Wireless Charging Is Coming: Guidance On A Range Of Upside Scenarios For Energous

Products outside of the key strategic partner's exclusivity umbrella will not include a full feature transmitter and receiver? They will be limited to lower power and range?

Cash flow break-even could occur with only five million chip sales in a quarter, or potentially 4Q of 2018, exclusive of the key strategic partner.

Continuing the theme from my prior part 1 and part 2 articles, Energous (WATT) management has given tidbits of guidance that make it possible to frame out projections.

In the most recent Q2 2017 quarterly earnings conference call and subsequent Oppenheimer presentation the following day, management has given enough information, coupled with prior updates and presentations, to build (a starting point for) pro forma income statement projections. While management has understandably been reluctant to give their own guidance due to the early innings of commercialization, they have provided a mosaic over the last few months that can be pieced together to provide a starting point. It is important to note that these projections are exclusive of the key strategic partner (Energous has an exclusive agreement with an unnamed tier-one partner and any guidance given by management is exclusive of this agreement).

The following projections will undoubtedly change as details are released. With that, here are the main comments from management that helped me build projections. They are all statements from the CEO Steve Rizzone:

For competitive reasons, I will not go into specifics, but to suffice it to say, our ASPs are measured in single-digit dollars per chipset. - Q4 2016 Conference Call. We believe we will see significant, very high margin revenues in the latter quarters of this year (2017). We will provide more detail on our expected revenues in future calls, as we have more experience with the Dialog relationship and have more of a basis to make an accurate forecast. - Q4 2016 Conference Call. We also stated that in 2018 we expect to ramp shipments and revenue as our high volume, longer product cycle opportunities start to come online in the latter half of the year. We believe we will achieve this goal as our more complex, larger volume opportunities continue to progress through the customer funnel phases. A key indicator is the fact that our design win phase continues to expand. - Q2 2017 Conference Call. This goal also looks to be on track, target schedules for the first customer shipments along a broad spectrum of accounts are starting to firm up. While 2018 will see initial shipments of large volume opportunities in the latter half of the year, follow on second and third product runs in 2019, as well as the expansion of a number of customers shipping WattUp enabled products will collectively combine to generate continuing increases in revenue. - Q2 2017 Conference Call. 2019 will bring second and third round rollout product cycles of larger customers. - Q2 2017 Conference Call. Finally, in 2019 we said we expect to see revenue benefits of the full year, high volume opportunities, as well as the effects of an expanded customer funnel pumping through new opportunities at an accelerated rate as our experience increases our customer facing engineering team expands and our library of IP begins to take hold, necessitating fewer custom designs for new opportunities. - Q2 2017 Conference Call. We also stated that in 2018 we expect to ramp shipments and revenue as our high volume, longer product cycle opportunities start to come online in the latter half of the year. We believe we will achieve this goal as our more complex, larger volume opportunities continue to progress through the customer funnel phases. - Oppenheimer Technology Conference. When we’re talking about larger customers, that means to us: seven figure orders in number of Chips. Many are in the design win phase and design in phase. We expect those to start to see, and get traction, in the second half of 2018. - Oppenheimer Technology Conference. In 2019 we get the benefit of full year shipments of second and third productions of our larger opportunities as well as an expanded customer funnel. - Oppenheimer Technology Conference. 2017 initial commercialization. 2018 revenues build. 2019 is a full year with significant upside for us. - Oppenheimer Technology Conference.

Without further ado, here is the model (and a link to download the spreadsheet so you can fiddle with the assumptions as you please: WATT Model 8.2017.xlsx).

Potential upside scenarios (annualized quarterly revenue estimates, exclusive of the key strategic partner):

What really jumped out at me in the model was:

The potential number of chips to sell to break-even for a quarter could be five million if my pricing is accurate, a relatively low number given a total addressable market in the billions. Even if the price-per-chip is 50% lower, the potential break-even amount of chips moves to ten million. The first break-even quarter could be Q4 2018. Energous can experience significant growth without the key strategic partner. Not surprisingly, adding in a potentially large order of chips from the key strategic partner has a massive effect on results – adding fifty to one-hundred million to ‘number of chips sold’ at the end of 2017 or 2018 has an unbelievable effect on EBITDA.

There should be some details on pricing-per-chip when Dialog Semiconductor reports on 11/7/17, if the orders have been shipped to customers by 9/30/17.

I am looking forward to hearing everyone’s thoughts on the projections and where it could/should be adjusted. I will continue to adjust the numbers and post it on my SA blog as details emerge. Again, feel free to download the model via the link above.

One More Nugget:

Aside from projections, there is one other nugget I wanted to highlight.

While I always thought the possibility of products with the key strategic partner was a 2018 or 2019 story (and still my base case), my thesis is being tested with recent management commentary. The commentary has theoretically opened up the door for a 2017 product release from the key strategic partner:

It starts with the commentary in the 10-Q/Ks discussing the agreement with the key strategic partner. The first commentary around this partner agreement was in the 2014 10-K that was filed on 3.30.2015:

In January 2015, we signed a development and licensing agreement with a tier-one consumer electronics company to embed WattUp wire-free charging receiver technology in various products including, but not limited to mobile consumer electronics and related accessories. During the development phase and through our customer’s first customer shipment of product with our technology embedded in each licensed product category, we will afford this customer an exclusive time to market advantage in such licensed product categories.

This commentary is basically the same today. However, for unknown reasons to me, this commentary was different in one, and only one, 10-Q. The 10-Q filed on 11/12/2015 has different commentary than all other 10-Q/Ks. The 11/12/2015 10-Q adds another stipulation to the key strategic partner’s exclusivity agreement when discussing other partners' products. It states:

These products are not expected to include our full-featured transmitter and receiver technology but instead are expected to involve products with lower power and/or range requirements.

Now the question is: why was this referenced only one time in regards to products outside of the scope of exclusivity with the key strategic partner? And why does it matter?

This matters because of the timetable management has laid out for the mid-field transmitter. In the most recent Q2 2017 conference call, Steve Rizzone stated goals for the Company. One of the goals was to “release the first non-contact WattUp enabled power distance transmitter before the end of the year.”

If part of the key strategic partner’s first-to-market exclusivity includes “range requirement” as stated above, then guidance of the first non-contact WattUp enabled power distance transmitter before the end of the year is only possible if the key strategic partner already has products in the marketplace with “ranged” wireless charging.

I continue to be extremely bullish on this company, given the extreme asymmetrical risk. The point that best summarizes the possible upside scenario is: potentially five million chips to break-even vs. a total addressable market in the billions.

Further, Steve Rizzone beautifully gave his thoughts on an investment in Energous at the end of the Oppenheimer Conference:

An opportunity to engage with a company that has tremendous upside at a very very reasonable market cap. If you think about it: if we have no real competition, if our total market opportunity is measured in the billions of devices, if we’re on the cusp of getting regulatory approval - a hurdle which many said would be impossible to get - if we’ve got our first orders for silicon and we’ve got multiple strategic partners that are firmly behind the company, what’s a company like that worth that really starts to execute?

Disclosure: I am/we are long WATT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.