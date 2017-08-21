Quintiles IMS Poised For Robust Growth Over The Next Few Quarters

Business description

Quintiles IMS (Q) is an integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare service provider with an annual revenue base of around $8 billion. Formed by the merger of Quintiles and IMS Health in 2016, the company employs around 50,000 employees and operates in more than 100 countries. It provides pharmaceutical sales and prescription data and is a global leader in outsourced drug development and commercialization services.

Business drivers & Outlook

IMS will leverage its extensive data assets and help Quintiles identify patients and investigators, improve trial design and execution and leverage the CSO (contract sales organization). The combined company expects to achieve $200M cost synergies from 2019 and generate sustainable 1-2% annual revenue growth synergies. Sale of its underperforming Encore business is positive as it removes a declining and non-core business from the mix. This also enables management to focus on the core business and improve the overall growth rate. The ongoing shift to outsourced R&D will provide the CRO industry with steady growth regardless of growth trends in global R&D spending.

Large market opportunity - Q’s solution set will be relevant for longer term as on an average 10-15 year lifecycles for development and ever-expanding testing requirements. Considering the breadth of Q’s global client base and combined CRO/CSO offering, there is a significant market potential to tap into over the next few years. The global healthcare CRO market opportunity is estimated to be $45B+ by 2022 and with company’s commercial opportunity, the TAM (total addressable market) will exceed $50B resulting from a significantly underpenetrated opportunity in technology solutions.

Robust Bookings - Bookings are the leading indicator, for CROs (contract research organization) are promising over next few quarters and the book-to-bill ratio is currently 1.3x, indicating solid macro demand environment and an improvement in the company’s ability to sell its next-generation CRO offering.

Strong Guidance - Management reiterated the 2017 top-line and adj. EBITDA outlook, with revenues of $8,000-8,100M and adj. EBITDA of $2,000-2,100M. The company continues to expect a 1.0-1.5% contribution to growth from tuck-in acquisitions. On the bottom line, the EPS range was increased by $0.05 at the midpoint to $4.50-4.65, to reflect the benefit of incremental 2Q share repurchases.

Strong Moat - The IMS business compiles data from over 100,000 sources, including pharmacies, medical claims, and electronic health records (EHRs), and has access to over 500 million patient records. This data set, coupled with an overlay of proprietary methodology and technology, enables clients to set informed strategies to most effectively commercialize their drugs. IMS data is well-embedded in the processes of many of its customers, which includes most large companies in the healthcare sector. Hence its business commands a pricing premium and high retention rate of existing clients.

Ratio Analysis

FY 2016 Gross Margin 42.5% EBITDA Margin 25.3% EBIT Margin 18.2% Net profit margin 12.2% ROE 21.8% ROA 8.9% ROCE 12.3% SG&A / Sales 18.6% Net Debt / Equity 67.7% Operating leverage 163.3% Sales / Assets (x) 0.7 Interest cover (x) 7.0

Investment Rationale & Conclusion

Quintiles/IMS merger transaction has been positive, cost synergy targets look realistic and its ability to drive revenue synergies via share gains, and provides significant long-term potential. Biopharma R&D budgets and increasing CRO penetration rates augur well for the company. Industry dynamics continue to favor larger CROs with broad therapeutic expertise and late-stage exposure with the benefit of real-time IMS data giving Quintiles a competitive advantage, primarily in optimizing clinical trial site identification, protocol development and patient recruitment. New value-added service offerings for the company, including DNA sequencing/expression, outcome analytics, and real-world evidence present future opportunities for growth that other CROs do not possess.

Q currently trades at $92.59 (closing price as on 17th August) with its 52-week range of $70.1-93.53, and provides significant upside from current levels over medium to long term as -

Its leadership position in both outsourced R&D and drug commercialization allows it to create longer term client relationships enabling stable business operations

Cost synergies from the transaction will drive margins in the near term, with revenue synergies over the next few years

The financial deleveraging achieved following the merger with IMS along with buyback is expected to provide a path to double-digit EPS growth

With strong revenue growth and incremental operating margin, its share price is expected to generate excess of 15% annualized returns over the next few years

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Sources: Company Annual Reports, Company Press Releases, Investor presentations, SEC Filings -Form 10-K, 10-Q, Morningstar, Reuters, Yahoo Finance)