The Swissie In August





On June 15th the Swiss National Bank (SNB) decided to maintain the target range for three month Libor at between minus 1.25% and minus 0.25%. These rates were last revised in January 2015, and maintaining them is what the market expected.



The monetary expansionary policy, with occasion market interventions is also part of Central Bank thinking, that the Swiss Franc is still significantly over valued. Although inflation emerged in late 2016, that’s abated in recent months, so a continuation of the loose monetary policy may also be a part of a policy for supporting inflation.



The Swiss Franc has connections with both the Euro (with which it has been linked), and also gold. The SFR-USD pair or 'Swissie', found a high in 2011 along with commodities. At one time the Franc was linked to gold, (their official policy of confidentiality lent itself to Switzerland being recognized as an international safe haven, and the SFR had a strong gold backing). That’s still part of the mind set for some people, so it’s worth reviewing the Swiss Franc along with those other charts, to capture more of a complete picture.



Switzerland is dependent on the wider European economy, although some countries are struggling with the influx of refugees from North Africa and the Middle East, analysts are cautiously optimistic about European growth. Productivity across Europe is rising, even with shorter working hours than the rest of the world.

Source : Goldmansachs.com

COT Charts

All eyes will be on the outcome of the Fed meeting at Jackson Hole. Gold is teetering on the monthly downtrend, we can see that commercials are selling gold and have been since the beginning of the year, but swap dealers and managed money are bullish. Gold has probably benefited from a weaker USD recently, and also some political tension with North Korea, but that is generally a lot of saber rattling, which never materializes into anything. The USD is reacting bullishly short term from 200ma support. Gold in Euro looks weaker, but is holding a lower trend line. It's possible to have a failure from this level, and we should wait on confirmation.

20 Year Gold COT Chart



16 Year Euro Gold Chart

Source: GoldBroker.com

20 year Euro FX Chart

The 20 year Euro FX Cot below is based on the Deutchmark before 2000. There’s a very clear five wave pattern rising, and ABC correction, which found a low based on previous buying support formed in 1999 and 2003.



The Euro has broken above previous short term horizontal selling resistance, and appears to be aiming for the outer red diagonal down trend channel, where there is also some horizontal selling resistance, at about 1.25. You can see that in the early 00’s, the euro found some selling resistance on the horizontal level in 2003, fell back proportionate to the correction in 2001, and then continued up.



It’s possible that the Euro could break over the red diagonal trend line, rise to the 1.40 level, and then fall back to 2012 support. There’s support in the low of 2012, as well as the cluster around 1.10-1.18, depending on how Forex traders choose to read these patterns and situation.

The 20 year Swiss Franc COT Chart

The charts above represent bullish short term conditions, but with gold having the potential for reversal (since the USD has found potential buying support), the Euro-Dollar still has a stretch to travel to find the long term descending trend line on its chart . On the monthly level below, it’s apparent that the Swiss Franc has fallen outside of it’s rising channel, and appears to be following a weakening support line, lower, in a triangle or potential wedge pattern.



COT chart source: Barchart.com

On the short term (which illustrates the early 2015 rise and correction), we can see an ABC correction and potential ABC rise, the latter part of which is still developing, but is likely to find selling resistance on the red diagonal trend line on the 20 year chart above. There could still be an attempt to develop a fifth wave rising, but would still meet the same selling resistance diagonal, which it would have to break to develop a new bull leg. The most recent candlestick pattern is actually bullish on the weekly futures chart, suggesting trading is still rising. However the trend line is on two levels created by the April low. We need further confirmation of an advance.

Stock Charts

The weekly stock chart finds the Swiss Franc bearishly trading below the 200 moving average, recently correcting below it from 200ma selling resistance. Trading has fallen below the R1 level, and appears to be headed for the pivot level (or thereabouts), since the black ADX is crossing the red DMA, (over the MACD), and the RSI and full stochastic oscillators are turning down again.





On the daily level 1 year chart below, trading has so far held support at the S1 level, and seems to be trying to move up, although it hasn’t yet tested S1, and could still fall to an over sold level on the RSI. Since trading is currently between the two moving averages, (and the pivot has provided selling resistance), further weakness could still extend the correction to the 200ma at S2, which would also fulfill an ABC Elliot wave correction. Note that the black ADX having bounced up, has reversed again, and although there’s a slight recent bullish tweak, the full stochastic has fallen from below the 50 level.





Forex Trader Sentiment

While trading sentiment is generally neutral, Nick Cawley an analyst at Trading FX has a bullish call on the Swissie for the next week.

Looking Forward



Longer term the Swiss Franc appears to be going though a correction, but is currently in a small bull leg within that correction. The bull leg may have already completed, or be attempting a push to the long term selling resistance trend line within the red triangle identified on the monthly chart. The Euro still appears to be advancing against the USD.

S2 support level, (currently at 1.008), is just below the pivot on the weekly stock chart, and on the lower trend line as identified on the weekly ‘futures’ chart. Trading may attempt the selling resistance level on the long down trend line again , or could sell from below the recent R1 high, using this point as selling resistance instead.



If trading loses the rising lower green trend line support (per the weekly ‘futures’ chart), trading is likely to first test the higher green horizontal support line on the monthly chart, and then likely fall to the descending red support line below it which has previously acted as support. A failure at this level raises the prospect of support at 0.90. (Although there is a possibility of a bullish higher bounce from the mid 0.90’s, trading often falls to previous highs, in this case the highs of 1995 and 2005). We should bear in mind that the Swiss Central Bank considers the Franc to be over valued at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.