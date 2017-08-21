Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce Offers Great Value

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) is the fifth largest Canadian bank by market cap and revenue, and one of the country's 'Big Five' banks. The bank outperforms the competition in several key metrics, its dividend yield of 4.76% is around 1% higher than the other banks, and its PE ratio of 8.88 is around 25% lower as well. The bank's balance sheet and loan portfolio are mostly comparable to the competition, although its small international footprint makes the bank extra susceptible to the business cycle in Canada. The bank's high dividend and low valuation make it an attractive investment choice for a long-term investor.

The bank has averaged solid income growth of 15% in the last few years. Each of the company's three main business units, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets, have had relatively stable growth in the last few years. Retail and Business Banking is the largest segment, and generates around two-thirds of the bank's income:

(Source: CIBC 2Q2017 Report)

Retail and Business has grown relatively slowly for the bank, averaging 5% annual income growth for the last five years, 4% in the last twelve months, and actually decreased last quarter. This segment could experience some headwinds moving forward as/if the Canadian housing market slumps further.

Wealth Management has grown rapidly in the last few years, averaging 25% income growth for the last five years, 35% in the last twelve months, and 15% in the last quarter. Most of the growth in this sector is organic, the result of AUM growth and more high-fee brokerage services. CIBC's CEO has mentioned the possibility of expanding this segment through acquisitions (Read: Canada's CIBC completes $5 billion PrivateBancorp buy).

Capital Markets has also grown rapidly in the last few years, averaging 14% income growth in the last five years, 12% in the last twelve months, but decreased in the last quarter due to less trading income. This segment is more volatile than the last two, as trading income varies significantly quarter to quarter, but most of the growth is organic, coming from increases in deposits and income from long-term investment portfolios.

The bank has recently completed the acquisition of PrivateBancorp (see note above), a medium-sized American bank specializing in wealth management and private banking. Privatebancorp has around $25 billion in assets and generated $264 million in income in 2016. The acquisition will increase CIBC's revenue and income, especially in their Wealth Management and Capital Markets segments, and will reduce the bank's reliance on the Canadian market.

International Business

CIBC generates most of its income within Canada, much more so than the rest of the Big Five. This lack of diversification is a significant risk to the company, as any downturn in the Canadian economy, and the country's housing market in particular, would jeopardize the bank's income generation, much more so than comparable institutions.

The bank's largest foreign subsidiary is FirstCaribbean, which mainly operates in the Caribbean, and generated around 181 million in income in 2016. It's international banking unit generated 722 million in revenue (income isn't reported) of 15,000 million total, a mere 5%. As a comparison, Scotiabank (the Canadian bank with the largest international presence) generates 28% of revenue from its international banking operations, and a whopping 49% if you include Global Banking.

In light of the above, the company has decided to expand its international presence, concentrating on expanding its Capital Markets business segment in the United States. CIBC's recent acquisitions will definitely help in this regard, although the company still has a lot catching up to do.

The fact that CIBC generates so much of their income from their Canadian operations make it a riskier investment when compared to the other Big Five. Their income is less diversified, and their (relative) losses are likely to be greater if the Canadian housing market starts to cool.

Balance Sheet and Risk Measures

Due to CIBC's greater exposure to the Canadian housing market, an analysis of their balance sheets seems useful.

In general terms, the bank's regulatory capital exceeds most of the regulatory minimums significantly (by around 50%) and their mortgage portfolio seems even less risky than the other Big Five banks.

Capital Ratios:

(Source: CIBC Supplementary Capital Disclosure)

The bank's capital ratios are healthy, they have been increasing year after year for a while, and the board is committed to a strong balance sheet.

CIBC's mortgage portfolio looks rather similar to the other large Canadian banks. Around half of their mortgages are insured, relatively close to the average, but around 70% of these are in British Columbia and Ontario, the bubbliest markets, which is a bit worse than the average. Data for 2016:

(Source: Company Filings: RBC, TD, BNS, BMO, CIBC)

CIBC is well capitalized, and its mortgage portfolio is, at most, slightly riskier than comparable institutions. Nevertheless, it lacks diversified income streams due to its small international banking business and lack of foreign subsidiaries.

Peer Comparison

CIBC outperforms its competition in several key metrics.

CIBC's dividend yield of 4.76% is around 1% higher than the other banks, and with a payout ratio of 46%, it seems reasonable to assume the company will be able to both maintain/increase its current dividend while investing in its business.

(Source: Google Finance)

CIBC's PE ratio of 8.88 is significantly lower than the other banks. The bank is around 25% cheaper than the competition, a significant amount.

(Source: Google Finance)

The bank's lower valuation and the higher dividend yield are in part due to its lack of diversification, nevertheless, they offer an attractive opportunity.

Conclusion

CIBC's cheapness and high dividend, in my opinion, outweigh the bank's over reliance on the Canadian housing market. A value investor looking for a cheap stock with a good dividend should look at including CIBC as part of his portfolio.