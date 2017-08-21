Electro Scientific Deserves A Higher Multiple

Even if the easy money has been made, there seems to be some space for further multiple expansion, in our view.

Still, we are optimistic, due to a lowering of the cost base and promising new products.

There is a big turn-around at Electro Scientific Industries, although much of it is already priced in the stock price.

Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) is a precision laser technology solution provider for micro-engineering electronic devices. The company just had their best quarter in ten years, basically on the back of their flexible circuit board drilling business.

In early August they produced bumper Q1 figures with EPS coming in at $0.38, a whopping $0.20 above expectations and up fourfold from the $0.09 in Q1 2017. Revenues came in at $72,68M, $11.58M above expectations and up 52% from a year ago and 46% sequentially.

To top it off, they expect more of the same for Q2, but do not expect this level of activity to maintain in the second half of the year because of seasonality in the consumer business, which drives their largest segment.

The guidance for Q2 (from the PR)

revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 are expected to be between $63 and $70 million. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share is expected to be $0.25 to $0.30.

Backlog grew by over $2M to the highest level in five years, at $71.7M. Accounts receivable increased by $8.2M to $49.2M.

Here you see that things are on the up after a number of difficult years (the figures are GAAP and on a quarterly basis):

Flexible PCB

The flexible printed circuit board drilling business is the main driver of the revival of the company's fortunes and they are experiencing "unseasonally strong bookings through recent times." Indeed, "Orders were very strong at $76.6 million, up dramatically from last year." (from Q1CC).

The company is a dominant player with roughly 75-80% market share and the top ten flexible circuit manufacturers as client.

This market is also growing nicely at a compounded 11% rate, much of it driven by smartphones. It's not only the number of devices that are growing, but also the number of flexible circuits per device and the complexity of these

In the future there is the possibility of this technology migrating to the IoT (internet of things) market as well.

Reducing fixed cost

The company is at the tail-end of reducing its cost base which will enable it to weather the seasonality better, as cost are shifted from fixed to variable cost (for instance, every employee is on some form of variable pay).

The reduction in fixed cost is roughly 15% but it's masked by the increase in variable cost due to higher volumes.

Beyond Q2, the visibility is poor and the company expects normal seasonality to kick in, although the company is better prepared for that in terms of reduced fixed cost.

Management argues that even in seasonal headwinds the company is not going to burn cash but would still produce cash. This would be a big boost as the company has struggled to produce positive cash from operations (the figures are on a quarterly basis):

New growth

They have promising new products which sets them up for future growth:

nViant HDI drilling platform. The company had two orders (which will take some time in recognizing revenues), but this is a market that is bigger than the flexible board market and this is a new market for the company. The company is striving for a 10% market share in the HDI space in a two to three years and this is a bigger market than the flexible circuits business, although not growing as fast (mid single digits).

Ultrus, their wafer scribing tool is starting to see adoption by multiple customers, which are household names (although these orders were offset by lower ones for legacy products.)

IC package (CornerStone), the market isn't yet mature so they will have one more iteration in concert with their next HDI product.

The new products should also increase gross margins so they play a role in getting to the 44% target that management has set for the company.

Margins

Non-GAAP gross margins actually exceeded the 44% target as they came in at 46.7% while GAAP margins were 36.3%. Below are the GAAP based margins (note that the graph is a couple of quarters behind for some reason):

Valuation

Some relevant metrics:

The company has $68.6M in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments and $13.3M in long-term debt.

Share-based compensation is $1.27M for the quarter.

Operating expanses were 31.6% of revenues (down from 43.0% a year ago).

The non-GAAP figures exclude the impact of purchase accounting, equity compensation, restructuring, impairments of other assets and inventory.

GAAP net income was $2.9M ($0.08 per diluted share), non-GAAP net income was $13M ($0.38 per diluted share). The difference is mostly the $7.2M in restructuring charges and the $1.3M in stock-based compensation.

The YCharts is a couple of quarters behind, so this is only indicative and doesn't catch the big improvement in the last two quarters. For instance, the price-sales ratio is now almost 2

Analysts expect $0.72 per share in earnings this year rising to $0.78 the next. That is, they are factoring in hardly any earnings in the second half of the year. Given the fixed cost decline, we'll have to see whether this isn't too pessimistic.

At 15 times earnings, the shares are still not expensive, given the healthy balance sheet and promising product line-up, but we can understand investors who want to wait to see if the turnaround is durable before willing to pay a higher multiple for the shares.

Conclusion

The company will experience two record quarters after which demand will taper off because of seasonality. Nevertheless, because of a 15% reduction in fixed costs, they should be able to produce positive cash flow even during the low seasons.

With a dominant market share in flex which is still growing at a double digit rate and promising new products out, a fundamental improvement in the company's fortunes is taking place.

While that has been captured by the share price to a considerable extent already, we think there is some room for further multiple expansion, even if it takes some time for the new products to contribute meaningfully.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.