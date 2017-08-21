"Show Me The Money"

The famous line, screamed by Tom Cruise in "Jerry Maguire" is the cornerstone of understanding the markets now. It is odd, in my opinion, how many people, and institutions, overlook this most important piece of the puzzle. Money, in my view, is the driver and not inflation or the employment numbers or even the Fed on a stand-alone basis.

Yardeni Research Inc. quantifies the total amount of assets at the world's major central banks at $19 trillion. This number includes the Fed, the ECB, the BOJ and the PBOC but not the Swiss Central Bank or Sweden's Central Bank. Also, please note, this number is not shrinking but growing.

At the beginning of 2017 it was approximately $17.50 trillion and it is up $1.50 trillion since then. Think of it, quantitative easing, money created from nothing other than the flick of a wrist on some central bank's keyboard. Nineteen trillion dollars, an amount roughly equal to the total economy of the United States or China.

A new country has been born. Nobody noticed!

What has happened while everyone looked around in wonderment is that a whole new world order has been created, no guns or bullets needed, by these non-elected central bankers in a successful attempt, I believe, first to buoy and then to control and finally to dominate the markets.

The learning curve was steep.

For more than 100 years, this could not be done. The economies were local, the central banks reported to their respective governments and the technology was not available. The financial debacle of 2008/2009 instigated the change. What could not be done before could be done now and so the world's central banks stepped into the gap and "Wonderland" sprang out of the pages of the Lewis Carroll novel and into real life.

Alice fell down the rabbit hole, the Mad Hatter found form and substance, and the hookah smoking caterpillar began to puff in earnest. "Futterwacken vigorously," the stuff of a children's tale, was hard upon us. The American Press concentrates upon the Fed's balance sheet, upon a possible miniscule reduction, upon the possibility of the balance sheet being re-directed into more Treasuries, and no new Agency mortgage-backed securities, and all of this, all of it in my opinion, is totally the wrong focus.

Even if the Fed cut by $300 billion, as compared to the $1.50 trillion rise in central bank assets this year, that would only be a 20% reduction and of little importance, in my estimation. It may not be us, but it is certainly them, and the flow of new money continues unabated.

Forget what they told you. You want the truth? Follow the money. - All of the President's Men

It should also be noted that the Japanese central bank and the Swiss central bank also buy equities, derivatives, ETFs and some structured products while the ECB is a growing owner of European corporate bonds. Every asset class of the planet is getting monetized. The Swiss, in fact, according to the Wall Street Journal, as of the end of July, now own $80 billion of U.S. equities. Add that thought to your view of the American stock markets. That number, by the way, is up from $64 billion, the month before.

I love money. I love everything about it. I bought some pretty good stuff. Got me a $300 pair of socks. Got a fur sink. An electric dog polisher. A gasoline powered turtleneck sweater. And, of course, I bought some dumb stuff, too.

- Steve Martin

Equities are up. Interest rates are down. It is not going to be changing anytime soon. Get it through your head. Open the door to your little gray cells. Pay attention!

***IT'S ALL ABOUT THE MONEY!!!***

The central banks have not failed. Not at all. They have finally gotten what they wanted, the ability to control and dominate the markets and push them where they wish. "All of this for our own good" they state endlessly. "The central banks must remain independent," words flourished at every opportunity. Fifty unelected people controlling the markets and, to a great extent, the world. History is being written, though they will never admit it. "Nothing to see here," is what is written between their publicly stated lines.