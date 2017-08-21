Jackson Hole Conference In Spotlight

This week is relatively poor with data releases so that investors will be largely focused on the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium commencing on Thursday evening. The topic of this year’s conference is “Fostering a dynamic global economy” with the speakers details yet to be released on Thursday. However, we currently know two important things and that is that both Mario Draghi and Janet Yellen will hold a speech.

The Fed already announced that their chair Yellen will be speaking Friday morning on financial stability. The latter is especially important in the light of the July's minutes release that showed that some members are quite concerned about the topic. In details, the minutes stated the following:

In contrast, some other participants were more worried about risks arising from a labor market that had already reached full employment and was projected to tighten further or from the easing in financial conditions that had developed since the Committee's policy normalization process was initiated in December 2015. They cautioned that a delay in gradually removing policy accommodation could result in an overshooting of the Committee's inflation objective that would likely be costly to reverse, or that a delay could lead to an intensification of financial stability risks or to other imbalances that might prove difficult to unwind.

Investors will clearly want to know what is Yellen’s stance regarding the topic. Also, the speech might give us a closer insight on the expected balance sheet normalization and the implications of the recent inflation underperformance on the hiking pace.

While we already know that Draghi will hold a speech at this year’s gathering, we are yet to find out the topic and the timing. According to the Reuters, Draghi will hold off the monetary policy discussion until the autumn, as agreed at the ECB’s latest meeting in July. In line with that, it is not likely that we will hear any fresh news about the bond tapering or interest rates. In spite of the Draghi’s optimism in his speech in Sintra and the latest ECB’s press conference, I believe that this time Draghi might have a more dovish rhetoric. The latest ECB minutes revealed that the Council is quite concerned about the euro appreciation and at that point the EUR/USD traded around 1.14 mark. The latter is substantially below the current levels. In such circumstances I wouldn’t be surprised if Draghi would use a conference as an opportunity for verbal intervention. After all, he was rather successful at it back in 2014. However, when asked about the exchange rate at the July’s press conference, Draghi showed that he is not particularly worrying about the euro appreciation. This can mean one of the two things: either Draghi doesn’t share other members’ opinion regarding the topic or the comment on the exchange rate was added recently to the minutes due to strong euro appreciation afterwards.

I still see a solid EUR/USD correction ahead of us due to two main reasons. First of all, I believe that the recent growth acceleration and strong labor market will be enough to convince the Fed to hike rates one more time this year. Also, there is enough time until December meeting for inflation to pick up modestly boosted with weaker dollar. The recent concerns about financial stability in case of rate hike delays also bode well for another rate increase this year. Secondly, the euro zone inflation will be further harmed with strong euro and the ECB already expressed their concerns which caused a modest euro appreciation. In such circumstances we can expect that the ECB will be rather careful while communicating monetary policy guidance, doing their best not to boost the euro.

However, I would refrain from entering any position ahead of the Jackson Hole conference as it looks more like a gambling than a thoughtful investment decision. Yellen already expressed her concerns regarding low inflation and in case she repeats it again at Jackson Hole, the market will interpret it as a downside for further rate increase. Also, as I have already explained above, we are not quite sure what is Draghi’s take on the current exchange rate levels. It might be wise to take a closer look at the Draghi’s speech in Lindau on Wednesday to have a better insight.