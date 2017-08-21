The Perpetual Motion Machine

Anyone wants to tell me how this possibly ends well?

Let's revisit Howard Marks' recent warning about FAANG and apply it to what we now know about Q2 hedge fund performance and positioning.

I wrote something earlier on Sunday called Listerine.

In that post I took a fresh look at the market's not-so-fresh "breadth."

One notable chart from that piece shows that dividing the equal-weighted Nasdaq ETF by PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) spits out an all-time low:

You can do your own FAANG math, but part and parcel of this whole market breadth debate is the notion that the herding effect engendered and supercharged by ETFs and passive investing is creating what Howard Marks has called a "perpetual motion machine" that leads directly to the rise of "super-stocks."

Here is Marks explaining how that machine worked in the lead-up to the tech bubble:

stocks were doing so well that they would continue to attract capital,

since tech companies and tech stocks were the best performers, they were sure to continue attracting a disproportionate share of the new buying,

the superior performance of the tech stocks would cause more of them to be added to the stock indices,

this would require index funds and closet indexers to direct a rising share of their buying to tech stocks,

in order to keep up with the returns on the indices, benchmark-conscious active managers would have to respond by increasing their tech stock holdings, and,

thus tech stocks couldn’t fail to attract an ever-rising share of buying, and were sure to keep outperforming.

Sound familiar?

The same thing is going on now, only the dynamic is even more potent thanks to the rise of factor-based strategies which isolate for things like momentum, growth, and low volatility.

ETFs and other vehicles that invest based on those factors serve to funnel still more money into the high-flyers and before you know it, the whole thing is one, giant self-fulfilling prophecy.

That's precisely why Goldman (NYSE:GS) has been shouting from the rooftops about this:

Info tech is now represented to the tune of 14% in the bank's low volatility proxy versus 5-year average representation of just over 6%. Obviously, that's the direct result of the dynamic outlined above and it's dangerous precisely because it shouldn't be happening: tech volatility is being artificially suppressed by Marks' perpetual motion machine.

Well, in a testament to the herding effect, and more specifically to Marks' contention that "in order to keep up with the returns on the indices, benchmark-conscious active managers have to respond by increasing their holdings" of whatever the super-stocks happen to be, consider this from Goldman's most recent hedge fund monitor:

After lagging in late 2015 and early 2016, Hedge Fund VIPs have soared to close the performance gap with the broad market. The basket of most popular hedge fund long positions suffered its worst historical underperformance vs. the S&P 500 in late 2015 and 1H 2016 (-17% vs. -3%). Since the start of 2H 2016, however, the basket has rallied back to outperform the S&P 500 by 19 percentage points (+45% vs. +26%). Fund performance this year is particularly notable in the context of historically low levels of volatility and return dispersion. Realized and implied volatility have approached record lows in equities and across asset classes. The environment of low dispersion and volatility, combined with low correlations and the strong performance of hedge fund favorite stocks and sectors, supports the approach of high leverage and low position turnover that has benefited fund returns so far this year. The increase in hedge fund portfolio density mirrors the rising share of S&P 500 market cap accounted for by the 10 largest index constituents.

What's in the "hedge fund VIP" list, you ask? Well, take a wild guess:

And any guesses on what the sector tilt looks like relative to the last five years of history? Have a look:

Do you see what I'm driving at here?

This is exactly what Howard Marks was trying to warn about last month in terms of implicitly (and very nearly explicitly) comparing the current environment to the tech bubble.

Hedge funds, fed up with trying to generate alpha in an environment where central bank liquidity and herding levitate benchmarks and where the only "alpha" opportunities to be had are in buying on any and all dips, the "2 and 20" crowd has just resorted to piling into the same names as everyone else, only with leverage, and sitting on them. Look at the turnover:

This is all one trade, folks. Everyone is doing the same thing.

And the behavior perfectly fits Marks' description of a super-stock "perpetual motion machine."

Anyone wants to tell me how this will likely end?

