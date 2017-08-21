Apple And Hollywood: Investors Will Benefit

The company needs to expand beyond its tech expertise into more subjective creative exercises - this could lead to a lot of cash flow over time (if done correctly).

Apple (AAPL), in my opinion, is getting closer to making major investments in original content to differentiate its platforms from those of its tech competitors. This will help the stock over the long term.

According to a recent news item, Hollywood is talking to Apple and Comcast (CMCSA) about the possibility of entering the premium video-on-demand game (PVOD). The goal would be to create a new near-day-and-date distribution scheme which would see a new film hit theaters on a Friday and then hit the home digital market two/three Fridays afterward.

That's not all. Another news item mentioned Apple's $1-billion earmark for original content acquisition/production (hopefully the focus is on owning and not merely licensing rights to content; it is important to all rights to all content, or as much as is feasible).

It's become clear to me that CEO Tim Cook wants to compete with Netflix (NFLX) and others in the streaming wars. To beat Netflix - maybe it might be better to say to significantly catch up at this point - Apple will have to spend a lot of money to push its Apple TV hardware and whatever proprietary platform it ends up putting together and programming upon it.

Apple has an advantage over Netflix - its cash-generation is already to scale. According to the Q3 report, the company took in a little under $48 billion over the last nine months and had $20 billion on the balance sheet. Capital expenses were $8.6 billion and dividend payments were $9.5 billion. That leaves a high quantity of cash left over to invest in original content. Whereas Netflix is trying to build an asset of subscribing consumers that will eventually allow cash to dominate its model, Apple has the hardware brands and software ecosystems with which it holds premium pricing power; that gives the company ample flexibility to play Hollywood's game. Furthermore, the announcement of Disney's (DIS) entry into streaming is probably going to put pressure on Apple to do something on a more accelerated schedule.

Apple can create shareholder value from this because of a few advantages possessed by the company.

First, its quick access to cash affords it the ability to start overpaying Hollywood talent to get in business with it. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings won't be the only guy in town to attract big names; for that matter, you can look at Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos in the same light. Apple's Cook could easily order calls to be made to top-tier producers/directors/actors/writers to swiftly create a portfolio of original episodic series and movies. By doing this, the company could easily build up a base of subscribers.

Second, consumers know the Apple name and trust it. If an Apple streaming service were announced tomorrow, it would sell many Apple TV units and subscriptions. The company has access to big data on its consumers and can use that to effectively and efficiently market the product.

Finally, the company can afford to experiment more than Netflix. Going back to the PVOD issue, I would assume studios, which want movies in the home on the schedule of a smaller window than what is currently promoted by theaters, would help Apple lobby for that right. It's been said that Disney doesn't have a desire for a collapsed window, but give that company a release slate that does not perform as expected and a continuing decline in ESPN subscribers and one might see either Bob Iger or a new CEO suddenly consider PVOD as a fiscal remedy. Apple could literally use its comfortable cash status to patiently bring together a streaming service and PVOD - it's the digital-distribution equivalent of the Holy Grail. Value would flow from that. And on PVOD: it wouldn't be just a service for other studios - Apple could do that, but also place its own movies on the platform after distributing them to exhibitors itself. Think about that for a moment: Apple serves as a pay-per-view platform for PVOD movies from other companies as well as its own - that will help to make the economics of the overall content strategy attractive. I anticipate the company will eventually focus on a franchise strategy, not dissimilar to Disney's way of doing things (and interestingly enough, Disney CEO Bob Iger is on the Apple board).

None of this is to say that Netflix is a bad investment idea; it isn't. Apple, however, is going to evolve significantly once it enters the content game, and I believe the company will be able to leverage its technologies to succeed at streaming and PVOD (if the industry can finally convince theater concerns to go along with the concept; that will be a big challenge). Considering that Netflix has a market cap of $70 billion and that everyone expects that to expand in the years to come, an investment in content is worth it for Apple.

Here's a ten-year chart for Apple stock:

I pull this up because obviously Apple has been around for a long time; now that it is a firm dividend stock as well as a tech-growth play, one obvious assumption is that the company needs to do more by way of investments to keep the capital appreciation going. I firmly believe Apple's stock will see big growth in the years ahead if it executes its new platform/content strategy properly. I also foresee more money being spent; the $1-billion amount mentioned at the top of the article is just the start. Unfortunately, it won't be a cheap undertaking -nothing ever is in Hollywood, and with Netflix and Amazon (and others) bidding up the services of talent, not to mention the guilds scrutinizing the financial moves of these tech companies, shareholders should prepare for ROI being sacrificed in the initial stages of the build-out. Apple can do it, in my opinion, and the results will help to keep that chart looking attractive in future years.

Apple obviously doesn't need my advice; it's already moving into Hollywood (and I'm assuming the company will consider some sort of studio acquisition at some point). This article isn't to be taken as a memo to Cook; rather, it is a realization that the company behind some of the most popular hardware in the culture will soon try its hand at making content software, and that this ultimately makes the stock cheap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMZN, CMCSA, DIS, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.