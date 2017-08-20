Hartstreet: The USO Will Continue To Struggle As Delaware Core Enhanced Completions Are The Best In The U.S.

Operator hedging in the Permian is being done at lower oil prices, which seems to show operators can hold on at today's prices. These hedges will continue to decrease the chances of a break out in oil prices.

Enhanced completions continue to better unconventional well economics in the United States. While there are considerable differences in the bullish and bearish narratives for oil prices, production numbers are concrete. We continue to see operators increase production, and many have been able to decrease proppant volumes. Either we have hit a peak in production per foot or operators do not need to pack as much sand in frac's. Enhanced completions are the new normal. Operators are moving to plug and perf with cement liners. Ceramic proppant is being pushed out given the expense. This is good for names like US Silica (SLCA), FMSA (FMSA), Smart Sand (SND), and Hi Crush (HCLP). It isn't good for Carbo (CRR). It was once thought frac sand could only be used in more shallow plays. Worries that sand would crush out and stop production, are not a concern with newer designs. We have covered enhanced completions in several plays. The Eagle Ford core has performed very well. Karnes, Gonzales and DeWitt counties have produced some huge wells, and this trend should continue. Midland core wells are producing better, and provide insight as to why the Permian continues to increase production. This is why operators in Midland County continue to hedge at lower oil prices. The advantage is clear. OPEC did provide a recent short squeeze with respect to oil prices, but most upside is contained by new operator hedging. Much of the cap in the US Oil ETF (USO) and oil prices is due to hedging. We believe this will continue in the short term, but the longer term view is more fundamental than technical.

Source: Investing.com

The recent decreases in world crude inventories could push oil prices higher into year end, but demand will need to continue. If prices increase, we expect there to be a well maintained resistance level. There would need to be a significant catalyst to get oil prices above $55/bbl. Shale is determining the cost of marginal production. Producers will continue to struggle below $50, but there is a relatively large variance from play to play. This increases from core to core.

The Delaware may be the best play in the US. Its upside may be greater as well. It has a significant number of payzones and operators began development later than other plays. We covered all enhanced completions in our last article on the Delaware. As an average, this play continues to outperform. The core provides more detail.

We pulled 132 enhanced locations in the Delaware using the same data points as our previous articles.

Source: Welldatabase.com

There is a large difference in production per well. Some of this is due to geology and operator. EOG (EOG) continues to outperform. Its wells are much better than other operators in the area. A number of locations have already produced more than 500,000 BO. No wells have produced for 14 months. A few model over 500,000 BO and should reach that mark by 18 months of well life. The greatest number have a range of 100,000 BO to 200,000 BO. This evens the average, and provides an idea of differences throughout the core.

Name Well Count CUM Gas Mcf CUM Oil Bbl EOG RESOURCES (EOG) 63 18,635,204 9,442,677 EOG RESOURCES, INC. 23 10,293,458 4,463,019 SHELL (RDS.A) (RDS.B) 14 2,530,943 756,531 ANADARKO (APC) 6 2,772,018 1,229,742 Concho (CXO) 6 1,780,423 1,110,692 Apache (APA) 5 2,384,060 691,271 CHEVRON (CVX) 4 253,830 200,570 DEVON ENERGY (DVN) 4 1,699,301 710,029 Exxon (XOM) 3 1,275,046 516,445 RSP PERMIAN (RSPP) 2 729,284 463,293 CIMAREX (XEC) 1 1,074,950 176,898 COG PRODUCTION, LLC 1 705,467 273,948

Source: Welldatabase.com

EOG has the greatest number of locations at 86. Not all were drilled an completed by EOG. It has acquired many of these wells.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Lea and Loving counties represent the greatest number of completions.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Lea County has had the greatest number of huge producers. EOG has recently completed several pads with surprising results.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The economics are excellent. The production model produces an average oil production of over 278 KBO over 18 months. I added in the average natural gas production using $3/Mcf. Total revenues before costs are over $15 million. After NRI and costs Delaware core enhanced completions had an average net of $1.7 million.

In summary, we think economics from core plays will continue to provide a ceiling for the USO and oil prices in general. There is still considerable inventory in very good geology. This means we will see operators continue to hedge at $50/bbl. We expect this oil price ceiling will slowly increase in the coming months, as Permian operators get hedge positions in for 2017 and 2018. When oil reaches $54 to $55, other plays like the Bakken will begin to increase hedging and provide a new ceiling. It will take an additional, unforeseen catalyst to push oil to $60.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in USO, CXO, EOG, XEC, RSPP, FANG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

