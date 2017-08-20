Welcome to another edition of "Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly". The aim of this series of articles is to review possible scenarios in various markets using Elliott Wave, fractals, and other technical analysis.

Apologies for not responding to comments last week. As I said, I was on a short break and I tried to take a break from screens and markets as much as I could.

Equities

Weakness continued in the S&P500 (SPY), with what looks like a standard ABC correction completing at Friday's lows.

Wave C is equal in size to wave A, and the decline has many of the same traits (acceleration lower on Thursday to bottom on Friday).

Call me a cynic, but I rarely trust standard looking set-ups. Sometimes they work and sometimes they don't, but I think I have a much greater edge once stops have been taken and the majority of traders have given up on the standard set-up. I'd say probabilities change from 50-50 on a standard set-up to more like 70-30 when you can trade where the others give up.

Also, the gap up last Monday 14th had some logic behind it. I call it 'the world didn't end set-up' where traders dump equities into Friday's close on fears (in this case it was Trump and North Korea), only to buy them back on Monday when the fears come to nothing.

I don't see that set-up this week.

Therefore I am waiting for a move to below last week's lows to 2411-16 before I try new longs. The correction in March this year was 78 points in length so I am looking for a move about equal to this for a possible wave 4. Actually the declines last week and March look quite similar and both had a capitulation move on the Monday to complete the correction.



I won't post the really bearish options until they have higher probabilities. Even if there is a big sell off, we can catch shorts on the retrace as there will be an even bigger decline setting up.

Precious Metals

Gold (GLD) briefly made a new high above $1300 last week, but couldn't follow through. The reaction may look slightly bearish, but perhaps it's understandable after a rally of nearly $100 from the July lows.

Next week it could turn strongly higher again, but I think it more likely for a slower wedge to form:

The first target remains the $1330s, but of course this is not set in stone and may need to be tweaked as we approach it.

Last week silver (SLV) re-tested the break-out should now rally to at least $17.7.

Any move below last week's low of $16.58 is a failed break like we saw in April this year and there's not much point to be long below there (at least in the short term).

Oil (USO)

The move below $47.6 last week flushed out some late bulls, and we now have this count as the primary view.

There was a very nice reaction from $46.50, where wave C = wave A, but is the correction over?

Perhaps, but here is a follow up from the chart I tweeted at the 10th August highs (and included in last week's article).

Oil has been in a choppy range for over a year and I'm not sure there's any reason for that condition top change, yet. I think it could still work its way lower of the coming weeks for a buying opportunity at $45ish.

Natural Gas (UNG)

There's not too much to say about natural gas this week, but the shape and character of the pull back is encouraging for longs.

So far this August we have a strong move up followed by a choppy, slow decline. However, this corrective sequence in gas has been so persistent I cannot say the lows are in until there is a strong move above $3.

A good edge comes at the next low or after a move above the channel around $3.

Yeah, I know; it could go up or could go down, but the point is you don't have to do anything right here. A trading edge comes at $2.7 or after a move above the $3 channel.

And none of this alters the longer term view of a rally above $4, although Q1 2018 may be too soon for this call (could be Q2 but timing is always difficult).

The Dollar (UUP)

Last week's call was 'a dip to the 78.3% Fib at 92.7 looks a decent spot to try longs', which was decent in the short term (the weekly low was 92.73), but remember the bigger picture:

The C wave rally last week may have completed the correction and the dollar looks about ready for the final decline to the 90.80s.

Conclusions

This week's update contains more 'ifs,' 'buts,' and 'maybes' than I would like, but at this particular time, in this particular time frame, not every market is clear. Equities and natural gas especially are in no-man's land with several equally likely paths over the next week or two.

However, this situation will eventually clear up. Patience and concentration are needed to keep looking at options until a 'moment of clarity' reveals itself and the odds tip momentarily in your favor.

Precious metals, the dollar and oil look fairly clear and are on track to their respective targets.

Good luck next week and I look forward to your views in the comments section.

