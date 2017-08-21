A 5.60% Yield Whose Payout Could More Than Double In The Next 2 Years

Subscribers to the Yield Hunting marketplace service received this alert almost two months ago when the shares traded at

The Carlyle Group LP - (NASDAQ:CG)

Carlyle Group was a call of ours from the turn of the year that is still recovering from their acquisition spree from a decade ago when they acquired several hedge funds, especially some commodity-focused businesses. The crash of that market created a massive overhang to their company. The second-quarter results showed that the first quarter was not a flash in the pan and that many of these issues are now firmly in the past. They raised more new capital in the quarter than they have in any period going back to the financial crisis, and did so without their flagship funds in the market. This is a key factor for their growth thesis going forward.

In our prior write-up, we issued the following investment thesis:

Carlyle generates very strong performance situated in the top quartile of long durations. The historical return outpaces all other asset classes and is comparable to the top private equity firms. One of the largest difficulties of alternative asset managers is the ability to raise capital. Carlyle is one of the best at fundraising which helps differentiate the firm from other alternative managers. It continues to grow through targeted acquisitions as well as organically. The organic growth strategy is an outcropping of their fundraising ability. Short and long-term secular trends favor alternative and private equity, given regulatory framework and opportunity set in public equities. Carlyle has a very diverse set of alternatives across their four segments. This helps to diversify revenue generation and reduce volatility in economic net income. More than 90% of the fee-earning AUM is locked into long-term fund structures. Fee-earning AUM was $125 billion with an avg. fee rate of 92 bps for long-term assets for fee revenue of $1.150 billion. Shares are cheap due to the perceived weakness of hedge fund and alternative asset managers, given the shift to passive investments. Lawsuits and other losses are making headlines and causing widespread selling pressure. IPO window is opening back up and could lead to significantly increased realizations in the next year.

CG offers four differing alternative asset businesses in one, which combine to become a leading global alternative asset manager. As of the end of the second quarter, they managed $170 billion in assets under management with another $54 billion of dry powder, split fairly evenly across all four of their business segments (corporate private equity, real assets, global market strategies, and investments solutions.)

Fund performance so far in 2017 has been very strong, thanks primarily to the capital markets. Much of the net accrued fees have come from prior generation funds. Net accrued fees totaled $973 million through the second quarter - more than 60% of the total coming from those older funds.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

One of the overhangs we cited in our original report was the commodity issues which weighed on shares. Management reached a settlement deal with the investors (plaintiffs) in two of those commodity funds. In the second quarter of 2017, CG incurred a net charge of $6 million, which was much less than they originally expected thanks to insurance offsets.

In the third quarter last year, they initiated a review of the segment:

Turning to the final message of this call, the strategic direction of Global Market Strategies or GMS. As you know, in certain areas of the firm our performance has not met our or our investors' expectations. And when our performance falls short, it is critical for both fund investors and for the firm that we deal with the consequences. As a result, we recently undertook a strategic review of our GMS business segment and have made several important decisions that we believe will help us better serve our investors and should over time increase this segment's profitability.

With those issues now past, we think the shares were free to move higher based more on fundamentals and future opportunities. Management is focusing on the fundraising environment without the distractions. We think they are doing so at the right time. In comparison to Blackstone (BX) which did the bulk of the fundraising over the last few years, CG is hitting the market now and over the next couple of years.

The current environment is great for fundraising as institutional investors are now skittish on committing new capital to what many consider an overvalued equity market. Total returns in the private equity markets remain very strong and continue to drive fee generation. The key catalyst remains ahead of them with almost all of their largest flagship funds returning to the market by 2020 with new capital. Much of that capital commitment will be in the next twelve months. In other words, their strongest funds are coming back to the fundraising market at a perfect time. We think this could drive results over the next two years.

Over the last four years, they raised $92 billion across their four businesses with the intention of doing at least that over the next four.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

They have added over 300 net new fund investors over the past 3 years who have committed $5.6 billion. They now have 1,700+ total clients spread across 83 countries and a diverse client-profile.

Below is the annual data of each business division going back to 2012:

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Analyst Upgrades

The company has seen a significant amount of analyst upgrades in the last few months including from Credit Suisse (CS) and Keef Bruyette. In addition, several firms that had buy ratings on the stock raised their price targets including JPMorgan (JPM) (from $24 to $27) and Citigroup (C) (to $25). The average price target today is $24.45, a 15.1% premium to the current trading price.

EPS revisions have also moved up higher (and we think have room to move further).

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Second-Quarter Earnings

CG produced almost $300 million in performance fees in the second quarter, driven by appreciation of approximately 5% across their carry funds. The business also had one of their best fundraising quarters ever, with $8.4 billion in fresh capital. Management also noted on the second-quarter conference call that they had 'substantial fundraising momentum' as they move into the back half of the year when some of their largest buyout funds will be hitting the market.

Economic net income ("ENI") totaled $0.81 per share, which was well ahead of estimates. The main contributors to that outperformance were the corporate private equity and real assets segments. The strong fundraising environment is likely helping augment growth, with the tailwind of what can be classified as a booming current market.

In the first six months of the year, they have generated $700M in ENI more than what they produced in 2015 and 2016, combined. Additionally as impressive, net accrued carry balance was up a very strong 46%. ENI was up 90% from the same quarter a year ago with net performance fees up 159%. The YTD 65% of net performance fee generation was by funds that are still in the investment phase. These funds are thus younger in their life-cycle that should realize a significant amount of carry over the next few years.

Back-to-back strong quarters mean the first quarter was no fluke. Management noted that the fundraising is picking up further in the third quarter as they have targeted first closures of their Asian and U.S. Buyout funds for later this year. On the conference call, CEO David Rubenstein noted:

We are seeing strong investor interest in virtually all of our funds. In fact, we are signaling to our fund investors that they should commit early to each of these funds as we expect demand to far outpaced capacity in many of them.

While ENI can be inherently volatile quarter-to-quarter but given the last two quarters's results, we have clearly shifted into the benefit phase of their actions the last two years. As they noted on the call in the first quarter, 2017 is ultimately going to be looked at as a transition year as they begin the fundraising environment. We think they are uniquely positioned in the public PE space to reap significant benefits over the next two or three years.

Dividends and Balance Sheet

During the quarter, the company earned $199 million in distributable earnings in the quarter, or $0.56 per unit. Management declared a $0.42 per unit distribution. This is up significantly from their first-quarter distribution of $0.10 per unit and fourth quarter $0.16 per unit.

Distributable earnings were $689m in 2012, $837m in 2013, $973m in 2014, $923m in 2015, and $652m in 2016. In the last twelve months, they were just $490 million. This is the reason why the dividend was over $2.00 in 2014 and 2015 but fell to $1.55 in 2016 and $1.18 over the last twelve months.

Going forward, we think the dividend will start to rebound as it has started to in the second quarter. We project that over the next few quarters, the quarterly distribution will be in excess of $0.40 and likely average at least $0.50 per quarter in 2018. In 2019, we believe the distribution could be in excess of $0.70 per quarter producing $2.80 in annual distributions or a yield on the current price of 12.90%.

We expect the dividend yield over the next four quarters to be approximately 7.5-7.7%.

The balance sheet remains very strong with $905 million in cash and equivalents compared to $1.43 billion of loans or senior notes payable. They have withdrawn nothing from their revolving credit line which has capacity of $750 million.

Valuation

Economic net income continues to benefit from strong mark-to-market of their positions. ENI will shift into overdrive over the next two years with the tailwind from their fundraising operation. As we noted above, many of their flagship funds are coming to the market at the same time, which should show very strong performance numbers across their fund complex, equating to a higher ENI glide-path.

Net realized performance fees are down YTD but should see a rebound in the coming quarters, thanks to the fundraising increasing the size of their fund base AUM, producing greater carry. This will be partially offset by lower fee-related earnings due to the aggressive fundraising environment costing them between $20 and $30 million over the next twelve months.

The fund trades at approximately 10x ENI (ENI was $2.13 over the last twelve months and the last price is $21.23). We do think that ENI per share will ramp to over $3 on a run-basis by the first quarter of 2019, implying at least a $30 share price. Discounting that back at a 10% discount rate, equates to a $26+ price target today and a $27+ target at year-end.

CG, compared to chief competitor Blackstone (BX), is cheap. From a forward P/E standpoint, CG trades at 8.6x compared to BX at 10.4x. If CG were to trade at the same valuation as BX, the share price would be $25.75.

Risks

One of the main risks for the stock would be a large equity market selloff. Given the high valuations in the market and the lack of any real correction in over a year, the threat from this risk is certainly real.

Too much capital chasing too few deals is another key risk for the company and the business model.

Fundraising could dry up and the company may face a possibility of not being able to raise new capital, leading to lower management fees.

Conclusion

We continue to rate Carlyle Group as a buy and think their relative valuation compared to Blackstone appears attractive. The stock should benefit from the increased ENI production, and thus distributable earnings over the next two years as their flagship funds come to market. While the dividend is not stable, which creates a bit of an overhang compared to other income-payers, the search for yield continues. The increases to the dividend will garner significant attention and likely cause some demand for the shares. We like being in early and capturing the carry of the trend in the meantime.

