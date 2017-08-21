Are Gold Miners Signaling A Gold Breakout?

Although gold prices failed to breakout higher last week, rising gold mining stocks could signal a follow through higher in the yellow metal. The price of gold can be tracked by SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). The perfect storm for gold looks to be shaping up as falling interest rates and declining stock prices draw investors back towards the precious metal. This is already taking place in some gold mining stocks, as investors push a few of the names to multi-year highs.

Many investors, including Jeff Gundlach of Doubleline Capital, have pointed out that gold prices may be bottoming after many years of declines. There was a false break higher in gold early last year as fears regarding the Chinese economy pushed interest rates and equity prices lower.

Now, however, stretched equity valuations and geopolitical risks in the U.S. are reintroducing fear into the market. While gold prices have risen in 2017, the metal has yet to push above a $1,300 weekly close, which signals investors are bullish, but not bullish enough for a breakout.

Moreover, rising market anxiety, as well as mixed monetary policy outlook are pushing interest rates lower. The chart below is of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF). A weekly close below 2.15% on the 10-year Treasury yield would signal a shift in policy outlook, and would thus be bullish for gold prices.

Economic growth and inflation have been elusive in 2017, after expectations were that both would accelerate following the election of President Trump. As the Federal Reserve accepts the current reality, monetary conditions could now tighten at a more gradual pace, leading investors to adjust lower their long-term interest rate targets.

Moreover, equity market weakness could similarly push interest rates lower, and boost gold prices. The chart below is of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted ETF (QQEW). In 2017, broader equity market gains have largely been driven by large technology companies, such as Facebook ( FB), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOGL). Broader sentiment however, was lackluster, with value companies such as financials and energy trading flat to down on the year.

The equal weight index below shows that new record highs have been elusive the last few months, and although the trend is still intact, there could be an intermediate term pullback in both the NASDAQ and S&P 500 alike. This could lead the Fed to hold off on further rates hikes in 2017 as market sentiment weakens, and valuation multiples contact.

Finally, although the actual price of gold hasn’t broken higher above $1,300 yet, a number of gold miners are breaking out to new highs after months/years of consolidation. For example, the chart below is of Gold Fields Limited (GFI). GFI broke above $4.30 last week for the first time in a year as rising gold prices boost profit margins. Moreover, other gold miners such as IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) and Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) are at or just below their 52-week highs.

The developing narrative signals that gold prices could break higher over the next few months. Falling interest rates, rising equity market volatility, as well as increasing demand for gold mining stocks could mean that the bullish gold trade is back on after years of being out of favor. Moreover, it is still prudent to wait for a weekly close in gold prices above $1,300 before going long, as false breakouts make it difficult to sets stops and other exit points to get out of the trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GFI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.