Applied Materials: Pay Attention To This Declining Yield

Despite reporting outstanding results for the FQ3 ended in July, Applied Materials (AMAT) didn't see the stock advance towards the recent highs over $47. Not to mention, the semiconductor company delivered the best quarter in its 50-year history, yet the market mostly yawned on the results.

The biggest issue highlighted after FQ2 results is the sustainability of the fast growth and the corresponding signal from the company. Revenues grew an impressive 33% in the quarter, but Applied Materials only guided to FQ4 revenue growth of 19%.

The growth rate peaked at 45% back in FQ1 that ended in January, so the company is already seeing substantial deceleration each quarter. As the below chart highlights, the Applied Materials revenue growth is highly cyclical with several peaks and valleys in the last 10 years alone.

AMAT Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Naturally, the biggest fear is that Applied Materials is pulling forward revenues due to the hot semi equipment sector. The capital return plans continue to suggest the BOD doesn't see sustained growth.

For FQ3, the company generated a record $1.37 billion in cash from operations, but only returned $482 million to shareholders. The $375 million spent on share buybacks was solid, but Applied Materials spent nearly $1 billion less in the first nine months of this fiscal year in comparison to last year.

While the company points out the best results in 50 years, the capital returns are some of the weakest. The huge stock gains off the 2015 lows completely altered the willingness of management to repurchase shares and should provide a strong signal to investors.

The net payout yield that combines the dividend yield with the net stock buyback yield has plunged this year. Applied Materials started pulling back on share buybacks as the stock surged beyond $30 in 2016.

AMAT data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that decelerating revenue growth in a cyclical industry, combined with a sudden pullback in share buybacks, provides a strong reason to avoid the stock. Applied Materials has rallied too much to stay interested here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.