one of the better problems to have. According to Brad Childers, CEO of APLP,

“What I feel good about in this is that number one, we got ahead of the curve from an order perspective already in Q1 and we are stepping it up in Q2, because we see that demand being solid and continuing. And as the provider with the largest – large fleets of these units – large horsepower units, we believe we are going to be in a good position to capture that market.”

Overall, this is good mid- and long-term news for APLP, but it is bad in the short term. It is a sign of more demand than expected, not less; but it does delay DCF / share increases. Many might say this warrants a 13% lower share price. I however am more than happy to collect the 8% dividend with greater assurance that dividend will be growing long term.

Macro Indications of Natural Gas Volume Growth:

Various sources support an increased US natural gas volume expectation. Operating drill rig counts continue to be more than 2x what they were this time last year:

Source: Baker Hughes Drill counts

This leads to a high probability of supply increases.

Just as important, numerous sources concur that the “relief valve” effect of higher US natural gas export is continuing unabated.

The US Energy Information Administration noted significant new pipeline exports to Mexico:

Source: US EIA

Industry data analysis firms such as Wood Mackenzie are pointing out natural gas export growth to their clients:

Source: Wood Mackenzie

Pipeline companies such as Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (BWP) are committing significant additional infrastructure projects to natural gas exports:

Source: BWP earnings presentation, page 7 & 9

Shipping companies such as Gaslog (GLOG) and Teekay LNG (TGP) partners are increasing their fleets of LNG ships. Ships which are available to service natural gas routes through the world including those out of the US Gulf:

Source: Gaslog investor presentation, page 15

And of course, Gulf Coast ports such as Sabine Pass and companies such as Cheniere Energy (LNG) have already put billions behind the US natural gas export opportunity.

Increased US natural gas volume is a mega-trend that is not going away. Various companies will benefit, including gas compression equipment company, ArchRock Partners.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article covers a speculative investment. I do not know you: your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation. Therefore, I can not recommend this or for that matter any investment to you. Do your own due diligence.