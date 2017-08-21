ECB Minutes: The Euro Appreciation In Spotlight

Last week the ECB published the minutes of their last meeting in July which caused modest euro depreciation versus the dollar as minutes expressed concerns about an excessively strong euro.

More precisely, the minutes stated the following: “Regarding exchange rates, while it was remarked that the appreciation of the euro to date could be seen in part as reflecting changes in relative fundamentals in the euro area vis-à-vis the rest of the world, concerns were expressed about the risk of the exchange rate overshooting in the future. „

Indeed, the ECB's „verbal intervention” is not surprising. I have recently argued (The rise of the euro: What does it mean) that as long as the ECB struggles with the low inflation, the last thing they want is further euro appreciation that would press inflation even lower and that at some point they will have to react. Moreover, it is worth noting that at the time of the meeting in July, the EUR/USD traded around levels of 1.14. This is substantially below the current levels and was already an issue for the ECB.

The biggest question is how all this affects future ECB’s monetary policy stance and EUR/USD movements? At the beginning of 2014, the euro faced significant appreciation pressures with the EUR/USD exchange rate approaching the 1.40 mark. In such circumstances, Mario Draghi used verbal interventions to lower the appreciation pressures and he was indeed quite successful. By the end of 2014 the EUR/USD has fallen to 1.20. In my opinion, the possibility of the ECB’s verbal interventions should not be excluded in the forthcoming period. Mario Draghi’s appearance at Jackson Hole conference this week seems like a good opportunity.

Elsewhere, the ECB will further reinforce their statement that the interest rates will stay around currently low levels long time after the bond purchasing program ends. Also, the ECB will probably continue outlining that the economy still needs substantial degree of monetary accommodation so that inflation would finally pick up and became self sustaining. Finally, the ECB's exit from bond purchases will be very slow and gradual so that they wouldn’t send over optimistic and hawkish signals to the market and cause further euro strengthening. Let us not forget that the Fed managed to increase interest rates twice while at the same time depreciating the dollar. The ECB will probably try to do the same while announcing the bond tapering in autumn.

While the market is in doubt regarding future pace of Fed’s hikes, I still expect one more 25bp rate increase this year (see more in USD- Support from the hard data). All in all, I would use the current EUR/USD levels to long the dollar.

