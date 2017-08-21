Deere Me! Reassessing After The Sell-Off

With US dealer inventories of new and used equipment in good shape, DE should see profits accelerate faster than sales should they surge.

Big picture: DE may again have managed well through a cyclical downturn - but the pace and timing of a real upturn are unknown.

Deere disappoints

Deere (DE) plunged over 5% Friday, closing just over $117, having been dropping steadily almost since the day two weeks ago that Goldman Sachs (GS) placed it on its Conviction Buy list. As reported in a Barron's blog the week before last:

Why Deere Can Gain 25%. Yes, 25%. Goldman Sachs upgraded Deere to Conviction Buy today... They expect shares to hit $165 within 12 months.

Anyone who bought DE promptly on the public news of the GS upgrade is down 10-11%.

DE beat EPS consensus of $1.95 by 2 cents. However, that occurred on a slight miss for product sales, with a lower-than-expected tax rate of 27% the major swing factor. Adjusted, it was a "miss" - but the range of expectations for both EPS and sales was wide. When there is a lot of dispersion in estimates, I do not take the miss as indicative of anything seriously wrong with the company's operations (see DE on Yahoo! Finance for the varying ranges of expectations for Q3 sales and EPS expectations). Full-year guidance also implied a potential small beat to expectations, but also for low quality reasons: lower tax rate in Q3 and perhaps in Q4, and improved forex translations.

The news and sell-off can be viewed in context of DE's surge over the past year from the $80-90 range to all-time highs. The first breakout to all-time highs occurred after the Q4 and full year 2016 earnings report; the second occurred after a strong Q2 report.

Then, on May 19, DE surged to the $120 level on the heels of a top-tier Q2 result. The same web page on Yahoo! Finance shows the evolution of consensus expectations going back 60 days ago show that Q3 looks fine in context of expectations subsequent to the Q2 news.

As an example, these were consensus EPS expectations on June 19, a month after the Q2 data were released. At that time, DE traded around $127:

Q3: $1.87

full-year 2017 (ends October 31): $6.29

full-year 2018: $6.95.

Here's why I'm sanguine about DE's sell-off, given an interest in holding this name for some years, while the North American farm equipment cycle turns substantially upward:

DE's current forecast

This appears on slide 24 of the PowerPoint presentation accompanying the Q3 webcast, which shows DE's current and somewhat increased 2017 forecast, with its numbers approximate as would be expected:

current earnings for full year 2017: $2.075 B

prior forecast as of May 18: $2.0 B

EPS $6.39 based on 325 MM diluted share count.

As noted, the upside sales forecast versus 3 months ago comes from favorable forex and the projected 2-point drop in full-year tax rate. So it is not an impressive increase, but compared to Street expectations two months ago, when the stock was 10 points higher, it's roughly in line.

Q4 sales yoy growth is now projected to be 24%.

No doubt a quick correction from $132 to $117, with Friday's intra-day range several points lower than the close, can be scary. But then, a stock is risky if it is rising, as it can then fall; it is risky if it is just sitting there because bulls lack conviction; and it is risky if it is dropping, because maybe sellers "know something."

Putting the above in context



It's easy to get caught up in momentum, up and down. A look farther back, to DE's latest 10-Q, submitted late in calendar Q4 last year, made the following projection for the current fiscal year (p. 2):

The Company’s equipment sales are projected to decrease 1 percent for fiscal year 2017 and decrease about 4 percent for the first quarter, compared with the same periods in 2016... For fiscal year 2017, net income attributable to Deere & Company is anticipated to be about $1.4 billion. In December 2016, the Company sold a portion of its interest in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SiteOne) (see Note 30) resulting in a gain of approximately $105 million pretax or $66 million after-tax. This gain is not included in the fiscal year 2017 net income forecast above.

The gains from SiteOne have now been fully realized with the sale of DE's remaining interest occurring in Q3.

The SiteOne gains amounted to about $236 MM after-tax in fiscal 2017, but for comparative purposes in Q3, there was minimal effect, as similar gains occurred in Q3 of FY 2016.

In any case, DE is now projecting $2.075 B for net income this year, but that includes SiteOne gains. Subtracting $0.236 B gives about $1.85 B in after-tax operating profits.

This is drastically higher than the $1.4 B projected. DE traded near $110 in January on the basis of that projection, which is now inoperative due largely to improved margins.

If DE did not have a good idea of its 2017 EPS about 9 months ago, how can we realistically project and invest on EPS for next year and the year after?

I do not think we, or DE, can really do so, and that this is more a "believe in it" or not stock than one that can be scientifically valued.

More context: DE as a top-tier operator in tough times

Founded in 1837, DE has toughed it out through several great depressions, the ag depression of the 1980s, and other downturns such as the "Great Recession" and the recent downturn that may be ending. It fought some tough labor battles some decades ago, apparently gaining good operating flexibility in downturns. Some of its competitors folded or shrank/restructured in the '80s. Who remembers Massey Ferguson (now an AGCO brand)? Look what happened to International Harvester. And Allis-Chalmers (a predecessor of AGCO).

DE remains a leader in the tough ag business that actually has a smallish number of large, strong global competitors. It may spend about $1 1/2 B in R&D next fiscal year, a significant amount given its profits.

Lessons learned through the tough times have served DE well recently.

Just going back to 2006, look at how volatile DE's sales have been. Here are some representative sales figures which represent 2006 sales and then some interim peak and trough yearly numbers. Note these are product sales and exclude revenues from the finance division. All sales figures are in billions of USD:

2006: 19.9

2008: 25.8

2009: 20.8

2013: 35.0

2016: 23.4.

Despite that volatility, management has kept operating margins within a tight range. The range that Value Line shows for that period is from as low as 10.3% in 2009 to 15.5% in 2013.

DE's lowest operating margin, in 2009 during the Great Recession period, approximately equals the best operating margin of competitor AGCO (AGCO), set in the recent cyclical peak year of 2013, when AGCO enjoyed 10.8% operating margins. This steadiness serves DE and its shareholders well.

DE has managed well during down periods. It also has significant operating leverage should sales return to their peak and then do what they always have done over time, which is roll on to new highs. The world's demand for protein has increased annually for decades, and if that continues on trend, then farm equipment should remain a growth industry, albeit not a high growth one, and cyclical.

And the construction and forestry business segment is doing well, currently providing upside action. The finance division is enjoying low loss rates, though margins are a bit depressed in the low global interest rate environment.

So what's the bull case for DE?

At $117, DE is trading around a 5.5% earnings yield (18X) based on its current fiscal year forecast. Is this attractive? It all depends if one looks at absolute value or relative value. On an absolute basis, maybe this is not specially attractive. However, investment alternatives have to be made based on what cash, other stocks, bonds, etc. yield. And in the US markets, all are richly valued.

Using relative value to other stocks, we note that the S&P 500 (SPY) closed Friday near $243. S&P is currently forecasting $108 EPS for the '500' as of the end of Q3. That puts the GAAP P/E for the SPY at 22.5X for the TTM EPS expected through Q3.

Adjusting DE's P/E for the OneSite and other gains suggests that it may be at a 10% discount to the SPY.

The next question is whether this is an attractive discount.

Here is one place that subjective judgment enters; there is no absolute right or wrong.

Looking at peak sales in 2013, I would say that DE is valued somewhat too low relative to the market. Even though the North American sales recovery has not met expectation, I doubt that it has been cancelled. DE reports that its dealers now have worked off their excess inventory of used equipment. In addition, the company reports that in North America, DE's dealers have seen declines in inventory; inventory has increased in South America to support the ongoing sales strength there. Thus I am inclined to be patient. There are just too many examples where if you wait a year or two, Mr. Market changes his mind and quality stocks rise again, but timing them is impossible. Back in 2015, when Apple (AAPL) was languishing off its highs - but above the lows it was fated to drop to - I wrote a strong article or two that the stock was too cheap. Mr. Market ignored me and took the P/E even lower. Not a lot has really changed at AAPL over the past two years and look at the stock price now.

Something similar could occur with DE, and it would not mean that the bulls were wrong; just early.

Concluding remarks - DE as a survivor and long-term winner

DE is one of just a handful of large companies in the US that were founded before the Civil War and continue to operate under the same name and in the same line of business. Its focus on the things it has in its DNA may allow the following chart pattern to roll onward and upward:

DE data by YCharts

Depending on exactly when the chart begins, perhaps 1971, I estimate that DE has had a choppy but solid 8.5% CAGR on the stock price over 46 years, outpacing the DJIA (DIA) and almost certainly outpacing the heavy equipment manufacturing sector. Add in (a complete guesstimate) 2.5% dividends and the total annual return might be 11%. That long-term result appeals to me now that the industry has consolidated more than in the '70s and DE is moving forward with the promising Wirtgen deal.

In summary, my view is that nothing much changed at DE last week other than the stock price. Much opportunity remains, with all the usual risks. In a competitive marketplace for heavy equipment, where you just cannot know for sure that DE will not falter badly, I would not bet the farm on this name, but I do look forward to owning it for the long term.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.