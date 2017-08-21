Wall Street Breakfast: A Pick Up In Energy Deals

Stocks

The pace of deals in the energy sector is accelerating after a long downturn. AP Moller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF) has agreed to sell its oil and gas division to Total (NYSE:TOT) for $7.45B, seeking to focus on its core transport and logistics units. "The combination offers an exceptional overlap of upstream businesses globally," Total said in a statement. TOT -1.2% premarket.

A consortium led by Rosneft has announced the completion of a $12.9B deal to acquire Essar Oil, strengthening ties between the world's largest oil producer and the fastest growing fuel consumer. Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) will get a 49.13% stake in Essar, while the Trafigura-UCP consortium via Kesani Enterprises will get another 49.13% holding. The remaining 1.74% stake will be held by retail shareholders.

Along with millions of Americans, utilities and grid operators today will be closely watching the first total solar eclipse spanning the entire continental U.S. since 1918. Glued to their monitoring systems... As many as 12,000 megawatts of solar power will vanish along the path of the moon’s shadow, while natural gas generators and hydroelectric plants help fill in the gaps.

Bitcoin cash, an alternative version of bitcoin launched by a minority of developers on Aug. 1, surged Saturday, helped by strong demand from South Korea and digital currency "miners." The offshoot climbed 44% to $996.92, the highest it has ever traded in its less than three weeks of history, and a jump of almost 374% from its low of $210.38 on its first day of trading.

Goldman Sachs has gotten the green light to trade stocks in Saudi Arabia, adding another Western investment bank and equities trader to the region. Goldman (NYSE:GS) had been operating in the country since 2009 as an agent and underwriter, but will now be able to manage funds and portfolios, perform principal trades and a host of other activities in the kingdom.

Looking to improve stakeholder returns, Infosys (NASDAQ:INFY) has approved its first buyback - a 130B rupees ($2B) share repurchase program - as its cash and investments swelled to about $6.1B at the end of June. It follows the resignation of CEO Vishal Sikka amid heightened tensions between the board and founders led by ex-Chairman N.R. Narayana Murthy.

China's Great Wall Motor has asked for a meeting with Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) with the aim of making an offer for all or part of the auto group, sources told Reuters. Automotive News reported earlier that Great Wall (OTCPK:GWLLY) had contacted FCA to express an interest specifically in its Jeep brand, which along with Ram, is among its most coveted assets.

While the tension on Uber's board remains high, sources say that a majority of directors is coalescing around General Electric (NYSE:GE) Chairman Jeff Immelt to become the next CEO. There are at least two other candidates who're still in the running, according to Recode, with UBER's board set to hold a vote on who will assume the top job within the next two weeks.