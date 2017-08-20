Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP: VLCC Rate Drop Another Blow

Maritime Acquisition is liquidity constrained and it may only be able to make the Backstop payments if it eliminates its dividend and sells some assets.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NAP) is a 59% owned subsidiary of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp (through GP and common units), which in turn is a 41.6% subsidiary of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (NM). It is an affiliate of the NM subsidiary Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) and other NM subsidiaries. I have written a series of three articles on NAP warning about an imminent reduction or elimination of the quarterly cash distributions on the common and general partner units due to poor cash flow relative to the quarterly cash distributions, excessive leverage, and the poor quality of the existing fleet. Those articles serve as a primer for what is discussed in this article and it is essential to review them to understand what is discussed here.

VLCC Rates

VLCC rates have tumbled quite a bit during the last month and reached new lows this week. Per Compass Maritime:

Tanker charter rates continue to soften in both the crude and clean sectors with period and spot rates of all size tankers bouncing at or near the bottom for 2017. For example todays VLCC rates MEG/East are at sub $10,000/day levels and 12 months T/C rates at about $27,500/day.

The summer months are typically the shoulder months for tanker demand and this is reflected in low seasonal spot rates. This year the seasonally lower demand, however, is being exacerbated by the expectation of robust new vessel deliveries during the 2H of 2017. It was a prominent discussion point in the Euronav NV (EURN) press release for its Q2 earnings.

The delivery schedule of the current order book is likely to continue to pressure the freight market downward with 28 VLCCs and 23 Suezmaxes due for delivery in the second half of 2017. However, the order book to fleet ratio of 13% for both VLCC and Suezmax sectors versus an average since 1996 of 22% (VLCC) and 24% (Suezmax) (source: Clarksons) looks manageable in the mid-term if no new orders are placed, especially when looking at recent scrapping activity with 3 VLCCs and 5 Suezmaxes scrapped so far this year (Source: Clarksons). However, the concentration of the delivery of newbuildings is the key driver to current and future freight rates. With 28 VLCCs and 23 Suezmaxes due for delivery in the second half of 2017, without scrapping, this downward pressure will remain.

NNA Rate Backstop Agreement

NAP owns six VLCCs and three of these vessels are supported by a Rate Backstop Agreement ("Backstop") with NNA. Under the agreement, NNA provides an average annual daily revenue floor for the three vessels listed in the table below while the vessels trade in the spot market or in asset pools. If the cumulative average daily revenue is below the floor guaranteed by NNA under the Backstop, NNA records a liability payable to NAP and NAP records the revenue and a short term receivable from a related party. If at year end the cumulative average daily revenue for the effected vessels is above the floor guaranteed by NNA, then there will be nothing due under the Backstop. As of June 30th, NNA had accrued a $5.2 million liability under the Backstop per page 15 of the 6-K filed August 17th. $4.1 million of the liability was accrued as expense during Q2. The following table provides an analysis of the potential increase in accrued expenses and liabilities for Q3.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP Contract Backstop Payment Estimates Backstop Payment Per Estimated TCEs Q3 Backstop Rate $25,000 $20,000 $15,000 $12,500 Shinyo Ocean $38,400 $1,206,000 $1,656,000 $2,106,000 $2,331,000 Shinyo Kannika $38,025 $1,172,250 $1,622,250 $2,072,250 $2,297,250 Nave Celeste $35,000 $900,000 $1,350,000 $1,800,000 $2,025,000 Total $3,278,250 $4,628,250 $5,978,250 $6,653,250 Days in Period 90

If Q3 spot rates and daily pool earnings on the three VLCCs average $15,000 per day, the estimated accrued expense and increase in liability for Q3 for NNA would be approximately $5.98 million. Compared with the Q2 accrued expense of $4.1 million, this would be almost a $1.9 million increase. The total estimated amount due to NAP from NNA would increase to approximately $10.1 million at September 30th. Of course, with current spot rates bumping along just above $10,000, the accrued Backstop expenses and liabilities for NNA could be higher. This also does not address the probability that, despite the prospect of VLCC rates seasonally improving in late November, NAP may need to record additional expense and liability under the Backstop for Q4.

VLCC Spot Rate Drop Impact on NAP

From an accounting perspective, NAP records the revenue due under the Backstop and records a related short term receivable, so its earnings are not impacted by the decline in rates. It will not receive payment under that receivable, however, until early 2018 when the final amount due under the Backstop is known.

During Q2, NAP burned through $2.5 million in cash and had to issue approximately $4 million in common and GP units in order to fund the cash distributions on its common, subordinated, and GP units. Here is a quote from may last article:

NAP was forced to issue $4 million in Common and GP Units to partially fund its cash distributions on its outstanding Common and GP during Q2. Its cash distribution coverage ratio was .8x due to the additional maintenance expense and revenue losses due to its vessels being out of service. NAP issued approximately 300k Common and GP Units under its $25 million continuous offering program and it will need to issue additional units during Q3 to meet its cash distributions. Despite the issuance of $4 million in Common and GP Units, NAP's cash balance declined about $2.5 million.

With the further decline in VLCC rates quarter to date during Q3 and its negative impact on cash flow despite the Backstop, NAP will likely need to issue another $7 to $8 million in common and GP units (assuming some decline in maintenance expenses from Q2 levels and an increase in operating days during Q3 due to vessels coming out of dry dock). As of Friday, August 18th, NAP was trading at a 20% yield so the common and GP issuance will be incredibly costly. Assuming a funding gap of $7 million, the lower end of the range, NAP will need to issue approximately 850k units at the August 18th closing price of $8.21 in order to fund the Q3 quarterly cash distributions. The quarterly cash distributions on these incremental units alone would equal more than $360k in the future. Maintaining the cash distributions at current levels after the Q3 payment is not a financially sustainable.

Will NAP Receive the Backstop Payment During 2018?

NNA should be able to continue to cure any Credit Facility covenant test failures between now and January 2018 (please read the separate analysis of NAP's liquidity issues and likely dividend cut), so NAP should receive all payments due under the Backstop. This will likely require, however, the elimination of NNA's quarterly dividend, minimal drawdowns under the Navios Europe I and II revolving credit facilities (up to $23.8 million in drawdowns possible), minimal drawdown under the Navios Holding line of credit (up to $10 million in drawdowns possible), minimal asset write downs (effects the Credit Facility asset to liability ratio test), and some asset sales, most likely vessels but possibly its ownership position in NAP. Due to its 59% ownership position, NNA's own liquidity crunch will be exacerbated with the slashing or elimination of NAP's cash distributions after the Q3 distribution (close to $24 million per annum).

The payment of the $12 to $15 million that will likely be due under the Backstop at December 31st, 2017 will boost NAP's liquidity during Q1 2018 and it should be used to either repay debt or fund the acquisition of a vessel to replace one of the three aging VLCCs approaching retirement.

NNA's Impairment Charge for NAP Investment

NNA wrote down the value of its investment in NAP by $59.1 million during Q2. This recognizes the permanent impairment of the investment and it is likely the first but not the last such write down. It is a warning flag to NAP investors.

The fair value of our investment in Navios Midstream has been below its carrying value for a period over twelve months, due to the decline in the quoted price of the common units of Navios Midstream. As of June 30, 2017, the Company considered the decline in fair value of its investment in Navios Midstream as “other-than-temporary” and therefore, recognized a non-cash loss of $59.1 million based on its quoted unit price of $9.36, as of June 30, 2017. The respective loss was included in “Equity/ (loss) in net earnings of affiliated companies” in the accompanying condensed consolidated statement of Operations. As of June 30, 2017 the market value of the investment in Navios Midstream was $117,990.

At the August 18th closing price, the market value of NNA's investment in NAP had declined to approximately $90 million.

Valuation of NAP Assuming Elimination of Cash Distributions

The elimination of the cash distributions on the common and GP units (post conversion of the subordinated units into common units after the expiration of the subordination period, see prior articles) would save NAP approximately $40 in cash distributions per annum (adjusting for likely common unit issuance during Q3). Since NAP has been funding the payment of cash distributions through the issuance of common and GP units and with cash on hand, the recurring cash flow benefit to NAP through the elimination of cash distributions would be closer to $25 to $30 million per annum.

Compass Maritime currently estimates the purchase price of a $10 year old VLCC at $40 million. The value of a 20 year old VLCC is estimated at $17 million, or slightly more than scrap value (see table below). Using the proceeds from selling one of the three VLCCs that were 16 years or older at June 30th each year for the next three years and using the cash flow retained through the elimination of the cash distributions and reinvesting these amounts in a 10 year old VLCC, NAP would be able to rejuvenate its fleet over the next three years while making the minimal $2 million per year principal payments under its Term Loan B (Footnote 6 in the Q2 financials). This would then put NAP in a position to refinance the Term Loan B at its maturity on June 18th, 2020. This all assumes that NNA is able to fulfill its guarantee obligations under the Backstop during 2018 and that VLCC rates begin to revert to the 10 year mean during 2019. Anything materially less than the full elimination of the dividend sets NAP on course to default under the Term Loan B prior to its maturity.

Navios Midstream Partners LP VLCC Scrap Value Calculation Value per Ton LDT Tonnage $360 $370 $380 43,000 $15,480,000 $15,910,000 $16,340,000 44,000 $15,840,000 $16,280,000 $16,720,000 45,000 $16,200,000 $16,650,000 $17,100,000 Compass Maritime 20 yr VLCC Est. Value $17,000,000

At June 30th, the principal outstanding under the Term Loan B was $200.9 million. NAP maintained $10 million in restricted cash at June 30th to cure the Loan to Value test of .85 to 1. This implies that NAP's estimate of value for its six vessels is approximately $226 million ($200.9 million divided by .85, less $10 million in restricted cash). Based on Compass Maritime Tanker Valuations, the table below estimates the current valuation of the fleet at approximately $215 million. Reasonably close. It implies, however, that there is not a lot of equity value after the Term Loan B. For those who believe that the stock has priced in an elimination of the dividend, I advise caution. There is still plenty of downside risk when the equity market capitalization is $150 million based on the August 18th closing price and the vessel values barely cover the debt.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Age as of Estimated Fleet Fair Market Value Built DWT 2017 Value (millions) Shinyo Ocean VLCC 2001 281,395 16 $26.20 Shinyo Kannika VLCC 2001 287,175 16 $26.20 Shinyo Saowalak VLCC 2010 298,000 7 $52.00 Shinyo Kieran VLCC 2011 297,066 6 $56.00 C. Dream VLCC 2000 298,570 17 $23.90 Nave Celeste VLCC 2003 298,717 14 $30.80 Total $215.10 Years Compass Maritme VLCC Est Value (millions) 5 10 20 $60 $40 $17 Interpolated Value Decline SL Yrs 5-10 $4.0 Interpolated Value Decline SL Yrs 10-20 $2.3

As suggested by the Interpolated Value Decline numbers in the table, the valuation of the tankers declines each year as they age. Simplistically, the Interpolated Value Decline suggests an annual valuation decline of about $17 million versus principal payments of $2 million. By eliminating the cash distributions, selling an older vessel each year, and purchasing a 10 year old VLCC as discussed above, NAP would maintain the estimated vessel valuation and avoid failing the loan to value test ($40 million 10 yr VLCC less $23.9 million from sale of C. Dream less $17 million annual decline in vessel portfolio value equals a $1 million decline in vessel valuations while debt is paid down $2 million).

The above analysis illustrates the financial tightrope that NAP is treading. It emphasizes why total elimination of the cash distributions is a viable path forward.

What Will NAP Do?

The Navios family of companies is run for the benefit of Angeliki Frangou and family. Whatever benefits her the most over the web of companies she controls will be the path she will pursue. She has indulged in insider transactions that have been harmful to NMM and NAP in the past. Her interests take precedence over shareholder interests. One thing that can be said in her defense: she cannot hold a candle to George Economou in corporate machinations.

Eliminating cash distributions at NAP will have a negative impact on NNA to the tune of about $24 million per annum. NAP's elimination of cash distributions may be enough to force NNA to eliminate its dividend (it is heading in that direction anyway) which would in turn negatively impact NM since it owns 41.6% of NNA and would lose $12.5 million in dividends per annum at the current dividend rate. This would not be a killer blow to NM but every dollar counts when a company is badly over leveraged.

Conclusion

This is what I wrote as a conclusion in my last article on published July 31st. The stock is down 18.5% after factoring in the $.4225 quarterly cash distribution paid during the period.

Run to the exits now. November is only three months away. The temptation to capture another meaty quarterly Common Unit distribution is great, but the market will crush the common unit price when the distribution is slashed or eliminated. Angeliki Frangou runs the Navios companies for her benefit and this must be remembered when considering investments in any of the Navios family of companies. NAP is only paying the current Common Unit cash distribution in order to convert NNA's subordinated units. Investors need look no further than NMM for an example of a Navios partnership that saw its cash distributions eliminated.

Even though the stock price has declined 18.5% net of the cash distribution, the risk has increased with the recent decline in VLCC rates and the related implications for NAP. "Salvase quien puede." Save yourself if you can.

