A 12% Yielding, Fast Growing REIT That's 51% Undervalued

Which means that, despite certain ongoing high risks, NRZ is one of the few residential mREITs that boasts not just a sky-high yield, but one that is safe, and likely to grow over time.

That's because of its excellent management team, which has a proven track record of superb execution in the industry's most profitable niches.

New Residential Investment Corp. is the only residential mREIT that I own, or recommend any investor consider at this time.

However, due to the VERY high risk nature of this industry, it's vitally important that dividend lovers be highly selective about what mREITs they buy.

The residential mortgage REIT industry is among the highest yielding you can find, which naturally attracts many retail income investors.

While equity REITs are the best way for regular investors to profit from real estate, the same can't be said about mortgage or mREITs, especially those specializing in residential mortgage-backed securities.

That's because the residential mREIT industry is one that has extremely low barriers to entry, and the ability of mREITs to sustain their generous dividends is based on unpredictable and uncontrollable external forces, specifically interest rate spreads.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean that there aren't a few high-quality gems hidden in the sector. Let's take a look at why New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is not just my favorite residential mREIT, but the only one I recommend to investors, and also my single largest holding.

Stunningly Profitable Business Model

New Residential Investment Corp. was spun out of Newcastle Investment Corp. (which later became Drive Shake) in 2013, and is externally managed by Fortress Investment Group, a massive asset manager ($70.2 billion AUM) that specializes in niche residential mortgage-backed products.

Because of the highly complex nature of these investments, New Residential faces relatively little competition, and is able to earn net yields on invested capital far in excess of its cost of capital, up to 25%.

Source Of Capital Capital Weighting (First Half 2017) Cost Of Capital Retained Core Earnings 6.5% 0% Debt 41.1% 2.5% Equity 52.4% 12.7% Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 100% 7.7% Net Yield On New Investments NA 12% to 25%

This has made New Residential Investment one of the most profitable mREITs in the industry.

REIT Operating Margin Net Margin Return On Assets Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital New Residential Investment 70.3% 55.1% 3.8% 21.2% 7.6% Industry Average 33.7% 33.8% 2.5% 8.9% NA

It's also helped the company achieve something very few residential mREITs or even commercial mREITs can claim, steadily rising dividends over time.

In fact, since its IPO, NRZ's regular dividend has grown at a 9.3% CAGR.

And based on the most recent quarterly results, it's likely that shareholders can look forward to many more years of generous, secure, and growing payouts.

Blowout Earnings... BUT Don't Get TOO Excited

Thanks to continued strong growth across all of its business lines, New Residential reported truly staggering results in the last quarter, which sent shares soaring 6% the next day.

Metric First Half 2016 First Half 2017 YoY Change Net Income $209.6 million $443.1 million 111.4% Core Earnings $232 million $472.6 million 103.7% Normalized Core Earnings $232 million $314.6 million 35.6% Shares Outstanding 230.7 million 298.9 million 29.6% Core EPS $1.01 $1.58 57.2% Normalized Core EPS $1.01 $1.05 4.2% Dividend $0.92 $0.98 6.5% Payout Ratio 91.5% 62.0% -32.2% Normalized Payout Ratio 91.5% 93.1% 1.8%

And looking at a longer time frame, the first half of the year, you can see that, indeed NRZ's top and bottom line are growing like some kind of high flying tech stock.

BUT as General Expert, one of my Seeking Alpha colleagues recently pointed out, $158 million of this latest quarter's core earnings was an accounting artifact.

Specifically, this was due to the $440-million deal with Ocwen Financial (OCN), the company's largest MSR subservicer (basically outsourcing sub-contractor), which is deeply distressed right now.

The deal was basically a way of bailing out one of NRZ's most important business partners, but management was able to strike some Buffett-like bailout terms for shareholders.

For example, it bought $110 billion in unpaid balance MSRs for just 0.3 cents on the dollar, and struck a five-year service agreement with Ocwen that cuts its subservicing costs in half, from 26 basis points to 13.

However, management then made the questionable decision to pull forward these costs savings into a single quarter, resulting in a $158-million one-time earnings boost.

The bottom line is that, while NRZ continues to execute brilliantly, and find massive amounts of new, highly accretive investment opportunities to put to some of the industry's lowest cost capital to work, don't necessarily expect dividend growth to continue at its earlier, blistering pace.

Dividend Profile Points To Excellent Return Potential

REIT Yield Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10-Year Potential Annual Total Return New Residential Investment 12.1% 93.1% 1% to 2% 13.1% to 14.1% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.9% 9.1%

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that NRZ won't continue raising its dividends over time. After all, with a potential investable market of $24 trillion, trillions of which pertain to the company's specialty niches, there is plenty of growth runway left.

However, I think it's important to take a conservative approach to all mREITs, and realize that this is an equity class that is almost all about current income, and not payout growth.

Of course, since studies show that dividend stock total return can be modeled by yield + dividend growth, that doesn't necessarily mean that NRZ isn't a potentially fantastic long-term income investment.

After all, with a 12% yield, all management has to do is keep the dividend secure and constant, and dividend reinvestment compounding will help you beat the market's historical return by 33% on current dividends alone.

Which is why, despite NRZ's furious growth pace since its IPO, I think it's best to assume smaller long-term (10 year) dividend growth of just 1% to 2% a year, basically offsetting inflation.

However, given the high-quality of management, and its impressive track record thus far, I wouldn't necessarily be surprised if NRZ ends up becoming the only mREIT that raises its dividend every quarter (by 0.5 to 1 cent per share), especially in the short term if it continues to grow the asset base at similar rates.

Such regular quarterly payout growth would represent a long-term dividend growth rate of 3.4% to 6.1%, and raise NRZ's total return potential to 15.5% to 18.2%; potentially doubling the market's historical return.

Valuation: Firesale Price More Than Makes Up For The Risks

Over the past year New Residential has not just crushed equity REITs and its mREIT peers, but also the market in general.

So naturally, many shareholders might think that after such a run-up NRZ is now overvalued.

Price/NAV Historical P/NAV Yield Historical Yield 1.15 1.19 12.1% 11.2%

However, when we consider the two best valuation metrics for mREITs, price/NAV, and dividend yield, we can see that even today New Residential remains slightly below its historical norms.

More importantly, we can't forget that mREITs are all about the dividends, and so ultimately the best way of valuing an investment such as this is with a long-term (in this case 20 year) discounted dividend model.

Forward Dividend 10-Year Dividend Growth Projection Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked In Margin Of Safety $2.00 0% (conservative case) $32.53 -43.7% 49% 1% to 2% (likely case) $34.01 to $35.65 51% to 54% 3.4% to 6.1% (bullish case) $37.69 to $42.79 56% to 61%

Specifically, the above table uses the S&P 500's historical 9.1% annual total returns since 1871 (because an S&P 500 index fund is your best default investment option) to determine the present value of NRZ's future dividends, under several growth scenarios.

Or to put another way, New Residential's future dividend stream is worth about $34 today, and is presently selling at a 51% discount to fair value based on what I believe to be the most likely dividend growth path in the coming years.

That's because Wall Street is pricing in an absolute worst-case scenario, in which NRZ's dividend declines by 43.7% a year for the next decade, or 99.7% by 2027.

Which basically means that NRZ has a ludicrously low bar to clear, to make it a highly undervalued market beater at today's valuations.

Risks To Keep In Mind:

Don't get me wrong, I am a huge fan of New Residential, and in fact it's my single largest holding. That being said, no residential mREIT is a low risk stock, and so current and prospective investors need to keep several risks in mind.

For one thing, because New Residential Investment Corp. is an externally managed REIT, there is always a risk of conflicts of interest between management and shareholders.

For example, NRZ's management is provided by Fortress Investment Group, which was recently acquired by a subsidiary of SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) (all key talent is expected to remain). Its management agreement stipulates that shareholders are paying management two forms of fees.

Base fee is 1.5% of gross equity, which it defines as the equity of the original spinoff, plus net proceeds of stock offerings (selling new shares).

Incentive fee of 25% of adjusted funds from operations (basically net interest income adjusted for asset sales), above a 10% growth hurdle rate.

In other words, New Residential Investment Corp. is basically a hedge fund where shareholders have to be comfortable with the risk that management is primarily concerned with increasing its own fees, potentially at the expense of investors.

For example, in the first half of 2017 incentive compensation (fees) grew from $6.1 million to $52.6 million, a 762% increase; nearly eight times faster than net interest income (revenue).

And while New Residential's share price is currently at a small premium to book value [NAV], meaning that each share sold to raise growth capital is accretive to investors, management does have an incentive to grow the share count even if the price were to fall to levels where investors were being diluted and core EPS were declining despite a rising asset base. This could potentially not just stall future dividend growth, but even potentially put the current payout at risk.

Or to put another way, NRZ shareholders are trusting that management takes a long-term view of how best to enrich itself, by ensuring that investors in NRZ will continue to enjoy highly generous, secure, and steadily growing dividends, thus driving strong demand for shares, a rising share price, and an ability to continue raising growth capital at highly profitable levels.

Another risk to consider is that, while management has decades of experience under its belt, NRZ's impressive track record of hyper growth has occurred entirely during a period of slow, but steady economic expansion, record low interests, and a strong housing recovery.

And while management is confident that the REIT's balance sheet is well insulated against the effects of rising rates, especially relative to other residential mREITs, only time will tell if NRZ can continue growing steadily during the next economic downturn and when and if interest rates climb to more historically normal levels.

Bottom Line: NRZ Remains The Gold Standard Of Residential mREITs, BUT You Still Need To Watch It Like A Hawk

Please don't misunderstand me, while I consider New Residential to be the gold standard of its industry, no residential mREIT is ever going to qualify as a Sleep Well At Night (SWAN) stock.

That means that high-yield investors must always keep a close eye on it, and use proper risk management, specifically by keeping it a small portion of a well-diversified portfolio.

However, if you understand, and are comfortable with the risks inherent in this industry, then today represents an excellent time to either open or add to one's position in NRZ, as I have done in recent weeks and potentially will again the next time it raises the dividend.

