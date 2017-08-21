Prospect Capital: How Likely Is A Dividend Cut?

There has been quite a bit of turmoil in Prospect Capital (PSEC) in recent months. Shares are down 20% from the May highs and 10% over the past month as fears of a dividend reduction grow. Seeking Alpha contributor BDC Buzz recently wrote a detailed article on this topic. The dividend yield is now nearly 14% and the stock is trading at a 24% discount to its $9.43 per share NAV as of March 31, 2017. This suggests the market is baking in a cut.

Prospect Capital has seen NII drop, dividend coverage decline

Prospect Capital’s main appeal is its dividend. This is trouble as it appears the dividend is no longer sustainable. Net investment income, or NII, fell to just $0.20 per share as of the end of Q1 2017. This is down significantly from the $0.24 per share of NII generated in Q4 2016 and the $0.25 per share generated in Q1 2016. Prospect Capital cited lower prepayment fees, a lower coupon First Tower refinancing, and reduced yields from its structured credit investments for this decline.

Keep in mind that Prospect Capital's current dividend is $0.25 per quarter. As a result, the Q1 2017 NII is nowhere near enough to cover the dividend and resulted in a weak 0.80x coverage ratio. This is clearly not sustainable.

A dividend cut seems likely

While Prospect Capital has declared dividends through the end of August, it appears more and more likely that a cut is coming, possibly alongside the Q2 2017 earnings release which is scheduled for August 28. Keep in mind that this will also be the end of Prospect Capital’s fiscal year 2017 and would be a good time to announce a change in the dividend policy.

I think investors in Prospect Capital should pretty much price in a dividend cut in the near future. While they could in theory see its NII turnaround to a level enough to cover the dividend, I would not bet on such a recovery.

Prospect Capital’s management noted in its recent conference call that it was seeing spread compression everywhere they look. CLOs yields were also falling, which has hammered the amount of distributable income being generated. These are considerable headwinds.

Prospect Capital does have some spare dry powder to deploy into new investments. However, these will likely not generate the returns of the current asset base due to spread compression.

Is Prospect Capital still a good value?

As for valuing Prospect Capital, one has to first figure out what the dividend will look like. After all, this is a stock widely held by income investors.

Assuming $0.80 per share annual NII and a 100% coverage ratio, Prospect Capital would see a cut of 20% in its dividend, from $1.00 to $0.80 per share.

However, Prospect Capital may also want to leave some breathing room and do a deeper cut. A 1.10x coverage ratio with $0.80 per share annual NII implies a dividend in the $0.73 per share range, a 27% cut.

With these cuts Prospect Capital would still yield 10-11% at current prices. This is somewhat below the yield the stock has traded for over the past 5 years outside a rough stretch in 2015-2016 where it yielded nearly 20%.

Where Prospect Capital appears to be undervalued is in terms of its NAV. The stock is trading at a large 25% discount to its $9.43 per share NAV as of the end of Q1 2017. The stock generally traded at or near its book value per share for much of its history expect for 2015-2016. Earlier this year it recovered to trade near book value before falling to the current level as the dividend cut fears mounted.

Though, keep in mind that Prospect Capital’s NAV has fallen around 2% per year largely a result of dividends outpacing NII. A dividend cut will help keep Prospect Capital’s NAV from falling even further.

Where Prospect Capital does not appear to be a good value is in its NII yield on NAV. This is only around 8.5% assuming $0.80 per share of NII and the Q1 2017 NAV of $9.43 per share. BDCs such as Prospect Capital should be much more profitable than this and the market is likely to continue to trade the stock at a discount to NAV, and subsequent larger dividend yield, unless this metric improves.

Note: If you liked this article, please consider following me. It really helps a lot and will allow you to get more of my work even faster. Thank you.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this article are for informational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned. Please do your own due diligence before making any investment decision.