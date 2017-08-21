Afraid Of The Next Correction? My Strategy And Wish List For The Next Market Correction

In my opinion, even mild escalation won't create a massive threat to the U.S. and most American companies. However, it might bring some opportunities to investors.

The tension with North Korea has the potential to escalate and cause a meaningful correction like the one we saw in 2012, when Greece almost collapsed and left the EU.

Introduction

There are many reasons for market corrections. Some reasons have to do with economic issues like recessions, while other are more correlated with geopolitical events. We have seen them both over the past several years. We even saw some corrections that were the result of a combination between political and economic crisis. We all remember the market correction in 2012, when the Greek economy was about to collapse and leave the Eurozone.

The latest correction due to a geopolitical event was over a year ago when the United Kingdom chose to leave the European Union. The Brexit caused a shockwave that shook the financial markets in the UK. While the markets pretty soon recovered, quick investors could still enjoy some great opportunities in the British market. Investors who had analyzed Barclays (BCS) could have gotten a great entry point.

Over the past year, we did have several occasions that could have led to geopolitical events. One of them was the elections in France. The current geopolitical issue is the crisis in the Korean peninsula. While the tensions are fading at the moment, it is still dangerous. North Korea said it will see the joint drill by the U.S. and South Korea next week as an act of aggression.

While I hope nothing happens, as an experienced investor, I try to be ready for any black swan. Today it's the crisis in North Korea, and next month we have general elections in Germany, where every result but a Merkel win might shake the financial markets.

Being ready for a swift correction requires two things. First, have some capital to deploy. Well, I invest an equal amount of money every month, and I also have some cash in a savings account. If I find an opportunity, I will use some of the cash to take advantage of it.

Second, you must know which sectors you find expensive and which stocks you would like to buy in case of a correction. Sometimes these stocks correct and recover very quickly. Altria (MO), for example, touched $60 in the past month. Being ready for the next correction requires cash and some analysis that can be used to determine which stock is attractive at the moment.

Valuation of the stock market at the moment

While saving some money in a saving account requires only discipline, knowing where to invest when a correction appears is more complicated. We have to make a general analysis of the market, and then get to specific sectors and stocks. We are going from the macro level to the micro level. This strategy helps me understanding the market better, and I hope it will be useful for you as well.

When I look at the broader market, I use the P/E ratio and the Shiller P/E ratio, also known as CAPE ratio. At the moment, the Shiller P/E ratio is almost 30. It is at its highest point since 2000. The P/E ratio gives us a similar picture. The American stocks are expensive. However, as a dividend growth investor, I do not invest in ETFs that buy the whole market. I buy specific stocks that I believe trade for attractive or fair valuation, and have strong fundamentals and growth prospects.

Shiller PE Ratio

After I look at the whole market, I will look at the sectors that comprise the market. I will look for sectors that I lack exposure to, and I will look at sectors that are very expensive right now. I would like to find sectors that I would love to add to and are very expensive. This way, I will be able to take advantage of a market correction and finally buy stocks in sectors that trade for very high multiples.

Sector Valuation: Shiller PE By Sectors - GuruFocus.com

This table is accessible through Gurufocus. You can see every day which sectors are expensive and look for the targets you would like to acquire once the price is attractive. We started looking at the whole market, then we looked at specific sectors, and now it is time to locate the companies you would like to acquire.

You should look for candidates in sectors that are overvalued, and therefore you don’t have enough exposure to them. Make a list of candidates in each sector, and get ready to analyze them and understand them. This way, when a correction comes, you will be able to act quickly, as you won't have to analyze them. This strategy obviously is more complicated than just buying index funds, but for investors who look for income and income growth, it will be rewarding.

Sectors that I find overvalued

Looking at the table from Gurufocus, I find that the IT sector is trading for very high CAPE. Moreover, it is trading at CAPE that is 10% higher than the P/E of the S&P 500. Even if the sector valuation declines by 10% it will still be expensive as the index itself is still expensive. Therefore, I should look for specific stocks I would like to acquire and check their P/Es.

The second sector that is overvalued is utilities. Luckily, I only assign 3% of my portfolio to this sector, and I own several utilities already. I did buy some utilities lately. They were either fairly valued or a little bit overvalued, but I did it with the proceeds from Avista (AVA) that is being acquired. I bought three small positions, and I will only add if the valuation becomes more compelling.

Sectors that I would like to find more opportunities in

The first sector that I am lacking exposure to is IT. Obviously when the sector is overvalued, and many of the IT stocks don't pay dividends, it takes me some time to find adequate investments. I would like to allocate 8% of my portfolio to this sector, and so far I only managed to allocate 6.2%. I would love to add Microsoft (MSFT) for the growing dividends, and Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) for the growing FCF, which I believe will turn into dividends in the future.

Another sector I am lacking exposure to is the energy sector. It was oversold by investors over the past three years, and in my opinion it is time to start buying energy stocks. I sold several stocks when they failed me and cut their dividends. Now we can see the stronger companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and other companies that failed, and try to appease investors by offering new roadmaps for growth and income, while taking into account the mistakes that caused them to fail several years ago.

Thesis

Now, I have two sectors that are overvalued and two sectors that I am not exposed enough too. I need to look for stocks that I would like to own but wouldn't buy at the current valuation. I will look first at the IT sector, because it is both overvalued and I would love to get some exposure to stocks in that sector. Afterwards, I will look at stocks in other overvalued sectors and sectors I am lacking exposure to.

After I choose several stocks from these sectors, I will start to analyze them. I will look at the fundamentals, the valuation, the risks and the growth prospects. I will try to determine whether they fit my strategy. Obviously, the analysis of the valuation will show that the company is overvalued.

I will use my analysis to determine a price range where I will find the company attractive. I will also ignore the background noises that will tell me that the market, a specific sector or a stock are either expensive or cheap. I will look at my own analysis and determine my own entry price where the valuation suits me.

At the end of this process, I will have several stock reports that I made. They will all contain my entry price for stocks that I am not going to buy at the current valuation. This way I will be ready for any correction in the market. The corrections may be very swift. Take a look at the Brexit correction in June 2016, and the China "crisis" correction in February 2016. If a correction as swift as it may be comes, I will have my own entry prices for the desired stocks, and I will be ready to act if they reach that price, even if stays there for several days.

My personal watch list in case of sudden correction

You could probably understand that I will start with IT companies. The first candidate is Microsoft. With forward P/E of over 22 and market expectations for a light EPS decline next year, I wouldn't buy the company at the current price. However, I will be interested in the shares if they reach the $60 mark. I will be extremely interested in them if they reach $52.5. This way the stock will trade at forward P/E of just 16.5, which I find extremely attractive for a company that grew at 9% annually over the past decade.

Two more candidates in the sector are Alphabet and Facebook. As you know, they don't pay any dividends, but I am not a conservative dividend growth investor. I am interested in both these companies, because of their free cash flow growth. Both enjoy FCF growth of over 30% annually. In the future, as the growth will slow down, I believe they will use some of the FCF for dividends. It happened with Apple (AAPL), Microsoft and Cisco in the past, and I believe they will follow their peers.

I am not expecting to find companies that grow at this pace trade for the same valuation of some dividend growth stocks, but I do find the current P/E not attractive enough, as there is no margin of safety. I would love to buy them at P/E of roughly 25. For Alphabet that means that my price target is $860. For Facebook, my price target is $150 and below. I am not expecting to find quality companies for cheap, and I am more than willing to pay what I believe is a fair price for some of the strongest brands in the market.

While the IT sector is overvalued, I am also looking for a correction to buy other stocks, which saw their price skyrocketing in my opinion without the fundamentals supporting it. An example is Boeing (BA). While the price to FCF ratio is pretty attractive, I am not ready to buy the company for such a high forward P/E ratio. The business is cyclical, and I require some more margin of safety at the moment. I will be interested in Boeing if the price drops to roughly $190. At $190 forward P/E will be 19, and it will be attractive for a company that grows at over 15% over the past 15 years.

In the meantime, I will take advantage of the beaten energy sector. Its CAPE is the lowest among the sectors. I lack exposure to it, and I would love to add some Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B) and Kinder Morgan (KMI). The latter is more interesting, as I sold my position in it after the dividend cut. However, it seems that the company managed to lower its debt and is on its path for dividend growth. I will follow it closely.

Conclusion

Corrections in the stock market will come. It may be a 10% correction or 20%, but it will be triggered eventually. Our goal as investors is to be ready for it. We do it by having some cash to deploy and some analyses for stock we would like to own. Start with the broader market, then look at the sectors, and only then look at specific stocks.

Try to learn from your past mistakes. I have learned a lot from them. That's why I am trying to be readier than ever. One of my best assets is my willingness to study not only from books but also from my experience. I am saving some cash, and getting ready to deploy it as soon as the stocks in my wish list reach the price target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, GOOG, MO, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.