Corn After The Seasonal High

The hoped-for July corn pop didn't materialize and died with a fizzle, but it was one of two potential outcomes charted, the second continuing a more sideways pattern.

It’s worthwhile examining the results to see why, along with opportunities to recover any losing position.

USDA Report

The USDA report for August has been released with the following statement:

This month’s 2017/18 U.S. corn outlook is for lower supplies, reduced feed and residual use and exports, and a decline in ending stocks. Corn production is forecast at 14.2 billion bushels, down 102 million from the July projection. The season’s first survey-based corn yield forecast, at 169.5 bushels per acre, is 1.2 bushels lower than last month’s trend-based projection. This month’s Crop Production report indicates that South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and Illinois are forecast to have yields below a year ago. The projected yield for Indiana is unchanged relative to last year, while Nebraska and Ohio are forecast higher

Corn has continued to sell off with a fall in production down 102 million bushels from July's projection. Will a forecast lower than 2016 create some interest?

Seasonal Chart

Seasonally, corn is weaker into mid-September, then is likely to consolidate through the fall, and into December; but COT charts below offer further insight.

COT Chart

On a long term monthly 20 year chart, we can see the peaks and troughs of ‘commodity head and shoulder’ patterns. Corn developed a solid advance from 2010-2011 along with other commodities, but has been trending weaker since 2013. The trough into 2016 has a fractal resemblance to that of 2009, with the current ‘soft’ wave similar to that of 2010 in length, but on a weaker gradient. In 2010, corn reversed upwards on a bullish monthly candlestick, (yellow) holding a higher low. The current wave is weaker and given the seasonal position it seems likely that corn futures will fall to test the higher support band. Nearer term charts should provide further clarification.

On the weekly level we can see the tight COT positions, coupled with the advance that could have given rise to the summer pop of 2016. However a closer look, and it’s apparent that corn fell below the rising channel in late June, and despite a recovery failed to break over the higher trend. As large specs/hedge funds increased long positions, commercials sold short.

On the daily level we can see the lower trend failure, a later break out attempt, and failure below the trend line. Despite the improving fundamentals released in August and commercials increasingly long, Hedge Funds are disappointed, and corn is currently headed south towards the August 2016 low.

Source: Barchart.com

Stock Charts

Weekly Chart - 5 Years

Traders are reading the corn trend as a bearish continuation of the 2014 down trend, from which corn has yet to break away. (The alternative reading has the high of July 2015 as part of the down trend line, with the summer of 2016, a technical break out). Since the market has turned down from the downtrend line, while trading below the 200ma, the interpretation can only be bearish.

The MACD is tilting bearish, and ADX appears to be turning down on the weekly chart. The TRIX appears to be holding a similar pattern to that of summer 2015. The market appears to be heading back down to test the lows at S1 or S2 level. S2 on a retest, S1 on a bullish reversal over prior support. Trading could be choppy sideways. It's currently hugging the 2nd red diagonal below which it would eventually give rise to support, but could equally drop lower on weak seasonal trading.

Daily Chart - Short Term

On the short term 6 month chart corn is attempting a recovery. Supply news released in August should have been bullish, but commercials thwarted bullish Hedge Fund positions back in June. Although the RSI hasn't reached oversold conditions, the TRIX is flattening out, and could develop into a bullish cross. Trading is now outside of the bearish down trend channel which developed from the July high.

The ADX has bullishly crossed the DMA over the MACD, but needs further confirmation. It's weak, and August has low volume trading generally. The price for corn fell lower than the RSI suggests and reversed from a test of the April low. Corn is currently holding support from early August, which it still needs to build on.

Looking Forward

Even with a bullish short-term position, the risk is that trading could still turn down from the March high (or thereabouts), or again on the long term down trend line, identified on the weekly chart. There appears to be a speculative very short term long position here, but trading really needs to break over at least the pivot on the weekly chart, and ideally over R1 to have a chance of holding. Until that happens the chart appears bearish.