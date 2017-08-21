If You're Going To Buy Stage Stores (And You Shouldn't), Buy It For Gordman's

But Gordman's is an interesting play, and from a cash flow standpoint there might be a way for Stage to wriggle though.

The 'moat' surrounding Stage Stores is pretty much gone, omnichannel isn't fixing it, and the 'oil and gas market rebound' thesis is pretty much over.

SSI's Q2 sparked a post-earnings rally - but it still looks more like results were better than feared, rather than actually good.

There's two broad points I've made about retail stocks over the past few months. The first is that there isn't a point where brick-and-mortar retailers get "cheap enough" - and if there is, we're not at it. Recent results from L Brands (LB), Foot Locker (FL), and Cato Corporation (CATO) all seem to support that argument.

The second point is that the results from retailers have been so bad of late that expectations have been ratcheted down to a point where investors might be missing the big picture. Flat same-store sales seem like a win in this environment. But given that most retailers need at least 2% comps to leverage SG&A, and that gross margins are declining (due to promotional pressure from e-commerce and other factors), flat comps still mean declining earnings. And a business with declining earnings generally should be valued in the high-single-digits on a P/E basis, and possibly even lower depending on the long-term outlook and the sum of out-year operating lease commitments.

In that context, I don't think the fiscal Q2 'beat' posted by Stage Stores (SSI) on Thursday changes the outlook for the stock all that much. If anything, the fact that the results were ahead of expectations only shows just how far those expectations had fallen. Stage Stores still does have time, given availability (and a 2021 maturity date) on its revolver, and free cash flow numbers are much better than net income figures. But I still don't think SSI is cheap enough - unless it has real success with its recent acquisition of Gordmans.

Q2 Earnings

The fact that on the Q2 conference call CEO Michael Glazer emphasized positive same-store sales in the month of July - "let me say that again, positive comp sales in July" - shows just how dire the situation truly is. One month doesn't change the troublesome trend here:

source: author from SSI filings

Similarly, a -3.6% comp might be better than Q1's -9.6% figure - but it's not even close to a 'stabilization' in the business. Gross margin fell 70 bps, and SG&A deleveraged ~110 bps (by my numbers) excluding the one-time charges listed in the non-GAAP reconciliation.



Again, it's not a good quarter. It's better than Q1, for sure, but Q2 compared against a -9.8% same-store sales performance the year before. Adjusted EPS was a loss of 15 cents per share against a 3 cent profit a year ago and 22 cents the year before.

The trend here is sharply negative, and even 'stabilizing' with flat comps isn't good enough. SSI has cut SG&A costs substantially - there's just nowhere else to go. Free cash flow is guided positive this year, but inventory is helping on that front and it will turn negative in FY19 if the current trend doesn't abate. Full-year comp guidance still implies a -6% performance in the back half, and full-year net income guidance suggests adjusted EBITDA of $25-$30 million. That's not nearly large enough to refinance $150 million-plus in debt (generously assuming the revolver balance comes down in the second half from a current $227 million).

Just stabilizing the Stage business at current levels isn't enough - flat comps from here on out still imply lower profits, and a close-to-certain inability to refinance the debt. The trend needs to reverse - and I simply don't see there how that happens. The long-held bull thesis here that SSI's problems were just a matter of markets impacted by the oil & gas bust and the weakened Mexican peso (which hit Stage's border locations) is completely negated at this point. Stage trumpeted the fact that O&G markets had returned to performance in line with the rest of the chain. But those markets had a 500 bps gap a year ago, per the Q2 2016 call - meaning that even with a substantially easier comparison, they still roughly matched the rest of the chain, and still declined 3% or so. And that's with O&G employment already having stabilized for several quarters. As I've argued for some time, 2015-2016 weren't an O&G-driven bust; rather, 2011-2014 were the result of a mini-bubble in shale that isn't coming back.

Omnichannel isn't fixing the problems, either: double-digit growth in that channel, per the Q2 call, didn't improve results all that much and those sales almost certainly come at lower margin, as seen across the brick-and-mortar space. As far as the Stage business goes, SSI needs a huge upswing. And there's really no reason to expect that, even after a 'good' Q2.

Can This Work?

I wrote after Q1 that I thought the acquisition of assets from bankrupt Gordmans was an interesting move by Stage. Of course, given that I generally assumed the Stage business was headed for bankruptcy, I also saw it as a low-risky flyer. A debt restructuring that comes a year earlier because Stage spent ~$36 million for the assets is a small risk to take in that context.

There really wasn't a lot of news on the Gordmans front in Q2. Glazer talked the business up on the Q2 call, but his tone generally has been optimistic over the ~30 months in which SSI shares have dropped from $22 to under $2. Chief Merchandising Officer Thorsten Weber did say the company's inventory levels would be normalized before the holidays. 75% of that inventory - up from a previously guided ~50% - will be purchased "opportunistically" - in other words, like larger off-price retailers TJ Maxx (TJX), Ross Stores (ROST), and Burlington Stores (BURL).

Off-price is the one area of retail that isn't collapsing (both TJX and ROST had strong earnings reports last week), and so I can see some reason toward optimism toward Gordmans. And if Gordmans works, I can see a way out for Stage. Run-rate revenue at the moment seems to be about $350 million. Assuming some level of growth over the next two years, and 7-10% EBITDA margins (below those larger peers), it can contribute $30-$40 million in EBITDA.

Again, I'm hugely skeptical on the Stage business, but there is one big potential area of cost-cutting: rent expense. Nearly 60% of square footage is in markets under 50,000 people, and Stage should have a great deal of leverage in negotiating leases as they can expire - or beforehand. If Stage can somehow muddle through in the legacy business and grow Gordmans, there's maybe a path through past 2021.

I still think that's too much to ask, however. Stage has $400 million in operating lease commitments after this year - including nearly $250 million in FY20 and beyond. The Gordmans plan involves changing the business model somewhat - and I'm not sure how well, or how quickly, the company can communicate the new value proposition there. And, again, there's still no real sign of stabilization in comps, which in turns means that any success with Gordmans could be offset by further declines at Stage.

It's possible this works. I think it's far more probable that it doesn't. The core Stage business model - the 'only game in town' - is being undercut by e-commerce. What bull case there is relies on the company nimbly navigating that pressure, even though SSI management has been far from nimble so far, and resurrecting a company that went bankrupt less than six months ago. Q2 may have been better than expected. It's not close enough to change the long-term outlook for SSI.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.