Wal-Mart: We Were Right, Now What?

One of the most important (yet overlooked) financial news stories of this last month has been the quarterly performance report from Wal-Mart Stores (WMT), where the company surpassed analyst expectations in several key areas and matched our initial forecasts for a better-than-expected result. But unfortunately for those already long the stock, market valuations in WMT also matched our forecasts in the sharp declines that were posted after the numbers were released. In our view, the negative reactions were not much of a surprise. A similar fate was seen for Home Depot (HD) and Target (TGT), which recently fell victim to strong selling pressure immediately after strong earnings figures were posted and so it has been clear that the market remains unconvinced that the macro outlook is supportive for large retailers. But we disagree with the bearish sentiment and now view these declines in major retailers as an opportunity to buy at lower levels. In light of this, we have gone long WMT on the dip below 80 in anticipation of a stronger bull move through the 90 level before the end of this year.

Our bullish stance on WMT stems primarily from the fact that the company has made significant progress in its eCommerce revenue performance and the fact that recent initiatives here have actually managed to have a positive impact on in-store foot traffic as well. For the quarter ending in July, Wal-Mart posted per-share adjusted profits of $1.08 on revenues of $123.4 billion (surpassing analyst estimates calling for $122.7 billion). Top-line numbers showed annualized gains of 2.1%, while the bottom-line figures came mostly in-line with the consensus (and with the performance seen during the same period last year).

Revenue Figures: Wal-Mart

The main area to watch here is the eCommerce segment (which was previously viewed as an area of disappointment). Here, revenues posted annualized gains of 60% (with total unit sales in online operations higher by 67%). For bullish investors, this should be viewed as a highly encouraging development given the fact that the 63% annualized gain that was posted in the first quarter helps solidify the strength that is now seen in the broader trends. This is not a one-off event, and the initiatives Wal-Mart has taken here have filtered into other areas of the business. Wal-Mart’s “pickup” feature offering discounts when customers ship their online orders to a store has actually aided the company in improving its foot traffic by 1.3% for the period. Overall, same-store sales in the US were higher by 1.7% (meeting expectations). Same-store sales have shown growth for twelve straight quarters, and all of this suggests that Wal-Mart’s cohesive strategy is having the desired effect. In other words, we are not seeing other areas of the business sacrificed in order to remain relevant in the digital marketplace.

Earnings Forecasts: NASDAQ

Needless to say, the market failed to note these positives and instead opted to sell WMT shares after the release. One possible explanation here is the lackluster guidance that was offered by the company, as Wal-Mart proposed an earnings outcome falling in a lower range relative to the expectations previous cited by analysts. Wal-Mart is now saying that that they expect per-share income levels to post between 90 cents and 98 cents for the current quarter (with sales of $120.8 billion). There is room to speculate here, however, given the fact that Wal-Mart generated 98 cents per-share in earnings for the same period last year. Analyst expectations for Wal-Mart’s full-year performance suggest a sales outcome of $495.49 billion, and $4.37 per-share for the bottom-line figure. Company guidance suggests same-store sales growth of 1-2% and per-share earnings of $4.30 to $4.40 when revenues for Sam’s Club are added to the equation. Is Wal-Mart intentionally lowering the bar in order to avoid the possibility of an earnings disappointment? The broader trends suggest that this could very well be the case.

WMT Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

Overall, Wal-Mart’s strong fundamentals and weak market responses suggest buying opportunities for dividend investors while the stock is trading at current levels. This is the type of activity we like to see when developing our dividend investment strategies as there is a significant disconnect between the perception and reality in the market as a whole. The balance of the evidence points strongly toward the bullish direction here and we have entered into long positions in WMT on the drop below 80 post earnings. We expect the stock to find a bottom relatively soon before again reversing higher and forcing a test of resistance just below 90 (which will break before the end of this year). Chart activity confirms this outlook given the bullish activity in Commodity Channel Index readings, the rising uptrend channel, and the complete lack of historical resistance until we see a test of the January 2015 highs near 89.40. Wal-Mart has shown an effective response to the perceived negatives created by the Amazon-effect (something that was not expected for the company even a few short years ago) and we will look to capitalize on the 2.57% dividend yield as markets start to reverse and these encouraging fundamental trends continue.



What is your position on WMT? We look forward to reading your comments.







Disclosure: I am/we are long wmt.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.