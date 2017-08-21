Nvidia: Another Leg Up

Nvidia (NVDA) is adept at developing graphic card solutions for cutting-edge applications in PC gaming, virtual reality, deep learning on the cloud, and self-driving cars. Yet, strong demand for its semiconductor chips used in advanced computer graphics and cloud services is not the only force that has its stock on a fly. A more ethereal force - a new product line that does not yet exist - is providing some traction, at least in the stock price. Nvidia has announced it is going to go head-to-head with AMD (AMD) to provide chips to the cryptocurrency mining market. These two stocks have been the best performing in the S&P 500 over the last year.





Can AMD and Nvidia Up Their Game?

Both Nvidia and AMD made modest gains in PC graphic chip market share against Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in 2016, aided by high demand for their chips in the gaming market. Intel’s two main competitors jostle for market share in the 20 percent range while Intel’s share has climbed past 60 percent since it introduced new levels of power efficiency and graphics performance to the PC industry with its Haskell chip in 2013. This year, Intel began slashing its prices to maintain its edge as its smaller rivals play catch-up.



In cloud services, Nvidia has the most coveted position in the semiconductor networking industry. Its chips power the cloud infrastructure of the world’s largest cloud service providers. AMD is starting to gain market share in the high end GPU market where Nvidia has earned a place as the preferred chipmaker. The margins are high in this $121-billion market - Nvidia’s operating margin has jumped from 14.9% in 2016 to 28%, aided by growth in its high margin cloud services business. Between 2015 and 2020, companies will spend seven times more money on cloud services and gear than all other IT spending, driving a compound annual growth rate of 21.5% over the five-year period.



The opportunity supplying graphic cards for cryptocurrency mining could be just as large or larger.

What is Cryptocurrency Mining?

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies seek to provide ironclad transaction management by using Turing scripts developed by World War II codebreaker Alan Turing to link together transactions in an unbreakable and unmodifiable chain. Each transaction is encrypted with a mathematical puzzle by digital miners.



Called the blockchain, this digital ledger technology is being applied across all types of transactions from securities trading to art. Imagine having a digital ledger of all ownership transactions on the Warhol sketch you picked up at a yard sale. You would no longer have to spend a fortune to prove the provenance of your work of art. Financial institutions plan on saving billions by trimming down their large middle and back office operations involved in transaction processing and compliance.



One of many business consortiums undertaking blockchain development and research, R3, a group of over 80 large financial institutions, raised $100 million in May 2017. Intel Capital is one of its investors. AMD and Nvidia are likely to get more competition for digital mining chips.



The challenge is developing the computer processing power to process the transactions on the blockchain. Individuals are complaining of waiting hours for a transaction to complete. In financial transactions, which could be very, very long, the turnaround would be impractical.

The Cost of Innovation

AMD may find itself stretched competing in both the high end cloud and cryptocurrency mining markets. The company has not turned a profit in four years, however.



AMD’s stock is increasingly sensitive to cryptocurrency prices. On July 15th, AMD’s stock fell five percent following a decline in the price of the cryptocurrency ethereum. AMD is the leading chip supplier for ethereum mining.



Nvidia has a much stronger balance sheet to support the development in new cutting edge markets. Following five years of average revenue growth of 3.2%, in the first quarter of 2017 revenues jumped 48% to $1.94 billion from the year-ago period.



Over the last year Nvidia’s stock has jumped from $54 to $165 - a heck of a run. Last year, AMD’s stock rose 400%, but is up a more modest 19% in 2017. Nvidia’s current earnings per share are $3.08, almost three times the 2016 figure. AMD’s earning per share remains negative.



Nvidia’s research and development costs have averaged 7.7% over the last five years, down from its 10-year average of 10%, but still almost double the semiconductor industry 10-year average of 4%. What really matters is whether these research costs are contributing to an increase in sales.



A more important metric is R&D/sales. The amount spent on R&D for each unit of sales has declined 52% to 21.17% over the last three years. AMD’s ratio is in a similar range of 23.3%. AMD management is executing. AMD needs better profitability to support its valuation. And its IP value is uncertain and how it monetizes that remains uncertain. AMD’s market cap is more enticing - i.e. smaller and more potential growth than say Intel’s near $200 billion.

There is more to Nvidia’s growth story. Nvidia is making both income and growth investors happy. The high end chipmaker is a high growth stock that also pays an increasing dividend. The median price target for Nvidia stock is $137 and the high $200, a wide range that could see the stock fall 17% or rise 22%. Chips from Nvidia are used in everything from autonomous cars to AI in robots. Nvidia’s GPU use in running the ethereum network is also underrated. Nvidia could be a first-mover if it manages to start making chips expressly for the purpose of crypto mining. Nvidia's role in emerging technologies has exploded over the last year. And it’s keeping up, looking to roll out the Volta GPU in 2018-2019, following the very successful launch of Pascal in 2016. It’s still the undisputed leader in PC gaming.



What I fear the market is missing (or not factoring in), however, is the fact that Nvidia has a new game plan and potential growth avenue with cryptocurrency mining. A greater adoption of cryptocurrency and the rising interest is a positive for Nvidia.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.