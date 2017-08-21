My Take On Tanger

Or is it that Mr. Market is seeing something that others (including me) are missing?

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) shares have been hammered over the last year or so, tumbling by over 40% to a market close of $24.06.

Tanger has not seen $24.00 per share since November 2010:

To put this into perspective, Tanger is the second worst performing Mall REIT year-to-date:

How is it possible that Tanger has under-performed most of the Mall REIT peers, when this pure-play outlet center REIT has some of the best fundamentals? What could Mr. Market be missing? Or is it that Mr. Market is seeing something that others (including me) are missing?

The parable of Mr. Market has helped transform many investors’ perceptions of the stock market from a strictly computational paradigm to one on which psychology plays a prominent role. As Benjamin Graham wrote in 1949:

“Imagine that in some private business you own a small share that cost you $1,000. One of your partners, named Mr. Market, is very obliging indeed. Every day he tells you what he thinks your interest is worth and furthermore offers either to buy you out or to sell you an additional interest on that basis. Sometimes his idea of value appears plausible and justified by business developments and prospects as you know them. Often, on the other hand, Mr. Market lets his enthusiasm or his fears run away with him, and the value he proposes seems to you little short of silly.”

When asked what keeps most individual investors from succeeding, Benjamin Graham had a concise answer:

“The primary cause of failure is that they pay too much attention to what the stock market is doing currently.”

Tanger Has No Exposure to Department Stores

As noted above, Tanger is not a traditional Mall REIT, instead, the North Carolina-based company owns 44 outlet centers in the U.S. (22 states) and Canada. The company commenced operations over 34 years ago in Burlington, NC, when the outlet industry was unknown.

This original concept was aimed to connect bargain-hunting consumers with brand-name manufacturers and Tanger's pioneering platform was the spark for the flaming retail sector that shoppers commonly refer to as the outlet center sector.

As the retail industry evolved, Tanger was the first to grasp the retail distribution channel in which goods could enjoy a longer life cycle than the traditional clearance concept.

Uncommon to malls that are costly to build (upwards of $100 million) and with significantly higher operating costs, Tanger set out to create a differentiated retail model that could provide both scale and low-price brand recognition aimed to meet the demands of the bargain-hunting consumer. Tanger is the ONLY "pure-play" outlet center REIT, and as you can see below, there are NO department stores in the portfolio:

Lauren Thomas, retail analyst at CNBC, wrote

“Ascena — the parent of clothing companies such as Ann Taylor and dressbarn — saw its shares plunge more than 30 percent earlier in the week, after it adjusted its second-half outlook to reflect worse-than-expected business conditions. "The specialty retail sector is in a period of unprecedented secular change that is disruptive to traditional business models, and we believe operating conditions in our sector are likely to remain challenging for the next 12 to 24 months," Ascena CEO David Jaffe said.

On the recent earnings call, Tanger’s CEO, Steve Tanger, explained,

We are not at risk of having large department store boxes go dark or having to put a tremendous amount of CapEx into re-tenanting lease spaces because we have no department stores. Our properties generally have standard bay depths so we're more easily reconfigured by moving the demising walls that divide suites to make them larger or smaller as needed. Our industry is not overbuilt.

Factory outlets only represent about 1% of total retail square footage about 70 million square feet compared to over 7.5 billion square feet of other retail. New supply is limited in the outlet industry, only three new centers open last year two of which were Tanger outlet centers.

Tanger has become the "go-to" outlet landlord, and over the years, the company has developed trusted relationships in the outlet sector and the efficiency of driving high-quality tenant relationships across the portfolio, maximizing expense efficiencies by leveraging scale and more sophisticated risk management across markets.

One key competitive advantage that Tanger enjoys is the company's ability to leverage its track record and brand by scaling the business model. The outlet industry is small and Tanger estimates that there is less than 70 million square feet of quality outlet space, which is smaller than the retail space in the city of Chicago.

Over the last 10 years Tanger has invested over $300 million into renovating its portfolio and upgrading the tenant mix with sought after brand name and designer retailers.

Fortress Balance Sheet

Following last year’s timely conversion of $525 million of floating rate debt to fixed interest rates, Tanger has continued to successfully execute liability management strategies in 2017. The company completed a $300 million 10-year bond offering on July 3, 2017. The pricing and execution of this offering illustrated the fixed income community’s confidence in Tanger’s business.

To-date Tanger has used $295.9 million of net proceeds from this 3.875% offering to redeem $300 million of 6.125% bond debt that was due June 1, 2020. The company utilized borrowings under its unsecured lines of credit to fund the balance of the $334.1 million required to fund the redemption which included a $34.1 million make-whole premium.

At Q2-17 approximately 91% of Tanger’s square footage in its consolidated portfolio was non-encumbered by mortgagees and only $101 million was outstanding under its unsecured lines of credit, leading 81% unused capacity or approximately $419 million.

Tanger has maintained a strong interest coverage ratio during the second quarter of 4.3x and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of ~6x. The floating rate exposure represented only 13% of total debt or 5% of total enterprise value.

Given the effect to the bond offering and redemption, the average term to maturity for outstanding debt was 6.7 years the weighted average interest rate on outstanding debt 3.31% and Tanger has no significant maturities until April of 2021.

Tanger recently put a two-year $125 million share buyback plan in place. Using asset sale proceeds the company repurchased 1.5 million of common shares during the quarter at a weighted average price of $26.25 per share for total consideration of $39.3 million. That leaves $85.7 million remaining under its $125 million share price authorization.

Tanger expects AFFO to exceed the dividend by more than $100 million in 2017 with an expected AFFO payout ratio in the mid 50% range, the dividend is well covered.

To maintain the strong and flexible leverage profile, Tanger prefers to use internally generated cash to fund any further purchases under the share repurchase program. The redemption make-whole premium and the completion of the two projects that will open later this year will consume the remaining cash flow for the balance of the year. As Tanger’s CEO explained,

“Our conservative mindset has served Tanger well throughout 36 years of economic peaks and valleys maintaining a fortuitous balance sheet and investment grade credit is our way of life and after stewardship is the hallmark of Tanger outlets and we do not intend to change.”

Focusing on Fundamentals

On the recent earnings call, Tom McDonough, Tanger’s COO, remarked,

“As we all know 2017 has been a challenging year for retailers, characterized by multiple bankruptcies and store closing announcements. Recent research published by Fung Global Retail listed 2017 closure announcements totaling 4,381 stores by 29 retailers. However, let me put that in perspective, most of the retailers on this list are not in any Tanger centers. In fact, while we don't mention individual tenants based on our discussions with the tenants on this list, we expect only a total of 24 store closures in the Tanger portfolio, 20 of which have already closed.”

In Q2-17 Tanger’s 2017 AFFO was $0.59 per share in-line with consensus estimates. Portfolio NOI (which includes NOI for non-comparable centers) increased 10.2% throughout the consolidated portfolio during the first half of 2017 and 9.5% during the second quarter. Over the last five years, Tanger’s portfolio of NOI has grown by 46% cumulatively.

In April Tanger raised the dividend by 5.4% on annualized basis, this was the 24th consecutive year it has increased the dividend or every year since becoming a public company in May of 1993. The current annualized dividend of $1.37 per share is more than double the 2006 dividend which was $0.68 per share on a split adjusted basis.

Tanger expects full year 2017 net income per share to between $0.70 and $0.75 per share and FFO to be between $2.04 and $2.09 per share. The company is maintaining its previous guidance for AFFO per share of $2.40 to $2.45 and the assumption for the same center net operating income of 1.5% to 3%.

Last quarter (Q1-17) Tanger revised AFFO and same center net operating income mainly to reflect the impact of incremental unexpected store closings and delayed store openings.

My Take On Tanger

Tanger now has a very attractive dividend yield, as illustrated below:

In addition, Tanger has an attractive P/FFO multiple, as viewed below:

Tanger is forecasted to generate the highest FFO/share growth in 2018:

Source: FAST Graphs

The Bottom Line: Tanger’s business model is unique from the peer group, and despite retail bankruptcies and store closures, outlet centers continue to provide brand value and one of the most profitable channels of distribution for retailers. Tanger is well-positioned to generate strong earnings and dividend growth and regardless of the feelings of Mr. Market, it’s time to think like an intelligent REIT investor. In the words of Sir John Templeteon,

“To buy when others are despondently selling and sell when others are greedily buying requires the greatest fortitude and pays the greatest ultimate rewards.”

