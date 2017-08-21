Tracking Wallace Weitz's Weitz Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2017 Update

The top three positions are Berkshire Hathaway, Liberty Broadband, and Liberty Global and they add up to ~29% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Wallace Weitz’s US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Weitz’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2017. Please visit our Tracking Wallace Weitz’s Weitz Investment Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2017.

This quarter, Weitz’s US long portfolio value decreased ~5% from $2.43B to $2.32B. The number of holdings decreased from 83 to 74. The top three positions are at 29.21% while the top five holdings are at 39.34% of the US long assets. The largest stake by far is Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) at ~13% of the US long portfolio.

Weitz Investment Management’s equity funds are Weitz Partners Value Fund (WPVLX), Weitz Value Fund (WVALX), Weitz Partners III Opportunity Fund (WPOIX), and Weitz Funds Hickory Fund (WEHIX). Over the long term, the flagship Weitz Partners Value Fund (1983 inception) has generated alpha but the fund is behind the S&P 500 index over the last decade. The current cash allocation is 21%: over the last decade cash has averaged 19%. They reduced their “hurdle rate” for assuming equity risk from 12% to 9% this quarter. This should allow reducing cash allocation to a target of less than 10% of the fund’s assets over time.

Stake Disposals:

ILG Inc. (ILG), formerly Interval Leisure Group (IILG): The ~2% ILG stake was a very long-term position that has been in the portfolio since its IPO in 2008. H1 2016 saw a ~30% increase at prices between $11 and $16. There was an about-turn in Q3 2016: ~45% selling over the last three quarters at prices between $16 and $21. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $20.50 and $28.50. The stock is now at $25.75. Weitz harvested long-term gains.

Stake Increases:

Liberty Interactive Corporation Series A Liberty Ventures (LVNTA): The 1.77% Liberty Ventures stake was established in Q2 2016 at prices between $34.50 and $40.50 and the stock is now well above that range at $59.70. Q4 2016 saw a ~20% selling at prices between $36.50 and $41. There was a ~3% trimming last quarter and a similar increase this quarter.

Wesco Aircraft (WAIR): WAIR is a 1.30% of the US long portfolio position built up over the last three quarters of 2014 at prices between $13.50 and $22. Q3 2015 saw a ~20% increase at prices between $12 and $15.50. The stock currently trades at $7.75. Q1 to Q3 2016 saw a combined ~18% reduction at prices between $10 and $15. This quarter saw a ~5% increase.

Dollar Tree (DLTR), Liberty Global plc LiLAC (LILAK), and United Parcel Service (UPS): These small (less than 1.5% of the portfolio each) positions saw increases this quarter. DLTR stake was purchased last quarter at prices between $73 and $80 and increased by ~64% this quarter at prices between $66.50 and $83. The stock currently trades at $74.25. LILAK position saw a ~50% increase this quarter at prices between $20 and $24 and it is now at $26.01. The 0.75% UPS stake saw a marginal increase this quarter.

Note: DLTR is the firm’s only new investment YTD. Their investment thesis is based on the belief that Dollar Tree has many avenues of value creation thru Family Dollar.

Stake Decreases:

Berkshire Hathaway: Berkshire Hathaway is a very long-term stake and the largest holding in the portfolio at ~13%. Q4 2016 saw a ~15% selling at prices between $214,520 and $249,711 and that was followed by a ~6% trimming last quarter at prices between $238100 and $266,013. This quarter saw a marginal reduction.

Note: Wallace Weitz is known to have owned Berkshire Hathaway stock continuously since 1976, riding it from around $300 per share to the current price of $267,377.

Liberty Broadband (LBRDA): LBRDA is a top-three ~10% of the US long portfolio stake established in Q4 2014 as a result of the spinoff of Liberty Broadband from Liberty Media. Liberty Media shareholders received one share of LBRDA for every four shares of Liberty Media held. In Q1 2015, there was a ~60% increase at prices between $44.50 and $56.50. Q1 2016 saw another ~24% increase at prices between $44 and $59. It currently trades at $99.71. Last two quarters had seen minor ~5% reductions while this quarter saw a marginal further reduction.

Note: Weitz believes Liberty Broadband offers a cheaper way to invest in Charter’s (CHTR) strategy (integration of Time Warner Cable and Bright House acquisitions to drive growth over the next few years).

Liberty Global (LBTYK): Liberty Global is a long-term holding that has been in the portfolio for more than a decade. It is currently the third-largest position at 6.79%. Last quarter saw a ~5% trimming and that was followed by a ~3% trimming this quarter.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH): LH is a ~5% very long-term stake. The bulk of the position was built in the 2008-2010 time frame at lower prices. The stock currently trades at $154. There was a very minor ~5% selling last quarter and a ~3% trimming this quarter.

Allergan plc (AGN): AGN is a top-five ~5% of the portfolio position established in Q3 2015 at prices between $252 and $340. Q1 2016 saw a ~55% stake increase at prices between $266 and $313. The position was almost doubled in Q2 2016 at prices between $202 and $278. The stock currently trades at $224. There was an about-turn last quarter: ~20% sold at prices between $211 and $249. This quarter saw a ~6% trimming.

MasterCard Inc. (MA): MA is a ~4% stake established in Q4 2014 at prices between $70 and $89. Q3 2015 & Q1 2016 saw a stake doubling at prices between $80 and $98. The following two quarters had also seen a ~20% further increase at prices between $87 and $102. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at $131. There was a ~6% trimming last quarter and that was followed by a marginal reduction this quarter.

Liberty Sirius (LSXMA) (LSXMK): The 3.87% of the portfolio stake in Liberty Sirius stock came about as a result of Liberty Media’s recapitalization into three tracking stocks in April last year. The position was reduced by ~60% over the last year.

Liberty Interactive (QVCA): The original QVCA position is from 2011 in the mid-teens price range. In recent activity, Q1 2016 saw a ~20% increase at prices between $21 and $26 while the following quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between $22.50 and $25.50. The stock is currently at $21.17. There was a ~5% trimming last quarter and that was followed by a ~11% selling this quarter.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the CommerceHub (CHUBA) (NASDAQ:CHUBK) spinoff in July 2016.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): GOOG was a minutely small position first purchased in 2008. The current 3.77% of the US long portfolio stake was built in 2010 and 2011 at a cost-basis around $250. In recent activity, Q4 2015 saw a ~40% reduction at prices between $608 and $777. Last three quarters had also seen a ~10% selling at prices between $692 and $836. The stock currently trades at $911. Weitz is harvesting huge long-term gains. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Visa Inc. (V): V was a minutely small stake as of Q3 2016. Q4 2016 saw a ~3% position built at prices between $75 and $83.50. The stock is now at $103. There was a minor ~5% reduction last quarter and that was followed by a ~2% trimming this quarter.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT): RWT is a ~3% very long-term stake that has been in the portfolio for well over a decade. In recent activity, Q1 2016 saw a 16% increase at prices between $9 and $14 while the last four quarters saw a ~45% reduction at prices between $13 and $17. The stock currently trades at $16.75.

Note: Weitz has a ~5.5% ownership stake in Redwood Trust.

Colfax Corporation (CFX): CFX is a 2.89% of the 13F portfolio stake. The position was established in Q4 2015 at prices between $22 and $32 and increased by ~11% in Q1 2016 at prices between $19 and $30. Last three quarters had seen a combined ~20% selling at prices between $26 and $41. The stock currently trades at $37.82. Weitz is harvesting gains. There was a marginal reduction this quarter.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL): ORCL is a 2.50% of the US long portfolio stake. The original position was from Q4 2013 when around 1.75M shares were purchased at prices between $33 and $38. It was reduced by around one-third in Q4 2014 at prices between $37.50 and $46.50. Q4 2015 saw another ~70% reduction at prices between $36 and $41. Q3 2016 saw an about-turn: ~150% increase at prices between $39 and $42. There was another ~20% increase the following quarter at prices between $38 and $41. The stock currently trades at $48.62. Last quarter saw a ~5% trimming and that was followed by a ~3% trimming this quarter.

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) (FOXB): FOX is a 2.35% position established in Q4 2014 at prices between $30.50 and $37.50 and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $31.50 and $37. Q2 2015 saw a further ~25% increase at prices between $32 and $34.50. The three quarters thru Q1 2016 had also seen a combined ~21% increase at prices between $24 and $33.50. Q4 2016 saw the pattern reverse: ~20% selling at prices between $24 and $28.50 and that was followed by another ~20% selling last quarter at prices between $28 and $32. There was another ~30% reduction this quarter at prices between $26.50 and $32. The stock currently trades at $26.79.

AON plc (AON): AON is a ~2% long-term stake from 2010 established in the high-30s price-range. Last five quarters saw a ~50% selling at prices between $101 and $137. It now trades at $137. Weitz is realizing long-term gains.

Wells Fargo (WFC): WFC was first established in Q2 2011 when around 3.5M shares were purchased in the high-20s price-range. The position was reduced by one-third by early 2013. In Q4 2014, the stake was reduced by ~16% at prices between $48 and $56. Q2 2015 saw a further one-third reduction at prices between $54 and $58. Q3 2016 saw a ~20% increase at prices between $44 and $51. The pattern reversed again in Q4 2016: ~40% selling at prices between $43.50 and $57.50. The stock currently trades at $51.68 and the remaining stake is at ~2% of the US long portfolio. There was a ~7% trimming last quarter and that was followed by marginal trimming this quarter.

Texas Instruments (TXN): TXN is a 1.78% of the US long portfolio stake first purchased in 2010 in the mid-20s price-range. The majority of that position was eliminated in 2011 in the low-30s price range. In 2012, the stake was built back up in the high-20s price-range. In recent activity, Q4 2014 & Q1 2015 saw a combined ~60% reduction at prices between $52 and $60. Last year saw a ~40% further selling at prices between $48 and $75. The stock is now at $79.97. Last quarter saw a ~8% selling and that was followed by a marginal reduction this quarter. Weitz is realizing huge long-term gains.

Discovery Communications (DISCA): DISCA is a 1.35% of the US long portfolio stake established in Q3 2014 at prices between $38 and $45. The position was increased by ~300% the following quarter at prices between $32 and $37.50. Q1 2015 saw a further one-third increase at prices between $29 and $34.50. Q4 2015 saw an about-turn: two-thirds reduction over the last seven quarters at prices between $24 and $31. The stock currently trades at $22.49. Weitz realized losses.

Note: In the Q2 2017 fund commentary, Weitz said he now believes more in media distributors rather than content creators due to recent tectonic shifts in the industry.

Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN), Diageo plc (DEO), FLIR Systems (FLIR), Liberty Expedia (LEXEA), Monsanto Company (MON), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Praxair (PX), Range Resources (RRC), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Willis Towers Watson (WLTW), and XO Group (XOXO): These very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) positions saw reductions this quarter.

Note 1: Weitz still controls ~3% of XO Group.

Note 2: Last December Linde AG (OTCPK:LNEGY) and Praxair agreed on a merger-of-equals.

Kept Steady:

Accenture PLC (ACN), Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), and Liberty Media Formula One (FWONA) (OTCQB:FWONB): These very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) positions remained steady this quarter.

Other very small (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) positions in the portfolio include ACI Worldwide (ACIW), Amazon.com (AMZN), Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Apple Inc. (AAPL), CommerceHub Inc., Compass Minerals (CMP), CVS Health (CVS), DXC Technology (DXC), Dollar General, Equity Commonwealth (EQC), Fossil (FOSL), Guidewire Software (GWRE), Halliburton Company (HAL), Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS), Liberty Braves (BATRK) (BATRA), Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B), Murphy USA (MUSA), and National CineMedia (NCMI). They also have minutely small positions in a bunch of index ETFs.

Note: Weitz controls ~26% of Intelligent Systems Corporation.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Weitz’s US stock holdings in Q2 2017:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.