How can it be? A sleep well at night mortgage REIT?

I know, it’s hard to put these words – sleep well at night and mortgage REIT – into one sentence; however, I am doing it today.

As you may recall, back in January I designed a portfolio for my mom with the primary objective of putting the basket of REITs on cruise control. In other words, I wanted my mom to own the best REITs, all identified for their own “sleep well at night” fundamentals.

But a mortgage REIT you ask?

Yes, I explained back in January:

“While the double-digit dividend income may appear attractive, Mom is not a day-trader and she does not have the time to sit on her computer all day monitoring market noise. In addition, Mom insists on a stress-free lifestyle, and owning shares in highly leveraged securities does not translate into sleeping well at night. However, Mom could benefit from the steady and reliable income generated from a simpler commercial mortgage REIT…”

To be perfectly clear, I would never recommend that my mother invest in a traditional residential mortgage REIT and the company that I am writing about today is an outlier.

I’m sure that some of you may disagree with my “sleep well at night” thesis, but the main differentiator for this REIT is summed up in one word:

A Simpler Commercial Mortgage REIT

As many of you know, I focus on REITs with lasting repeatability, and as I see it, dividend sustainability is the ultimate research metric.

If I'm not comfortable with the durability of the dividend, I won't recommend the stock. So why am I recommending this commercial mortgage REIT?

Economic conditions are sustaining a favorable commercial real estate market as liquidity and fundamentals in the commercial real estate sector are generally in balance. Real estate continues to benefit from limited supply and moderate growth:

The macroeconomic backdrop for commercial real estate fundamentals is sound, fueled by job growth and positive consumer sentiment, real estate operating fundamentals have continued to improve, and supply has been limited in most markets and asset classes.

Commercial real estate fundamentals are improving, which further supports the business model for real estate lending. Reluctance among traditional commercial real estate lenders, coupled with increased transaction volume, creates a compelling lending environment. CMBS and bank lenders are reducing CRE lending activity under regulatory pressure.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) is a REIT that primarily originates and purchases senior mortgage loans collateralized by properties in the U.S. and Europe. The New York-based REIT is managed by Blackstone Real Estate (BX), a world leader in real estate investing with nearly $70 billion of assets under management (or AUM) and over $120 billion of owned real estate.

Around three years ago, Blackstone Mortgage Trust completed an equity offering, raising $660 million in growth proceeds - a strong indication of the growth potential of the simple floating rate senior mortgage business plan. Limited new commercial real estate construction, coupled with modest growth, has led to a more favorable investment environment for senior commercial real estate debt.

BXMT's relationship with the "big brother" (Blackstone Real Estate) offers a huge advantage in which the former's access to proprietary deal flow and property and market information is a valuable differentiator, given the scale of BX's real estate business.

As part of Blackstone Real Estate, BXMT is uniquely positioned to obtain market leading credit opportunities. The low cost and superior structure of financing enhance the returns on the REIT's loans. Simply said, BXMT's connection to Blackstone Real Estate allows the company to benefit on both sides of the balance sheet. Blackstone Real Estate is a premier debt and equity investment and asset management platform.

BXMT is externally managed (most commercial mortgage REITs are, except Ladder Capital Corp. (NYSE: LADR)), and so, BXMT and BX are essentially the same management team. BXMT's real estate debt people are the originators and asset managers for both BX and BXMT.

BXMT is the senior vehicle, but there are other vehicles at BX, managed by the same team, for different strategies which are not public. BX has access to deal flow, attractive financing terms (where the companies leverage the entire BX relationship with the banks), underwriting/asset knowledge, reputation and brand, etc.

As many of my readers know, I'm normally not a proponent for externally-managed REITs, but BXMT is an outlier.

BXMT charges a 1.5% management fee on equity and a 20% incentive fee on gains above a hard hurdle of 7% (no catch-up gains below that), with a look back. General and administrative expenses (G&A) include management and incentive fees, as well as other G&A expenses for the REIT.

Note: I recently wrote on KKR Real Estate (KREF) and I will be adding Granite Pointe Mortgage (GPMT) to my research lab.

Don't Worry Mom, BXMT Is Just a Senior Lender

Blackstone Real Estate has proprietary insight, long-standing expertise and superior access to deal flow, and accordingly, BXMT's affiliation with it is a great competitive advantage. In fact, the relationship is a valuable differentiator given the scale of Blackstone's real estate business.

Keep in mind that BXMT does not own equity interests in real estate. Part of the value proposition for investing in the specialized commercial mortgage sub-sector is the limited new supply constraints - completions are well below US aggregate construction completion levels.

This strong commercial real estate environment, marked by healthy property transaction volume, gives rise to strong borrower demand for transitional capital. BXMT is one of the most elementary commercial REITs that exists. Take a look at its simple balance sheet:

BXMT's short-term floating rate assets benefit from rising short-term interest rates, as their current yields increase with these rates. REIT investors tend to fear rising rates, particularly investors in residential mortgage REITs, where many of the assets are fixed rate, but the liabilities float - but BXMT is different.

The company's loans are LIBOR-based and insulated from the valuation impact of rising rates. Its credit facilities are also LIBOR-indexed and match fund assets. As a result, equity returns directly benefit from increases in LIBOR. When rates rise in tandem with better economic activity, the real estate underlying the loans will generate higher cash flows.

BXMT's larger loan base (average loan size is $205 million) offers a competitive advantage among the peer group. In Q2-17, BXMT originated $1.5 billion of loans taking total originations to $2.5 billion for the first half of the year, 44% ahead of same time last year.

BXMT has a healthy pipeline with another $875 million of loans closed during the closing process since quarter end. The origination highlight of the quarter was the $889 million financing of a portfolio of office buildings in Rossly, Virginia, a Washington DC Metro area submarket. The portfolio has strong sponsorship with a stable base of tenants with upside potential from additional leasing in an improving market.

BXMT utilized its ability to execute on larger deals as part of the BX platform as well as its strong relationship with the sponsors to successfully compete with this loan. To facilitate the deal, BXMT co-sponsored with Goldman Sachs - a $500 million new CMBS issuance.

Also in Q1-17, BXMT originated three multifamily acquisition loans totaling $279 million, two are New York City deals and the third is in Southern California. BXMT continues to like class B multifamily in the major coastal markets.

BXMT's portfolio continues to have no defaulted or impaired loans, and the company does not have any four or five risk-rated loans. The overall portfolio LTV of 61% provides a healthy equity cushion against potential future collateral value declines and demonstrates the overall strong credit profile of the loan book.

In addition to increased scale in core U.S. and U.K. markets. For example, the GE portfolio (closed last year) has large exposure in manufactured housing and office, and this complementary acquisition provides BXMT with the following sector diversification:

Financing Capacity

As noted above, BXMT has stayed true to its senior mortgage platform because it is the best value proposition for capital. Unlike other peers (i.e., Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) and LADR), the company's earnings are not predicated upon trading or securitization activities. BXMT has continued to produce strong results because of its singular focus on originating senior mortgage loans efficiently financed to maximize ROI.

BXMT’s originations during the quarter combined with $146 million of advances under preexisting commitments led to $811 million of loan fundings net of repayments, the best net deployment quarter since the GE transaction. By comparison, the first quarter even with this $1 billion of originations had slightly net negative fundings because of repayments and construction loan originations not significantly funded in closing.

The full impact of this course positive fundings will be experienced in Q3.

Because of BXMT’s strong origination pace and attractive conditions in the convertible debt market, the company raised $288 million of five-year unsecured convertible notes during the quarter. The notes have a 4.375% coupon with a conversion price of 1.35x book value per share.

Although the issuance negatively impacted Q2 earnings, the increased leverage will ultimately enhance the company’s ability to compete in a market where loan spreads compress for the high-quality loans pursued. As Steven Plavin, BXMT’s CEO, remarked:

“We do not compromise credit quality by reaching for yield so improvement in our cost of capital from the convert is especially beneficial in the current environment. As for new lending opportunities, we are seeing increased transaction activity in the market and a pick-up in demand for floating rate acquisition loans from our clients.”

In regard to the new commercial mREIT entrants, Plavin explained:

“During the quarter, three private equity platforms took their commercial mortgage lending vehicles public. These are not new players all were lenders for a few years prior to their IPOs. We expect that their expansion of the public commercial mortgage REIT sector will be beneficial and lead to additional interest in overall investment. With the Blackstone backing of BXMT and our strong team track record and high quality loan portfolio, I am confident that we will outperform.”

BXMT closed the quarter with a debt-to-equity ratio of only 2.5x, up slightly from 2.4x as of 3/31 following the convertible notes issuance during the quarter. Available borrowings under the revolving credit facilities comprised the majority of the $530 million of liquidity at quarter end, which amount is available to BXMT to capitalize future investment activity.

Sleeping Well at Night

In Q2-17, BXMT reported GAAP net income of $0.53 per share and generated core earnings of $0.60, both down $0.01 from the first quarter. This decline was due to the impart to the natural earnings drag as BXMT deployed the capital raised in the May 5th convertible notes offering as well as other quarterly timing and operational differences.

BXMT maintained its Q2-17 dividend at $0.62 per share, reflecting the estimation of the consistent earnings power of the platform over the medium term.

Now let’s compare BXMT’s dividend yield to the peer group below:

Sure, there are higher paying mREITs, but I like BXMT’s growth forecast:

Remember, BXMT's earnings are entirely driven by the net interest income produced by the growing loan portfolio. As a more predictable mortgage REIT, the company's loans are held for long-term investments with no impairments in the portfolio, and are not subject to mark-to-market accounting associated with securitization or other short-term business models. It's just a really simple business model.

The company’s dividend is sustainable and supportable for BXMT's business. Shares are now trading at $31.10 with a P/E multiple of 12.2x. Keep in mind that BXMT remains highly correlated to increases in US dollar LIBOR, with an increase of 100 bps generating approximately $0.19 of core earnings on an annual basis. I believe that BXMT is one of the most stable commercial mREITs and deserves the “sleep well at night” status – as noted, I will be working on GPMT later this week.

Disclosure: I am on the Advisory Board of NY Residential REIT, and I am also a shareholder and publisher in theMaven (OTCQB:MVEN).

