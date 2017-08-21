Switch From CSX Into Norfolk Southern

The CSX reorganization risks disaster if it is not accomplished more smoothly than it has been so far. Many customers are locked in, but others are switching to Norfolk Southern.

I last wrote about Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) and CSX (NYSE:CSX) in November 2015, weighing their relative investment attractions. I concluded that CSX was, marginally, the more attractive of the two shares. Until September last year, ‘marginally’ was about right:

CSX’s share price began decisively to pull away from Norfolk Southern’s as it became apparent that, despite reports to the contrary (and the Obama administration’s fondest hopes), coal was not in fact dead. Coal makes up a substantial portion of both companies’ businesses, but a larger portion of CSX’s. It contributed 16.6% of Norfolk Southern’s H1 revenue (+26.0%) and 18.1% of CSX’s (+29.1%). Several factors are at work here. Rising gas prices have caused utilities to reconsider their coal-fired generation, particularly in light of less onerous environmental regulation under the new administration. Demand for coking coal has increased, especially in export markets, while the strength of competitor currencies such as the Australian dollar has steered orders toward American producers. The appreciation of the euro and even of sterling has stimulated European demand for U.S. steam coal as well.



However, the decisive break between the companies’ share price trends came on January 19, when E. Hunter Harrison announced that he would resign as CEO of Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) to “seek opportunities to lead a Class 1 railroad,” which everyone knew meant CSX. He enlisted the support of Mantle Ridge, an activist hedge fund, to ensure his March 6 appointment as CSX’s CEO (or was it the hedge fund that enlisted him?). In any case, investors were clearly enthusiastic about a new broom at CSX, until he mentioned on July 19 that he regarded himself as an interim appointee and that his tenure at the company would be brief. This should not have come as such a tremendous surprise – he is seventy-three years old and not in the best of health – but the shares nevertheless tumbled from the rather dizzying heights they had reached.

Given the developments during his brief time at CSX so far, shareholders may ultimately decide that his tenure was not brief enough. He is making major changes to scheduling, train lengths and other operating parameters, and naturally this has led to disruption. This has, in turn, led to customer complaints, which have led to intensive monitoring by the Surface Transportation Board, which has led Mr. Harrison to accuse his employees of sabotaging his efforts. He has gotten into a slanging match with a well-known industry blogger and has accused his customers of fabricating the reasons for their dissatisfaction. This is no way to run a railroad. So it is no surprise that Norfolk Southern is gaining customers at CSX’s expense.

Mr. Harrison’s project is suffering from CSX’s recent history of substantial layoffs, cost-cutting, line closures and a strategic vision that did not include a resurgence of coal. And it has an uphill climb to achieve operating efficiencies similar to its East Coast rival. Cars on line, which measures asset utilization, would seem to favor CSX, but it is the bigger road. Per track mile, CSX is averaging 10 cars for every 9.4 that Norfolk Southern runs: more, but not dramatically more.

However, on average, it operates them at only 91.8% of the speed that Norfolk Southern achieves, so in terms of car miles per hour, it is operating less efficiently than Norfolk Southern. Further, its cars spend 5.5% more time in terminal – i.e., switching and marshalling operations are considerably less efficient – so that, in all, CSX’s productivity is well below Norfolk Southern’s. This, of course, is the reason that CSX shareholders cheered the arrival of Mr. Harrison.

However, CSX’s productivity problems are deeper than simply a need to improve schedules, work rules and asset utilization, so it is not clear that Mr. Harrison’s methods can succeed as well with this company as they have elsewhere. A larger portion of its network is single track than Norfolk Southern’s, which creates obvious operating issues. For example, the speed of trains on the Murphy Branch through the town where I live (formerly Norfolk Southern’s, sold to Watco (a private entity) in 2014) has numerous grade crossings and is restricted to three miles per hour. Although both lines have terminals that are Sorgenkinder, CSX has more, and Norfolk Southern has none that cause the chronic, lengthy delays CSX suffers at its two Kentucky depots. Significantly fewer of CSX’s carloads (43.9% vs. 53.0%) are intermodal – i.e., containers and trailers – which represent railroads’ most obvious long-term secular growth story.

Consequently, Norfolk Southern’s financial performance so far this year looks good when compared to that of CSX:

Although its greater exposure to coal caused CSX’s revenues to increase more rapidly in H1, its lower margins depressed its operating leverage, and operating income growth lagged by 310 basis points. Norfolk Southern’s financial condition is somewhat stronger. Although it is the smaller of the two companies (revenue 89.9% of CSX’s), Norfolk Southern’s cash generation is slightly greater; it is using this cash to retire debt, while CSX increased borrowings during H1. The companies’ carload data since June 30 suggest that the performance gap between them is widening. Both companies are continuing to invest heavily, but both invested less in H1 than in the same period of 2016.

Assuming that all the disruption that CSX is experiencing ultimately results in improved service, the customers it has lost to Norfolk Southern are still unlikely to rush back to it. Its prickly defensiveness against completely justifiable criticism can hardly have won it friends among a group that was likely to have been reserved toward it in the first place. Norfolk Southern has, doubtless, earned a certain amount of credit for being able to step in to offer remediation on short notice. To date, however, CSX’s losses to its competitor do not seem to have been very great and have apparently been most severe in coal regions. Most of those whom it has lost to road transport are probably more easily recaptured, but a few may turn out to be permanent defectors. CSX’s increased efficiency may turn out to have been purchased at the price of being forced to offer rate concessions if it wishes to recapture these customers.

Consequently, I believe the consensus estimates for CSX are very strongly over-optimistic. The 27.1% increase in earnings it calls for this year is nowhere in sight, and the forecast growth rates of 19.1% next year and 16.8% in 2019 are, I believe, creatures of fantasy, informed by hero worship of the new CEO rather than analysis. Even if all CSX’s operating difficulties have vanished when Mr. Harrison arrives at the office on Monday, these numbers are not achievable. On the other hand, the consensus on Norfolk Southern looks quite reasonable: it calls for 12.5% growth this year, 10.9% next and 10.7% in 2019. It puts Norfolk Southern at an acceptable 16.9X 2018 earnings, while even with unrealistic expectations CSX is trading at 17.8X. Norfolk Southern’s 2.06% yield, when compared with CSX’s 1.64%, more or less clinches the valuation argument for Norfolk Southern relative to CSX.

However, it does not answer the question whether investors should own either of them. Some analysts are getting a bit nervous about the railway sector, concerned that automobile shipments will decline further and that the coal shipments will slow. The dimming outlook for car production is well-known, surely baked into the shares’ prices by now, and in any case would have a greater effect on CSX (7.1% of carloads through August 11) than Norfolk Southern (5.7%). There is no sign of softness in domestic coal demand as yet.

Continued European recovery and currency strength will bolster exports, while Australian dollar strength will continue to weaken the competition for them. Norfolk Southern is not exactly cheap at current prices, but it has a solid outlook. I would be a buyer on weakness, and if I were an owner of CSX, I would switch into it at current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.