Why I'm Not Arbing The Fresenius / Akorn Deal

The no news move has me worried due to the no news moves on the way up

Shares of Akorn have declined on no real news this week other than an analyst rumor that Fresenius could abandon its deal

Over the last several days, shares of generic pharma company Akorn (AKRX) have started to experience unexplained weakness, with the fall further catalyzed when a sell-side analyst released a report questioning whether acquirer Fresenius Kabi might abandon the deal passed on the company’s poor performance.

Source: Google finance

Based on the blatant insider trading on the way up as well as the terrible performance from Akorn in Q2 as it faced competitors on several of its top products, I am not interested in risk-arbing this deal at the current risk/reward profile (6.25% in 1 year). The deal continues to make sense from a strategic perspective for Fresenius, but I think Akorn has significant downside if the deal breaks.

The chart on the way up reveals a lot of leaks

Source: Google Finance

I never like to allege insider trading, but I believe the Akorn deal was getting leaked rampantly in March and April. After a decent March 1 result, the stock traded up sharply, but it quickly settled in the mid $22 range for a few weeks. Shortly after, the stock was trading up sharply on no news other than this report – a sure sign of a transaction to come given the relatively low valuation and clearance of Akorn’s Decatur plant that was under 483 warnings from FDA. Looking back at my brokerage statements, I added to Akorn on March 31st precisely because the price action was so inexplicably strong.

Given the trading on the way up, I wouldn’t be surprised to see something similar occur on the way down. The stock started to break on August 17th on no news, and the selling only became exacerbated on an analyst report on Friday. Though purely speculative, I would consider this trading down on no news an early warning.

Akorn’s Q2 was a disaster, but Fresenius is the right buyer

Even during a pending merger, it is highly unusual for a company to issue a press release for quarterly earnings. However, that is exactly what Akorn did in Q2. In fact, I only became privy to the earnings report while looking at Fresenius’ (OTCQX:FSNUY) chart collapse after excellent quarterly results. Fresenius CEO Stephan Strum was pummeled with questions related to the bad quarter at Akorn and whether or not the deal would break.

Akorn’s revenue declined a whopping 29% y/y to $199 million as ephedrine sulfated revenues evaporated. More importantly, price clearly drove the majority of this erosion, as gross profit declined 40% y/y. An $81 million decline in revenue drove a whopping $69 million decline in gross profit, driving EPS to $0.02, from $0.50 in the prior year period. Product concentration has always been an issue at specialty generics players, but the issue became a bit exaggerated at Akorn over the past few years as prices have soared in specialty injectables.

The good news for risk-arb players is that Strum sounded committed to the deal on the conference call, saying:

“Akorn shareholders have approved the merger agreement with a vast majority. 99.7% of all votes cast were in favor of the transaction. With that, the most fundamental closing condition is fulfilled. No surprise, we have received a second request from the Federal Trade Commission in the U.S. That standard we knew, but as a result of the antitrust probe, we will have to divest a number of smaller products. So far, no surprises in our dialogue with the FTC. We have taken a rather conservative approach as to how long it might take us to complete these imposed disposals. And that was driving our expectation that the acquisition would only close in early 2018. But actually the divestiture process has already started, and we're seeing good interest. And whilst getting management controls fast has always been a priority. It has now even grown in weight. I believe our new colleagues at Akorn will benefit from our support, and we're ready to provide it as soon as the transaction closes.”

This is a great sign, but also it is an acknowledgement that Akorn has some issues as a standalone entity – in particular capacity at its existing plants, as its long-planned Indian plant remains unapproved. I also believe that Fresenius is a highly strategic buyer for Akorn, and from that perspective, I am not concerned that Fresenius will walk away because the strategy is incorrect.

Fresenius has better insight that I have into how the generics market is behaving, but we have obviously seen a rash of poor results from the likes of Teva (TEVA) and Mylan (MYL). Fresenius is much more focused on the harder to manufacture acute care injectables market, so I suspect price erosion is less of an issue.

Risk/reward looks unattractive

At current prices, I think the deal will close in 11-12 months while offering a return of just 6.25%. Given the previous suspicious buying and Akorn’s poor results, I do not think the spread is wide enough to be an attractive position. Additionally, I believe Fresenius’ shares would increase if the deal were to break, so there is not a logical hedge here, especially since the core Akorn business could break to the single digits if the deal breaks and approvals are delayed. I would not participate in this deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.