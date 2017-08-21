2 New Issues Offering At Least 7.0%

My thoughts on these two new issues.

7.00% and 7.50% yields were offered to investors in two new mortgage REIT preferred stocks.

In the last week, two mortgage REITs tapped the preferred market, securing a decent funding cost for a potentially perpetual maturity.

An overview of the two preferred stocks is as follows:

AGNC Investments Series C:

The AGNC prospectus can be found here and the term sheet here.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Series C:

The Invesco prospectus can be found here and the term sheet here.

I had initially only planned to address the new AGNC issue, but thought better of it and decided to do a twofer, let's jump right in.

AGNC Investment (AGNC) is a mortgage REIT investments of which consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a GSE. AGNC may also invest in other types of mortgage and mortgage-related residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities where repayment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE.

AGNC has the following preferred stock outstanding:

The pricing on the outstanding issues is as follows:

Recall that the new AGNC issue is being used to redeem its AGNCP issue, so unless you are playing the short yield as cash, I won't reference it. The new issue is 60 basis points through the AGNCB issue on a stripped yield basis and has a better yield-to-call due to the 3.5 additional years of call protection and the fact it trades on top of par.

In order to get a feel for the stability of the AGNC preferreds, the following chart shows the stripped yields of the outstanding issues:

The AGNCB has widened out nearly 20bps in the last month, making the issue more attractive to potential investors.

Compare the relative stability of the preferred stocks yields to the yield on the common shares:

Admittedly, this is due to an 18% increase in the price of the shares year-to-date, but it has narrowed the gap between the common and preferred shares.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) is a mortgage REIT focused on investing in, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, and mortgage loans. Its investments include Agency RMBS; non-Agency RMBS; Credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, or GSE CRT; Commercial mortgage-backed securities, or CMBS and Residential and commercial mortgage loans.

Invesco has the following preferred stock outstanding:

The pricing on the outstanding issues is as follows:

With ten years of call protection on the new shares and seven years of protection on the outstanding shares, the yields on the Series B and new Series C are closer together, with the new Cs trading 18bps through the Series B.

The following chart shows the stability of Invesco's preferred shares:

Note that the Series B have tightened recently, while the Series A have not. This is because of the closer redemption date of the Series A and the fact that due to the closer date, it is wrapped around par. That said, with the new issue rate only 25bps lower than the Series A rate, it would not be economic to redeem the Series A with preferred stock, somewhat reducing the probability of a redemption.

As with AGNC, Invesco shares have rallied (nearly 17% YTD), reducing the dividend yield on the shares close to its tights.

Reviewing both of these new issues, the Invesco issue has a higher yield and a longer lock-out period. Both of these issues have a fixed to float rate structure, which is preferable, but the shorter fixed period of the AGNC means a lower duration and, therefore, less interest rate sensitivity.

The following table compares the AGNC issue[s] and the Invesco issue to other recently issued mortgage REIT preferred stocks.

The AGNC issue trades tight to all other issues except the new Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Series F (I wrote on it here) and the Arlington Asset Investment (AI) Series B. The highest yield of all the new issues is the Cherry Hill (CHMI).

Stripped Price:

The following table and chart show the "cost of stability" (common yield less the preferred yield) of the new issues. The new Invesco issue has the lowest stability cost of the mortgage REIT peers, albeit higher than the hybrid REIT Colony NorthStar (CLNS).

Graphically:

The spread between the stripped yield and the risk-free rate (I used the 10-yr Treasury) is a decent indicator of risk and risk compensation. As you might expect, Cherry Hill and PennyMac have the highest risk premiums - Chimera (CIM) is close behind (I wrote on Chimera here). Both the new AGNC and Invesco are a little tighter, with the AGNC essentially on top of the new Annaly deal.

Graphically:

As AGNC and Annaly trade closely together (and are the bigger players in the space) a look at a comparison of their stripped yields could be helpful. Note that the AGNCB trades nearly right on top of the NLYpE as a result of the AGNCBs selling off.

Unlike the preferred stock, the Annaly common has always traded at a lower yield than AGNC.

Much like the NLY/AGNC relationship, the IVR/AGNC has narrowed as IVR has rallied and AGNC has sold off:

Also like NLY/AGNC, the Invesco common has had a lower dividend yield than the AGNC common, but the gap has been closing due to the rally in AGNC.

Personally, I prefer to own mortgage REIT preferreds in the mid-7% range, so the new AGNC issue doesn't really cut it for me. The new Invesco is closer to my "preferred" level and has significant call protection and a fixed to float structure. Of the two, the Invesco is more attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLNS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.