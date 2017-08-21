ROTY Edition 1 Volume 23: Spotlight On SteadyMed And Global Blood Therapeutics

Welcome to the 23rd entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Note: Readers are encouraged to pay close attention to each entry in the series, as positions could be added to or sold at any moment for a variety of reasons (material events, red flags, swapping out for a more promising stock, etc.).

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account



Current Snapshot of ROTY Contenders (interesting stocks on our radar)



General Commentary

I find it rather ironic that our two biggest losers, although only in the red by around 10%, are the two stocks I expect the most outperformance from this quarter.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)- A newer contributor churned out a very-well written analysis on the company and investing thesis. I suggest readers interested in the firm check it out.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)- Slides for the company's presentation at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference are now available. All eyes will be on data for IPF to readout in the fourth quarter and we could see a decent runup in share price prior. This indication for GBT440 is not currently included in most analyst valuation models, which leads me to believe there is minimal downside in the event of negative results while encouraging signs of efficacy could lead to a drastic revaluation in shares based on the large market being addressed (prevalence estimated to grow to over 120,000 patients in 2019).

Figure 3: Details on 3 separate early stage IPF trials (source: corporate presentation)

At this point the IPF market doesn't appear to be a zero-sum affair. If data is promising, GBT440 would likely find its niche in the combination setting. Additionally, the treatment could have vast potential in other indications beyond IPF, such as COPD.

SteadyMed (STDY)- Slides for the company's presentation at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference are also available. It seems to me that since making waves in April all has gone quiet for the stock lately, but I expect that to change. If approved, Treyvent could be launched by mid-2018 and would pose a big threat to United Therapeutics' (UTHR) Remodulin as well as their own efforts to come up with a similar delivery system. It's already been proven that parental therapies have significantly higher efficacy and patients would prefer a more convenient therapy to incorporate in their daily lives.

Figure 3: Ease of use (source: corporate presentation)

Treyvent would have seven years of PAH market exclusivity. With improved safety, reduced incidence of bloodstream infections and reduced infusion site pain, the treatment would likely see significant uptake and capture a large portion of the prostacyclin class.

Figure 3: Physician market research (source: corporate presentation)

Shotspotter (SSTI)- There continues to be a grand tug of war between bears and bulls on this one, with the former stating that municipalities and other clients will find the price tag of their gunshot technology too expensive compared to modest benefits it provides. The San Antonio case study is a good example of this. On the other hand, I'm seeing quite a bit of positive press, with this example in Cincinnati of the technology being used as evidence being the latest.

We will need to see a convincing break higher on volume as a sign of institutional buying and momentum traders getting on board before I grow more bullish on this one. At the same time, this is a story where all it takes is a few good headlines to make it run up, which could happen at any time. I will have to balance my desire to get positioned in advance with my skepticism that share price could revert back to the high single digits.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades:

None at this time. I will be looking to add shares to Shotspotter on strength (if it comes). I'm really liking the story at Revance Therapeutics in Q4 with multiple data readouts coming as well.

Final Thoughts

Make sure you took a look at my weekend post on losses if you haven't already. I'm looking forward to a profitable third and fourth quarter, but keep in mind that any outcome is possible and investors should manage risk accordingly. Bringing to mind past performance, it's clear to me that the ROTY model account will have periods of significant outperformance tempered with a few of our losers that should serve to keep us grounded. While biotech and other growth sectors with catalysts are a collective minefield full of risks, my goal is to gain upside exposure at the right times while protecting the account to a decent extent via position sizing, cutting losses and taking profits prior to material events.

*Keep in mind each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts could also contribute to increased volatility.

**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.