Bank Of America: Should You Be Worried?

Bank of America's (BAC) shares have risen about 7% this year, and fallen back lately as investors started to sell stocks in light of the U.S.-North Korea stand-off. In any case, Bank of America is far from being a bargain at its current price point, and I think investors significantly underestimate Bank of America's pullback potential during a market correction (which is more than overdue). Bank of America's shares appear to be fairly valued, and I continue to see the reward-to-risk as unappealing.

Bank of America’s shares have returned 6.88 percent this year, which I see as rather disappointing considering the economic context: The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates three times since December 2016, and the labor market is in pretty good shape, too. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said earlier this month that non-farm payrolls rose by 209,000 in July, implying that the streak of private sector job gains continues at a good clip. Unemployment, a key stat indicating the robustness of the job market, hit 4.3 percent in July, effectively indicating full employment in the United States. In other words, the economic backdrop was incredibly beneficial for banks like Bank of America. Yet, bank valuations have hardly moved, which can be seen as a red flag.

Lack Of Investor Enthusiasm Is Likely To Keep A Lid On Bank Of America’s Share Price In 2017

Bank of America released robust second quarter earnings, and beat both the earnings and revenue consensus estimates. Still, few investors used the opportunity to buy into Bank of America, and that’s despite the bank profiting from higher Net Interest Income, which has emerged as a crucial profit driver for the bank over the last year.

So, the question is: Why don’t investors want to buy Bank of America given a supportive economic environment, and higher short term interest rates fueling Net Interest Income? Why the lack of interest in Bank of America?

I think the answer to this question is that the big money with Bank of America has already been made. Investors that had the foresight to buy into Bank of America’s shares five years ago when the bank's mortgage problems peaked, have tripled their money as the bank agreed to pay huge penalties for its role in the sub-prime mortgage crisis, and the bank's shares began to recover slowly but steadily after the settlements were announced. Further, Bank of America’s shares are simply no longer cheap, and I would even go so far as to say that they are fairly valued.

Source: StockCharts.com

Today, Bank of America’s shares sell for $23.62, which is awfully close to the bank’s last reported (Q2-17) book value of $24.88/share. The current valuation implies a P/B ratio of 0.96. Put simply, investors today have to pay about book value for a piece of Bank of America’s business which I think doesn’t make the reward-to-risk ratio that attractive at all.

Besides a high valuation, there is another area of concern: Investors haven’t been buying the good news in 2017. Given the hugely beneficial economic news (three interest rate hikes in seven months, strong private sector job gains, election of pro-business government with a Republican-controlled congress, good bank earnings), Bank of America’s shares should have done much better.

The reason Bank of America has been a disappointment this year obviously relates to the strong performance of the shares in the last five years. As far as I am concerned, investors have already seen the highs of the year. The lack of investor interest in Bank of America despite good earnings, as well as the fact that the bank appears to be fairly valued on a P/B basis, is likely going to keep a lid on Bank of America’s share price in 2017.

Your Takeaway

I think it will be much harder for Bank of America’s shares to move higher from here as the big money has already been made. Since the bank’s shares sell for about book value and investors have not been keen on buying the good news this year either, Bank of America will have a very hard time moving higher. I continue to see more downside than upside at this point in time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.