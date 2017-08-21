Oil: Really Strong Progress

This past week was rather confusing from an oil perspective but the end of it was positive. Despite some really strong, positive news for oil bulls, prices remained under pressure for most of the week, pushed down unjustifiably even as we saw inventories plummet yet again and as other supporting data came in bullish as well. In what follows, I will discuss some of the data provided and give my reasons for why oil investors would be wise to look more closely at the figures provided.

Inventories are falling nicely

*Created by Author

Yet again, we were gifted a great week from an inventory perspective. According to the EIA (Energy Information Administration), crude oil stocks for the past week came in at 466.5 million barrels. This represents a decrease of 8.9 million barrels compared to the 475.4 million barrels reported just one week earlier. If this estimate is accurate, it would be smaller than the 9.2 million barrel drop estimated by the API (American Petroleum Institute) but is far greater than the 0.5 million barrel decline analysts had anticipated. In the graph above, you can see the trend that stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

Fortunately, crude stocks weren’t the only category that posted an improvement. According to the EIA’s estimates, for instance, kerosene-type jet fuel stocks fell by 0.9 million barrels down to 39.4 million. Residual fuel managed to dip by around 0.6 million barrels, falling to 33.3 million. It should also be mentioned here that motor gasoline could have done worse. If the EIA’s numbers are accurate, stocks ended the week flat at 231.1 million barrels.

While this is great news, it needs to be pointed out that some areas worsened during the week. Take, for instance, a look at propane/propylene. Inventories there rose by 1.6 million barrels to 69.2 million. Distillate fuel also rose, climbing 0.7 million barrels to 148.4 million, while fuel ethanol stocks climbed 0.5 million barrels to 21.8 million. The smallest build came from the “Other” category of petroleum product stocks, which saw stocks inch up 0.4 million barrels to 294.7 million. All-in-all, though, these increases were not enough to prevent the sum of crude and petroleum product stocks from dropped 7.3 million barrels from 1.3118 billion barrels down to 1.3045 billion.

Production and demand: more of the same

*Created by Author

One thing that might be acting as a headwind is the production data provided by the EIA. If their estimates are accurate, domestic oil production during the past week averaged 9.502 million barrels per day. This is up 79 thousand barrels per day (or 553 thousand for the week) compared to the 9.423 million barrels per day seen a week earlier. While this climb is significant, I have echoed in the past that we were seeing unusually low production from Alaska and that that should rebound. Sure enough, if you strip Alaska out, the US production figure rose by a more modest 25 thousand barrels per day during the week. In the graph above, you can see the trend that inventories have taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

While production did increase, demand remained robust in the area of distillate fuel. According to the EIA, the four-week average figure for distillate fuel came in at 4.312 million barrels per day. This is a whopping 15.9% above the 3.722 million barrels per day seen the same time last year. To be fair, motor gasoline did weaken during the week, falling from 9.797 million barrels per day down to 9.522 million barrels per day (down from last year’s 9.762 million barrels per day), but its four-week average still held up okay compared to what it’s been most of this year (down 0.3% to 9.746 million barrels per day).

The rig count declined

One really good piece of news during the week came courtesy of Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE). According to the firm, the US oil rig count during the week came in at 763 units, down 5 units from a week earlier. While this drop is positive, it should be mentioned that the decline still puts us well above the 406 units seen the same time a year earlier. Meanwhile, in Canada, the oil rig count fell by 6 units to 121, but this is sitll quite a bit higher than the 65 units operating this time of 2016.

We are making some great progress

Right now, a lot of market participants seem to hate the oil picture, but I can’t quite see why (there are some risks, but not enough to offset the data in my opinion). For starters, allow me to illustrate what has been happening so far this year with crude inventories. In the graph below, you can see the trend that crude has taken this year compared to last. From the start of this year, crude stocks have fallen 13.5 million barrels while, from the peak, they are down an impressive 69 million barrels. Year-over-year, inventories are down 24 million barrels as well.

*Created by Author

A similar story applies for the sum of crude and petroleum product stocks. If the EIA’s numbers are accurate, this metric comes out to the 1.3045 billion barrels I cited previously. However, as you can see in the graph below, this is down by 55.4 million barrels from the peak this year (this time last year was the peak), and it’s down by an even larger 58.4 million barrels compared to the same time of 2016. These figures support the notion that the oil market is very quickly rebalancing, at least insofar as the US goes.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I’m rather perplexed by what is happening in the oil space. Data suggests, right now, that we are seeing, at least in the US, a significant deficit wherein production, even as it rises, is not enough to offset the mix of higher demand and lower supplies elsewhere (in the form of imports). Truthfully, had you asked me a year ago what the price environment would look like under these conditions, I would have guessed around $60 per barrel for oil. Overall, this picture is confusing but I continue to hold as I believe that the market is behaving rather irrationally here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.