EOG should be traded as a proxy for West Texas oil price, with a price resistance at $53-$55 a barrel.

Production per Mboed increased significantly from the preceding quarter and reached a record of 603.9 MBOE/d.

EOG released its second-quarter earnings results on August 1, 2017. However, despite good results the stock sold off.

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG)

Investment Thesis:

The shale oil revolution has dramatically affected U.S. Oil and gas production. By cost-effectively unlocking the hydrocarbons trapped in these tight rock formations through fracking, the producers were allowed to produce a tremendous new fuel output.

The consequences have been truly amazing, with decades-long domestic production declines dramatically reversing course quite recently.

EOG is one of the best top-tier US shale plays and should be considered as a long-term investment. The company presents a solid balance sheet and serious potential for growth. However, investors should not forget that the stock is highly correlated to the oil prices.

Texas is the No. 1 oil producer in the USA and home to the Permian and Eagle Ford shale reservoirs, some of the more robust basins in the Lower 48, where the company is strongly present.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas shows production increase in the Permian of nearly 3% from June to 2.47 MBO/d. Eagle Ford production increased 3.1% to 1.35 MBO/d. This represents over 40% of the total production in the USA.

The growth in the Permian will probably increase with the recent expansion in the capacity of the BridgeTex Pipeline, from 300 KBp/d to 400 KBp/d in 2Q 2017. Furthermore, The number of wells drilled but uncompleted [DUC], in the Permian shale basin hit a record high in July of 2,300, an increase of nearly 5% from June.

However, there is one important caveat in this ever-growing shale output: This success constantly drags oil prices lower. Oil prices were on a three-day downward slide last week after data released Wednesday shows that U.S. Crude output was 9.502 MBO/d. That puts U.S. Output at the highest level in nearly two and a half years.

Q2 2017 Financial Snapshot (Eight Consecutive Quarters)

For access to EOG Resources' 2Q'17 presentation, please [click here].

For access to EOG 2Q'17 conference call transcript, please [click here].

Q2'17 Q1'17 Q4'16 Q3'16 Q2'16 Q1'16 Q4'15 Q3'15 Total operating revenues $ Million 2,612.5 2,610.6 2,402.4 2,118.5 1,775.7 1,354.4 1,796.8 2,172.4 Total Operating Expenses $ Million 2,484.6 2,502.8 2,507.5 2,312 2,064 1,992.5 2,126.5 8,395.4 Net income $ million 23.1 28.5 (142.4) (190.0) (315.53) (471.8) (284.3) (4,075.7) Adjusted Net Income $ Million 46.7 89.4 (6.7) (220.8) (292.6) (455.4) (149.5) 13.5 EPS Adjusted EPS $/share 0.04 0.08 0.05 0.15 (0.25) (0.01) (0.35) (0.40) (0.53) (0.38) (0.86) (0.83) (0.52) (0.27) (7.47) 0.02 Cash and Cash equivalent $ Million 1,649.4 1,546.5 1,599.9 1,048.7 779.7 668.5 718.5 742.69 Current & Long-term debt (Total debt) Net debt $ Billion 7.0 5.3 7.0 5.4 7.0 5.4 7.0 5.9 7.0 6.2 7.0 6.3 6.7 5.9 6.430 5.687 Debt-to-Capitalization ratio 33% 28% 33% 28% 33% 28% 37% 33% 37% 34% 36% 34% 34% 31% 33% 30% Share outstanding Million 578.5 577.4 576.8 547.8 547.3 546.7 546.4 545.9 Dividend declared $/share/Q 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0,1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 Adjusted EBITDAX $ Million 1,112.1 1,133.7 1,038.8 773.6 701.5 391.1 705.0 918.6

Revenues: Graphs and Trends:

Commentary:

EOG released its second-quarter earnings results on August 1, 2017. The charts above show a solid trend.

Production per Mboed increased significantly from the preceding quarter and reached a record of 603.9 MBOEd. However, revenues were $2.613 billion, basically unchanged quarter over quarter, with an average Crude Oil and Condensate Price of $47.51 per barrel in the USA.

Bill Thomas said in the conference call:

And improving our ability to earn net income over time. Premium well results are the reason we returned the strong U.S. oil growth in 2017. Furthermore, during the second quarter, we exceeded all U.S. production targets. As a result, we increased 2017 U.S. oil production growth guidance from 18% to 20%. Our goal remains delivering cash flow, covering capital and the dividend.

The question of a paramount importance is to know how this impressive growth translates to shareholders?

Apparently, the street is not buying the production success here and it is important to try to figure out why?

In fact, the 2Q'17 news coincided to a steep slide, which triggered a possible negative breakout, when the stock crossed the support line of the falling wedge pattern at around $85 (See chart above).

Basically EOG, is not making enough cash with oil price below $50 per barrel. Looking at the Free cash flow below (From Ychart):

Note: Free cash flow is basically cash generated by operations minus CapEx. Tim Driggers said in the conference call:

We are maintaining a full year 2017 capital expenditure guidance at $3.7 billion to $4.1 billion. During the second quarter, we are on track, investing approximately one half of that amount.

Free cash flow generated in the six first months of 2017 is basically nile and the company paid $194 million in dividend for the same period.

Obviously, the business model is not working with oil price just below $48 per barrel. In fact, EOG can only break even at about $52-$53 per barrel while maintaining a quarterly dividend of $0.1675 per share.

EOG resources and most of the other shale producers are caught in a paradoxical situation from which the industry cannot escape, called also catch-22.

More production means less cash per barrel... To escape this loop EOG must increase production exponentially, which is not sustainable for the long-term, and will have a negative effect on the oil price, in my opinion.

I do not see a workable long-term solution without a WTI price at or above $53-$55 per barrel, assuming a production at the current level. The company is expecting another 10% in cost reduction this year, but I believe we may experience a cost inflation of 5% instead. EOG is well advanced in its shift to premium wells. Bill Thomas said in the conference call:

We continue to focus on premium, we’re about -- last year, we were 50%, this year, we’re 80%. Next year, we’re projecting that 90% of our wells will be premium.

Which indicates that the growth rate is about to slow down.

One possible investing strategy is therefore pretty simple to explain. EOG should be traded as a proxy for oil with a price resistance at $53-$55 a barrel.

