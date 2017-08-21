Phillips 66 Expertly Navigates Tough Market

Shifting cash flow away from growth and towards rewarding investors was shown to be the right call.

Domestic refineries have done well during the downturn and have managed to mitigate the negative impact of shrinking WTI-Brent and regional differentials (larger spreads in the right direction meant better margins for US refinery operators) through solid operational performance. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has an expansive downstream (petrochemical and refining), midstream (storage, pipelines, gas processing), and marketing (wholesale, retail locations) footprint all across the world. Let's dig in to how Phillips 66 has been able to wildly outperform the energy sector.

Operations overview

Phillips 66 operates 11 refineries in America (nine fully owned, two joint ventures) and two in Europe (fully owned in the UK, JV in Germany) with net throughput capacity of 2.2 million bpd. Its domestic presence is heavily focused on the Gulf and West coasts, with a sizable position in the interior as well.

The most economical refineries tend to be those on the Gulf Coast due to the ability to export refined products worldwide and ample access to cheap crude supplies. Exports keep Phillips 66's Gulf refineries operating at over 90% of nameplate capacity, a luxury (of sorts, drives down fixed costs on a per barrel of product produced basis) that many/most refineries around the world don't have.

Its West Coast refineries benefit from significantly higher regional gasoline and diesel prices compared to the rest of America, but keep in mind crude inputs are more expensive at Brent/ANS pricing. Any time there is an unplanned outage on the West Coast, as long as it isn't at one of Phillips 66's refineries, its margins shoot through the roof as regulatory hurdles prevent refined product supplies produced elsewhere from easily reaching that market.

Phillips 66 used to have a 71,000 bpd refinery in Ireland, the Whitegate refinery, which it sold last year along with its associated marketing business. This was the right call as generally speaking, European refineries are less profitable than American refineries. There was little reason to think there could be a fundamental change in the Whitegate refinery's economics, like an oil boom in Ireland.

Digging deeper, sourcing crude from West Africa and the North Sea to supply a small domestic (Ireland's) market along with a tiny amount of exports to Europe didn't give the Whitegate refinery the edge that Phillips 66's domestic refineries have. Namely access to cheaper crude supplies at WTI or lower (versus Brent or a premium to Brent for Whitegate) and higher utilization rates (generally speaking, American refineries are running at 90% or higher while European refineries are normally operating at 70-85% of capacity). These problems are what made marketing the refinery to potential buyers several years ago so hard.

Phillips 66's Chemicals division is spread all throughout the world, with manufacturing facilities in the US, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Singapore, South Korea and China. Two R&D facilities are in America, along with its headquarters. Having a large petrochemical presence provides a nice balance to Phillips 66's portfolio.

Investors can enjoy the news that the massive $6 billion USGS Petrochemical project, a 50/50 JV with Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), is still set to come online this year. The two polyethylene units are mechanically complete and ready for a Q3 start-up, with the ethane cracker set to come online in Q4. Domestic petrochemical operations take advantage of cheap ethane prices due to enormous supply (so much so that plenty of ethane gets rejected back into dry gas streams), relatively cheap electricity costs, and ample export capabilities.

Phillips 66's Chemicals division saw steady income growth in 1H and this project will ignite further increases next year. It will take some time for the JV to ramp those plants up to peak capacity.

On the midstream front, ownership of those assets is split between Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP), and DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP). Midstream assets provide multiple avenues for upside as Phillips 66 can use new projects to connect its downstream assets to lower cost feedstocks, growing its refining and petrochemical margins. This comes on top of additional midstream income.

Retail marketing for transportation fuel (from gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel aka kerosene) is done under the Phillips 66, Conoco, and 76 brands in America while the Jet and COOP brands are its European retail brands. Phillips 66 and Kendall Motor Oil market its lubricants production. There is also a significant amount of unbranded sales, something management intends on expanding to ensure high utilization rates across its refining portfolio.

Financial maneuvering

During Q2, Phillips 66 rode the seasonal cycle up to higher profits. While net income grew from $535 million in Q1 to $550 million in Q2, on an adjusted basis that rose from $294 million to $569 million. This is a better comparison because Phillips 66 recorded a $423 million gain on the consolidation of its businesses (along with the higher associated tax expenses) in Q1. A special item that can't be expected going forward.

Phillips 66's adjusted Q1 2017 income was $66 million lower than its Q1 2016 income, counterbalanced by a $70 million boost in Q2 income year over year. A $4 million bump up, equal to an increase of a fraction of a percent, isn't exactly something to write home about.

The cash flow picture is much more favorable. Not including working capital changes, Phillips 66 generated just under $2 billion in 1H 2017 versus ~$1.3 billion in 1H 2016. Keep in mind there is plenty of noise on this front, particularly when its comes to undistributed equity earnings, so a full-year comparison is usually a better gauge of performance. By that I mean don't assume the $700 million jump is really so large.

Investors should also note that while Phillips 66's 2017 results are outpacing its 2016 performance, all things considered, it isn't back to where it was during the boom years in 2014-2015. During that time frame, Phillips 66 was aggressively allocating cash flow towards growth. To adjust to the structural shift in refining margins, management scaled back capex in 2016-2017 to free up cash flow for other uses.

Basically, Phillips 66's management team realized that to reward shareholders the company needed to let its major growth capex spend roll-off, reap the spoils of those investments, and instead direct cash flow to dividends and buybacks. So far this year, Phillips 66 has boosted its payout by 11% versus last year and has bought back a net $660 million worth of shares. Based on its share price performance, it looks like Phillips 66's plan worked.

Final thoughts

Downstream operators are the only energy firms that seem to be going anywhere in the current climate. Phillips 66 has shown itself adept at adjusting to fluctuating macro and micro conditions, and that was worked out well for shareholders so far. Past and current growth investments, particularly the USGS PetroChem project, will help drive Phillips 66 higher still. Crack spreads are still king, but Phillips 66 knows how to navigate stormy waters on behalf of its shareholders.

