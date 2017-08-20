Weekly Fund Wrap: Shaken, Not Stirred

International noise and bluster gave way this week to domestic politics. President Trump was criticized for his overly balanced response to the Charlottesville protests. This led to the resignation of several CEOs from a number of business councils and caused the president to abandon plans for an infrastructure spending advisory council.

The markets swooned on rumours that Gary Cohn may resign. Cohn is viewed as the glue holding the various administration business initiatives together such as financial deregulation and tax cuts. The White House also announced the departure of chief strategist Steve Bannon which, on the other hand, was received positively.

Macro

The week's macro news were solid: US industrial production rose 0.2% in July and Conference Board's leading index rose 0.3% while initial jobless claims fell to just 232k.

Markets

Equities and commodities fell this week while EM assets and metals finished in the green. High yield spreads have moved off the tights from a month ago and are now 35bps wider. Equities recovered from the 1.5% drop in the S&P 500 on Wednesday and finished the week just 0.6% lower.

Fund Space

This week we take a closer look at the MLP sector. With the recovery in oil prices over the last few quarters along with relative stability in equities and credit spreads, MLP funds should be performing well. This is not the case, however. Whereas both the average CEF sector gross price return over the last quarter positive, the MLP sector price return is -10.4%. And if you think this is only due to the discount dynamic, the quarterly gross NAV returns are not far off at -9.6%.

To illustrate the relative underperformance of the MLP sector, consider that the Alerian MLP Index (AMZ) - the benchmark of the MLP sector - returned -5.6% over the last three months even as oil has been flat.

If we extend this relationship and model AMZ with a regression model linked to returns of other key financial assets such as equities, Treasuries and high-yield credit (with a respectable R^2 of 45%), we see that AMZ has underperformed its model by 25% over the last year.

Another clue that something deeper is going on comes from the price-to-book ratio of the index which is not far off the lows achieved during the bottom of the recent energy crash even as commodities and other financial assets have recovered.

This tells us that something has fundamentally changed in the MLP sector.

One theory is that because of the large drawdowns and volatility seen in the sector, MLPs have become fundamentally uninvestable and have been shunned by their former investor base. MLP CEF discounts give us a clue that this is not the case, however, as the AUM-weighted MLP CEF discount figure is positive (trading at a small premium) with the 10-year Z-Score at a not-overly-cheap -0.1.

Looking under the hood of the index at the recent returns of its constituents, we see that while returns are uniformly negative, a big chunk of the poor index performance is down to two members: NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) and Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA). These two stocks have been crushed because of poor recent earnings and anticipated distribution cuts.

Apart from the idiosyncratic pain, however, there is the continuing systemic or even existential concerns about the MLP sector:

heightened focus on incentive distribution rights to the general partners in a market that is no longer delivering net positive returns for limited partners - see Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), for example.

stealth dividend cuts via mergers e.g. Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) and Sunoco Logistics Partners

Finally, on the fundamental side, there is the worrying net debt/EBITDA of the sector as well as increased competition in an environment of production companies failing to increase drilling.

Given the relentless price action, we have grown more cautious on the MLP sector however we think it is too early to exit the sector completely.

Below we include our sector screen for those keeping score at home.

