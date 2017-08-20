Will Netflix Co-Founder Be A Giant Slayer - Or A Wannabe?

Could be a risk to Netflix if it attracts millennials back to the theaters.

Netflix has been under furious competitive pressure lately, highlighted by loss of Disney films in 2019.

Netflix (NFLX) co-Founder Mitch Lowe is the CEO of MoviePass, which has the goal of attracting millennials back to physical movie theaters by reducing the friction involved in going to watch a film.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY) announced last week it has acquired a majority stake in MoviePass.

Theodore Farnsworth, Helios chairman and CEO, had this to say about the purpose:

"This is about making going to the movie theater a seamless experience. Our long-term vision is to take all of the friction away."

As it relates to streaming video content in general, and Netflix in particular, the question is the following. Is the strategy to bring people either back to the theater, or to bring new consumers in, compelling enough to challenge the trend that has been pushing the traditional Hollywood business model to the brink of irrelevance?

For Netflix, it has had increasing pressure from competitors recently, with the latest and most important being the decision by Disney (NYSE:DIS) to remove a lot of its film content from the service and build its own streaming service to compete directly against the market leader.

If MoviePass is able to make a difference in the traditional market by attracting younger viewers back to theaters, it will be another front Netflix will have to deal with - one that it struggle compete with under its existing business model.

Details of MoviePass's strategy

Helios and MoviePass already have a subscription service in place for movie theaters, where for $9.95 a month a subscriber can watch up to one movie a day. There are 3,700 theaters now participating in the service.

Lowe said the challenge since he took the reins of MoviePass in 2016 was to discover the right pricing that consumers could live with. He said this:

Market research found the price to be at about $10.00 per month. Before the partnership with Helios, MoviePass cost customers anywhere from $14 to $50 a month, depending on which market was being served.

The next stage of the service will be to offer a service that would empower customers to order food and drinks before they arrived at the theater, and have it waiting for them when they arrive at their reserved seats. Presumably that would be an app of some type.

Finally, they have a vision of theaters becoming more a destination that would encourage people to stay at the complex for much longer, offering other premium, quality content before a feature film.

It's not certain if the service will generate revenue by making these types of deals for theaters, or if it's a trial balloon to see how theater owners react to the idea.

The obvious idea would be that the longer people are in the theaters the more money they will spend. That would be a nice catalyst for the high-margin food and drinks offered by the theaters.

Can it make a dent in the streaming trend?

Subscription TV and film is similar to e-commerce on the retail side of things. While the trend is for online sales to continue to grow as a percentage of retail sales, in giant markets like the U.S. and China, they're still only a small part of the overall market.

In the U.S. it's about 10 to 11 percent of all retails sales, while in China it's closer to 15 percent. That means while people enjoy the convenience of online shopping, they are an overwhelming number that still shop the old fashioned way. A lot of that is driven by consumers preferring to acquire most groceries in person.

As it relates to the streaming video market, I think the trend is stronger. Even so, the entertainment industry is still able to grow its business at a modest rate, primarily from theaters boosting up the price of a movie and concessions. Foot traffic, overall, has continued to decline.

For Helios and MoviePass, this isn't necessarily that important. Operating from a small base, if they are able to take even a small percentage of the market and attract them to the service, it could be a significant source of revenue.

And as millennials share their experiences at a fast and frequent pace, if it catches on it could surprise to the upside from going viral.

I don't see any way the streaming trend will reverse direction, but like physical retail, even though shoppers will continue to transition to e-commerce, not everyone is going to stop shopping in brick-and-mortar stores.

What will be interesting to see is if MoviePass can actually grab a percentage of those with little interest in going to the movie theater.

They will likely attract the diehard film fans, but to break into a new customer will be more difficult. It's probably positioned itself as potential growth service to theater owners, but the most probable reality is it'll attract the base movie fan, with the possibility of getting a sliver of those consumers content with watching films on devices or at home.

One interesting element for Helios and MoviePass is it does include a partnership with Studio Movie Grill, which is a full-service theater model, that includes a bar and grill, and dine-in. It's owned by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

I think that's relevant because MoviePass will probably perform better in conjunction with those types of theater models.

Conclusion

MoviePass is unique in that it is trying to compete using automation and a subscription service to attract customers, in an attempt to take some consumers away from their streaming preferences.

If people start wanting to connect more in person, it could be a viable alternative that has some potential to give some new life to theater owners. That would be the best case scenario in my view.

One important thing I see here is if it will be considered an alternative to Netflix and other streamers, or complementary to it. If complementary, it has a chance to grow, but not be a serious threat or risk to Netflix.

Where it could do some damage is if competitors make some inroads into Netflix's customer base, and if it's part of a death by a thousand cuts, where the combination of competitors taking a little share each from Netflix starts to add up.

It does have some protection there because its growth is coming primarily from international markets at this time. But it definitely doesn't want to suffer a reversal domestically while growing internationally. I think the market would punish it more under that scenario.

