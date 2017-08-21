General Electric - Build Your Own

It turns out that those companies are ripping GE to shreds in terms of stock price performance.

Last week, I wrote an article called 'General Electric - Don't Let Them Fool You' where I discussed the major stock underperformance. One of the things I mentioned is that it makes more sense to buy single stocks that are doing business in General Electric (GE) core segments than to hold GE.

Source: Investopedia.com

In order to find 5 companies that were suitable to represent the business segments, I decided to search for companies with a market cap higher than 2 billion USD that have a mature business model. The companies also had to resemble General Electric's segments as accurately as possible. I wanted to ignore ETFs but was not able to do so as you are about to find out.

General Electric Segments Breakdown

I used the graph below in my previous article to point out the losers/declining segments. It also gives us an overview of all segments and their Q2/2017 sales and operating profit.

Source: General Electric Q2/2017 Presentation

To look for comparable companies, it is important to know what the most important activities are within each segment.

Power is mostly focussed on the production of gas power systems. Roughly 55% of revenue comes from these activities. The second biggest sales stream comes from services attached to these sales. Both are 88% of all total sales and one of the most important activities considered the overall weight of the power segment.

Renewable energy is less diversified with roughly 89% connected to onshore wind turbines. These are mainly located in the US where General Electric is the biggest producer through its Alstom Wind subsidiary.

Oil & gas is one of my favorites since I've spend a considerable amount of times studying this market and companies. In this case, we see that General Electric has founded the world's first full stream company through the acquisition of Baker Hughes. This is currently called Baker Hughes, a GE Company and is listed on the New York stock exchange under the ticker (BHGE).

Source: BHGE

Anyhow, what we are seeing here is that General Electric is bringing all major oil activities under one roof. Upstream, midstream, and downstream will be provided by GE. In other words, everything imaginable in the O&G industry is being covered.

Aviation is the second biggest sector with sales worth 6.5 billion in the second quarter. 74% of these sales come from the sales of commercial jet engines and the services connected to these sales. Maintenance, technical services etc. 13% of all sales are connected to military aviation.

Health care is mostly focussed on two segments. The first one is responsible for 70% of all sales by providing top-tier health care systems. 23% of all sales are connected to life science services and sales.

Transportation revenues are more or less equally divided over locomotives sales (44%) and transportation services like data analysis and supply chain optimization (42%).

Last but not least, energy connection & lighting. These activities are focussed on grid solutions (34%), industrial solutions (22%) and power conversions (12%).

Build Your Own General Electric

I have to admit that it took me quite some time to come up with 7 companies that resemble General Electric's main business segments. Mainly because General Electric is a leader in many segments without too much direct competition. Anyhow, here is what I came up with. Feel free to add your own alternatives in the comment section.

Gas Power Systems - Spire Inc. (SR)

Spire is a gas utility company worth 3.66B USD. This company, founded in 1857, is specialized in providing gas to over 1.7 million customers with the support of strong marketing and gas fueling solutions. This was as close as I could get to the cyclical exposure to gas turbines and gas services without going overseas or looking in the penny stock drawer.

Renewable Energy - First Trust Global Wind ETF (FAN)

This is the only time I had to use an ETF. Why? Mainly because General Electric is dominating the wind turbines industry with subsidiaries all over the world. The FAN ETF is the best choice for US investors to get exposure. This ETF has a 10% exposure in the US. Roughly 50% of the ETF's holdings consist of renewable energy equipment and electric utilities. The other 50% all 'filled' with companies that provide equipment, services, construction and machinery.

Interesting read -> Wind ETF: A Less Volatile Alt Energy Fund

Oil & Gas - Helmerich & Payne (HP)

General Electric has the world's first full stream company as I already mentioned in this article. This obviously means that there is no second full stream company to make a serious comparison. Anyhow, I believe that my favorite oil & gas equipment company Helmerich & Payne is an amazing stock to trade instead of BHGE.

Helmerich is a company with more cash than long-term debt and a quick ratio of 3.3. This not only means that the company is an amazing alpha generating stock in bull markets; it also means it is the most stable equipment company.

Interesting read -> Best Of Breed Stocks: Helmerich & Payne

Aviation - TransDigm Group (TDG)

This 14 billion USD heavyweight is a must have in every aggressive portfolio. TransDigm produces almost everything that could be considered a part of an airplane. Pumps, valves, hardware, and safety tools are just a small part of their portfolio. Strong management and an accelerating aerospace market have blessed investors with 20% CAGR revenue growth since the early 1990s(!).

Health care - Stryker (SYK)

Health care had a few important requirements. The company has to be a big player in the equipment business without having too much exposure to drug developments. That's why I believe that Stryker is a good alternative. The company is specialized in orthopedics, surgical equipment and brain/spine special surgery equipment. This has provided investors with no exposure to drug price regulation and a 10 year sales growth streak.

Transportation - Wabtec Corp. (WAB)

Wabtec has been one of my favorite macro stocks for quite some time. Simply because they have a tremendous exposure to the transportation industry by providing air brakes and equipment. The company has been the main beneficiary of the fast growing mass transit market and has done over 50 acquisitions in the past decade. This is why I believe that this stock represents General Electric's transportation segment very well. Both supply equipment/machinery and are depending on capital expenditures in this very business.

Energy connection & lighting - MasTec (MTZ)

This infrastructure heavyweight has generated over 5 billion USD in sales in 2016. 52% of its revenue was generated by providing communications, electric transmission and power generation services and equipment. This business model has provided the company with 21% CAGR between 2007 and 2017. I also added this company to the list because it does business in the renewable energy and midstream equipment industry.

I made an index of all 7 companies to see whether this method of buying multiple companies really works. It is a weighted average which means that segments with a lot of revenue have a bigger weighting. This leads to a second aspect which could cause some invalidity. Simply because the relative importance of segments has changed over time. Mostly because of secular economic trends and the acquisition of companies like Alstom. The index you are about to see displays the current sales breakdown.

What we see is a 600% performance since January of 2009 versus less than 300% for General Electric. Note that the outperformance started in 2012 and accelerated even further in 2016 when the global economic engine started roaring again. This displays the inefficiency of General Electric when it comes to benefiting from global growth as I discussed in my previous article.

By trading these 5 companies, you would also have ignored the recent correction of 25%.

Conclusion

The purpose of this article was to come up with 7 companies that would be in the same segments as General Electric. This has worked out pretty well even though I had hoped to find some better options in the renewable energy space. And one might say that my oil pick Helmerich & Payne is only providing equipment and services instead of being an upstream drilling company.

Anyhow, my seven picks were able to outperform General Electric by a very wide margin while keeping investors safe during the 2015 stock market correction.

Thank you for reading my article. Please leave your opinion in the comment section since there is a lot to discuss. Which companies would you have chosen? Do you agree with me? If not, why not? Also let me know if you are interested to read an article about my top 5 stocks in times of accelerating growth.

