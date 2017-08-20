Micron: A Short In Prospect

Resume of new CEO may indicate that in the longer term the company is interested in being acquired

Mixed Landscape Of Market Fundamentals

After volatile swings in share price over past months amid a mixed landscape of market fundamentals, where is Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) heading? For reasons of a poor correlation between revenue performance and share price, substantially increasing competition, the prospect of world memory oversupply, inflexible gross and net margins, and negative free cash flow, this author holds that the stock is a short.

On June 26, 2017, Micron shares reached $32.96, a 15-month high. By August 11, the stock had lost $6.11 (18.5%) in value. Thereafter a subsequent rebound to $30.86 recouped more than half of that lost value. With both a new CEO onboard and an augmented $200 million research and development facility coming onstream, how may investors read the future direction of Micron?

In this varied environment, there have been positives. When Sanjay Mehrotra took over from Mark Durcan in May 2017 as president and CEO, it signaled the beginning of a new era. Previously having led Sandisc, a competitor to Micron, Mehrotra primed that company for takeover by Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Takeover May Lie On Micron's Horizon

With Micron holding just 21% of the memory market, compared to the market share of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd at 45% and that of SK Hynix Inc at 29%, it is pertinent to ask whether Micron's board had particular interest in Mehrotra's experience of first preparing a corporation to be acquired and then consummating that transaction. As regards an operational time frame for such a plan, whilst a takeover outcome may lie on Micron's horizon, it is unlikely such a development will occur in the near future.

With the July commissioning of a new $200 million facility in Boise, Idaho, which Micron claims is the "largest semiconductor research center for memory technology in the Western Hemisphere", the company has doubled the scale of its R&D function. Yet its R&D budget remains dwarfed by that of competitor Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which spends at least 9% of its annual sales revenue on research and development.

On the demand front, the forecast for spot memory prices is stable to upward, bringing no immediate warning of a market downturn. However, of note for investors, increasing revenue has not historically been an accurate predictor of Micron's share price, which has for significant periods over recent years held something of an inverse relationship with revenue.

Vulnerable To Fluctuations In Demand

The structural rigidity of its net and gross margins, resulting from having its own manufacturing facilities, renders Micron's net revenue particularly vulnerable to fluctuations in market demand. Micron's free cash flow has also been negative over the last 12 months. These facts make the company susceptible to negative swings in a highly cyclical memory market, to a downturn in semiconductors, or to global oversupply of memory chips.

Moreover, with extreme volatility in the history of its share price, particularly evident in the 2001 price spike and the contingent large losses suffered by private investors, Micron has since failed to attract a significant number of individual holders. As a consequence, 83.42% of the company's outstanding shares are currently in the hands of institutions. This speaks to the reticence of individual investors to now subscribe to the stock.

The balance of the valuation equation is tipped still more towards indicating Micron as a short by further fundamental considerations. Samsung is to invest $18 billion to increase memory production in South Korea, threatening to erode Micron's market share.

Also, the Chinese government has designated $160 billion for the country to become self-sufficient in semiconductor manufacture, with the possible ramification of a global surfeit of memory chips. Specifically, Yangtze River Storage Technology, also known as Changjiang Storage, is to outlay $24 billion to 2022 on memory chip production.

Conclusion

After volatile swings in share price, the dynamic valuation equation is moving further to the downside for Micron. As the considerations discussed here are not yet fully priced in, opportunities for a profitable short at or around current price levels await.

